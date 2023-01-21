Read full article on original website
Tiffany Haddish Stood Her Ground At Sundance After An Audience Member Griped About Her New Film
Tiffany Haddish stood up for her new movie at Sundance after an audience member griped about it.
Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”
Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
Sundance: Michael J. Fox Declares “I’m Not Going Anywhere” at ‘Still’ Doc Premiere
At the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Still, the documentary about his life and career, Michael J. Fox received a massive standing ovation from the packed Eccles theater as he took the stage with director Davis Guggenheim. “You stumbled into my life and said, ‘We can make a movie out of this,'” remembered Fox of Guggenheim approaching him after reading Fox’s memoir and a New York Times story on the actor. “And I said I have nothing to do next week,” joked Fox, receiving laughter from the Park City audience.More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Real-Life 'Cassandro' Gets Emotional on Red...
Marlee Matlin and Other Sundance Film Festival Jurors Walk Out of Premiere Over Captioning Malfunction
One of the festival’s jurors, Marlee Matlin, was provided with a faulty closed captioning device Jeremy O. Harris, Eliza Hittman and Marlee Matlin walked out of the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Magazine Dreams on Friday when captioning was not properly provided for the film. Matlin, who has been deaf since she was 18 months old, was provided with a captioning device that didn't work, Variety reported. The three members of the jury for Sundance's U.S. Dramatic Competition — playwright Harris, filmmaker Hittman and actress Matlin — left...
Jonathan Majors' New Movie Walked Out On at Sundance Over Caption Issue
Jonathan Majors' new movie at Sundance has already gotten off to a rough start with the judges, who'll decide if it's a winner ... 'cause it couldn't accommodate Marlee Matlin. The actress, who's deaf, is part of a 3-person jury this year that'll vote in the U.S. Dramatic Competition that's...
‘It was unfortunate’: Dakota Johnson stuns Sundance crowd with Armie Hammer cannibalism joke
Dakota Johnson shocked a crowd at Sundance with a bold joke about Armie Hammer’s cannibalism allegations.The actor was presenting an award to director Luca Guadagnino, with whom she has worked on films including A Bigger Splash and Suspiria.Johnson made the quip while discussing the filmmaker’s Call Me By Your Name, in which Hammer starred alongside Timothée Chalamet.“It was here at Sundance in 2017 that audiences experienced a film that is uniquely characterised by Luca’s iconic approach to storytelling,” the Fifty Shades of Grey star said in a clip from the event that has been widely shared on Twitter.“The vision...
Jennifer Connelly Says Her 'Top Gun: Maverick' Costar Tom Cruise 'Absolutely Deserves' an Oscar Nomination
Jennifer Connelly wants Tom Cruise to be recognized by the Academy Awards. In a new interview with Variety at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Connelly, 52, called 60-year-old Cruise's performance as Peter "Maverick" Mitchell in the Joseph Kosinski-directed sequel to 1986's Top Gun "extraordinary." "He does an amazing job...
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Jonathan Majors’ Homoerotic, Roided-Out Bodybuilder Drama ’Magazine Dreams’ Stuns Sundance
After weeks of earsplitting buzz over Jonathan Majors’ Sundance drama “Magazine Dreams,” the dumbbells have finally dropped. As a deeply troubled – yet still sympathetic – aspiring bodybuilder, Majors dazzled Park City’s Eccles Theater on Friday night, earning a standing ovation. Writer-director Elijah Bynum drove the narrative about Killian Maddox, a steroid-guzzling, socially inept loner who can’t find success at his dream job. He finds even less in personal relationships, be it with his roommate and ailing grandfather, a perky store clerk (Haley Bennett) who seems open for more than friendship, or even a redemption-offering sex worker (Taylour Paige) who...
Sundance review: Anne Hathaway seduces and scares in ‘Eileen’
PARK CITY, Utah — No one likes being lied to or manipulated … unless it’s at the movie “Eileen,” which premiered Saturday at the Sundance Film Festival. Director William Oldroyd’s mouth-watering drama, based on Ottessa Moshfegh’s acclaimed novel, misleads and misdirects all the way to the shocker ending. Like some dark choose-your-own-adventure story, it’s easy to imagine 10 different outcomes for shy, downtrodden Eileen throughout the shapeshifting film. None of them are what you get. movie review eileen Running time: 97 minutes. Rated R (violent content, sexual content and language.) Thomasin McKenzie plays the demure 24-year-old title character, who left school and came home to a...
Sundance: Jonathan Majors Draws Electric Standing Ovation Following ‘Magazine Dreams’ Premiere
The Sundance Film Festival-hosted world premiere Elijah Bynum’s Magazine Dreams may have gotten off to a bumpy start as traffic delays and festival congestion in Park City caused the film to start 45 minutes late. But after the credits rolled and the lights came up, its star Jonathan Majors faced the Eccles Theatre audience and received an electric standing ovation. In what many are calling a brutal and fully committed performance, Majors stars as Killian Maddox, an amateur bodybuilder who sacrifices health, both mental and physical, to pursue a dream of superstardom while he struggles to maintain control of a volatile...
