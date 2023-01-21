Anniston, AL – RMC Health System Asks the Community to Give Blood as Blood Shortage Continues, Blood Donors Needed. Blood donors are needed as Alabama and the entire nation continue to feel the impact of blood shortages. Last week’s severe storms and tornadoes only escalated the need for more blood donors. RMC Health System has already reached a critical level for type O blood and is approaching critical levels for other types. We are seeing an increase in blood usage for patient care. LifeSouth is the sole blood provider for RMC; therefore, we encourage donors to donate now.

