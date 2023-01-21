Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Uganda begins oil drilling, hopes for production by 2025
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Oil drilling has begun in a Chinese-operated field in Uganda and the East African country expects to start production by 2025, an official said Tuesday. The spokesman for Uganda's ministry of energy and mineral development, Solomon Muyita, said the beginning of drilling at the Kingfisher...
kalkinemedia.com
BMW I Ventures Leads Series A Round Of $13 Million In Ampeco
* BMW I VENTURES - LEADS SERIES A ROUND OF $13 MILLION IN AMPECO Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Ermenegildo Zegna Group Meets 2022 Guidelines
MILAN — “This is a two-speed world,” said Gildo Zegna, chairman and chief executive officer of the Ermenegildo Zegna Group. “The COVID-19 disruptions and the new contagions in China had a negative impact on the fourth quarter but we saw a very positive response in the Middle East and the U.S., a major area of growth, and Europe was also very dynamic. And when China comes back, it comes back strong,” Zegna said during a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, commenting on a 15.5 percent increase in group revenues last year. Preliminary sales in the 12 months ended Dec. 31 rose to 1.49 billion euros compared with 1.29 billion euros in 2021.
kalkinemedia.com
Should RRSP investors keep an eye on these two TSX stocks?
With RRSP, Canadians can save money tax-free and leverage many other benefits. Canadian Natural has shown a 3-year dividend growth rate of 13.61 per cent. BCE delivered a quarterly dividend of C$ 0.92 per share to its stockholders. A government-endorsed retirement account known as Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) allows...
kalkinemedia.com
India commits to help Sri Lanka on debt in prospective IMF program
(Reuters) - India has committed to help ease the debt burden of its crisis-stricken neighbor Sri Lanka as part of a possible International Monetary Fund-supported program, the IMF said on Monday. "Sri Lanka is engaged with other official bilateral creditors to obtain similar assurances," an IMF spokesperson said in a...
kalkinemedia.com
Canadian National Railway Co reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Canadian National Railway Co reported quarterly adjusted earnings of C$2.10 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of twenty five analysts for the quarter was for earnings of C$2.08 per share. * Revenue rose 21% to C$4.54 billion from a year ago; analysts expected C$4.48 billion. * Canadian National Railway Co's reported EPS for the quarter was C$2.10. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 0.5% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days eleven analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Canadian National Railway Co shares had risen by 2.8% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of C$1.42 billion. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Canadian National Railway Co is C$160.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," 18 "hold" and 2 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 24 at 10:01 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 2.08 2.10 Beat Sep. 30 2022 2.01 2.13 Beat Jun. 30 2022 1.75 1.93 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.38 1.32 Missed.
kalkinemedia.com
Flick through three US blue-chip stocks in February
American Express Company posted net income US$ 1.9 billion in Q3 2022. Johnson & Johnson posted Q3 2022 sales growth of US$ 23.8 billion. Broadcom posted Q4 2022 net income of US$ 3,359 million. Blue chip stocks belong to well-known and top companies that are market leaders in their sectors....
kalkinemedia.com
After a long, cold year, investors are flocking back to Europe
Equity investors overweight Europe at 11-month high. Euro STOXX has beaten S&P by over 18 pct points since Sept. Euro on best three-month run since 2011 against the dollar. But analysts warn geopolitics remain a 'Sword of Damocles'. (Adds business activity data in third paragraph, and related graphic) By Alun...
kalkinemedia.com
Tempest Minerals geared up for 2023 after action-packed 2022
Tempest Minerals believes that it marked the year 2022 with progress in its standing as an exploration and development firm in the global mineral industry. Initial diamond drill campaign completed at the Orion, Master and Clover targets with multiple mineralized zones discovered. Wide spaced drilling in Phase 1 of the...
kalkinemedia.com
Switzerland sent 524 tonnes of gold to China last year, the most since 2018
LONDON (Reuters) - Swiss exports of gold to countries including China, Turkey, Singapore and Thailand surged to multi-year highs in 2022, Swiss customs data showed on Tuesday, as low prices boosted demand from consumers in Asia and the Middle East. Rising interest rates caused many financial investors in Europe and...
Comments / 0