Brett Kavanaugh Investigation Documentary ‘Justice’ From Doug Liman Added To Sundance Lineup
At Thursday’s opening-day Sundance Film Festival press conference, director of programming Kim Yutani announced the addition of Doug Liman’s first documentary, Justice, about Brett Kavanaugh. It was the first in-person press conference since Sundance went virtual over the last two years. Related Story Will A Return To In-Person Sundance Fire Up The Indie Film Biz? Related Story Ryan Coogler On Sundance & 'Fruitvale Station' A Decade Later & How 'Creed' May Be The Most Park City Franchise Ever Related Story Netflix Hops On 'Run Rabbit Run', Acquires XYZ Films Sundance Midnight Title Starring Sarah Snook Yutani, who marveled about the festival’s overall doc lineup for this...
Sundance 2023: The buzziest queer films at this year's festival
The Sundance Film Festival has long been known for premiering some of the most original — and ultimately the most award-winning — indie titles of the year. From best picture winner at last year’s Oscars, “CODA,” to this year’s sleeper hit, “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” the festival continues to select artistic fare that poses a serious threat to blockbusters come awards season. As the most notable international film festivals increasingly feature queer titles in their lineups, it’s no surprise that much of the exciting content premiering at this year’s Sundance Film Festival comes from LGBTQ filmmakers or features queer themes.
Magnolia Picks Up ‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ Doc Out of Sundance
Magnolia Pictures has scored worldwide rights to “Little Richard: I Am Everything,” which held its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday evening. The distributor plans to release the film in April. Directed by Lisa Cortés, the documentary explores the black queer origins of rock ‘n’...
Sundance welcomes the first official AAPI House to Main Street
Daniel Dae Kim is an acclaimed actor and producer and founder of the Sunrise Collective which will host the first AAPI house at the Sundance Film Festival. Daniel Dae Kim is an Asian American actor and producer best known for his roles on “Lost,” “Hawaii Five-O” and “Raya and the Last Dragon.” He’s a vocal activist for the AAPI community and is one of the founders of the Sunrise House, the first official Pan-Asian American Pacific Islander House at Sundance.
2023 Oscar Nominations and Snubs -- The Full List
Jimmy Kimmel will host this year's event, held in March. On Tuesday morning, "Sound of Metal" star Riz Ahmed and "M3GAN" star Allison Williams were tapped to announce the nominations for the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Angela Bassett made history, becoming the first actor from a Marvel movie to be...
Judd Hirsch, 87, Becomes Second-Oldest Acting Nominee at Oscars with The Fabelmans Nomination
The late Christopher Plummer set the record when he was nominated for All the Money in the World in 2018 at age 88 Judd Hirsch picked up another Oscar nomination. On Tuesday, the longtime actor was recognized in the Best Supporting Actor category of the 2023 Academy Award nominations for his performance in The Fabelmans. Hirsch, who played Uncle Boris in the Steven Spielberg film, is now the second-oldest acting nominee to date, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The late Christopher Plummer set the record when he...
MiMi Ryder Makes Her Own Sundance Debut
Name: MiMi Ryder Notable past credits: Ryder made her onstage acting debut on Broadway as a child actress, starring as Matilda in “Matilda, the Musical” and as Young Elsa in “Frozen: the Broadway Musical.”More from WWDGucci Celebrates the Sundance Premiere of Bethann Hardison's 'Invisible Beauty'Sundance Film Festival 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsOn the Scene at Sundance 2019 Sundance project: The 17-year-old actress makes her feature film debut in coming-of-age drama “Mutt.” Her fashion prep: “I’m excited to see everyone’s fashion. I love fashion,” says Ryder, who carefully curated all of her “festival fits” via Lower East Side vintage shop Big Ash. Making her own Park...
Sundance: ‘Theater Camp’ Lands at Searchlight Pictures
Searchlight Pictures has acquired Theater Camp, the mockumentary-style comedy from Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, Ben Platt and Noah Galvin. The worldwide deal, pegged in the $8 million range, includes theatrical. The ensemble comedy, which screened in the U.S. Dramatic Competition section at Sundance, is described as John Cleese by way of Broadway. It’s set in an upstate New York theater camp where the eccentric staff is trying to keep the camp afloat with the help of the owner’s crypto-bro son. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Polite Society' Review: British-Pakistani Teen Takes Down Tradition in Wild, Witty Action ComedyThree Sundance Titles Take a...
Jamie Lee Curtis Posts Emotional Response To Her First Oscar Nomination For Everything Everywhere All At Once
Jamie Lee Curtis has had a great career, but this marks her very fist Academy Award nom.
