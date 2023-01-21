Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Small Alabama Town's Residents Stunned That Farmer Secretly Paid Pharmacy Bills for YearsHerbie J PilatoGeraldine, AL
He secretly paid for strangers' prescriptions; after his death, a grateful community gave him a big honorPete LakemanGeraldine, AL
A farmer in Alabama secretly paid pharmacy bills for people in his town, and residents only found out after his deathVictorGeraldine, AL
Related
WAAY-TV
Alabama hospitals seeing fewer hospitalizations due to Covid-19
One year ago, Huntsville Hospital reported a total of 451 patients with Covid-19 across their entire system, with 254 of them in Madison County. On Monday, the hospital reported a total of 81 patients with Covid-19 across their system, with 52 of them in Madison County. The 82% decrease in...
RMC Lifesouth Makes Plea for Blood Donors Needed
Anniston, AL – RMC Health System Asks the Community to Give Blood as Blood Shortage Continues, Blood Donors Needed. Blood donors are needed as Alabama and the entire nation continue to feel the impact of blood shortages. Last week’s severe storms and tornadoes only escalated the need for more blood donors. RMC Health System has already reached a critical level for type O blood and is approaching critical levels for other types. We are seeing an increase in blood usage for patient care. LifeSouth is the sole blood provider for RMC; therefore, we encourage donors to donate now.
Alabama school system raising money for headstones for 6-year-old, 18-month-old brothers killed in alleged abuse cases
The alleged beating death of an Alabama first grader, just several years after the similar slaying of his younger brother, has shaken his community and his school system. Jessie Taylor McCormack, a 6-year-old first grader at Alexandria Elementary School in Calhoun County, died Friday at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.
southerntorch.com
Dekalb Animal Hospital
FORT PAYNE, ALA -- For more than 40 years Dekalb Animal Hospital has served the community under the guidance of Dr. Joe McNew. Since August, Dr. Jessica Jones is now the sole owner after practicing at Dekalb Animal Hospital since March of 2016. Dekalb Animal Hospital is a fully staffed three-doctor practice, with Dr. Jones’ associates Dr. Linda Galbraith and Dr. Taylor Ogle now joining her.
The Geraldine Clinic to continue growth with new, updated facility
The site of an old bank building will soon house the Town of Geraldine's growing medical clinic.
wvtm13.com
Alabama couple lands giant catfish on Lake Guntersville while fishing for bass
It sure was chilly on Lake Guntersville, Alabama, on Monday. But Jeremy Bethune and Summer Stevens of Flat Rock, Alabama, love fishing so much, they decided to put up with the cold weather and throw a few jigs into the water — maybe one of Guntersville's big bass would strike.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Oxford Police find missing Calhoun County woman
UPDATE: Oxford Police say Megan Carlisle was found safe. The department thanked everyone for the messages and tips that were used to help locate her. The Oxford Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public's help in finding 25-year-old Megan Rebecca Carlisle. Carlisle, 25, was last seen several...
WAAY-TV
Two injured in cutting incident in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department says two people are recovering after a cutting incident. It happened just before three Sunday afternoon on Holiday Drive. Police say one victim was hurt in the cutting, another was injured by a blunt object. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police...
WAFF
Welcome to The Parlor, the latest upscale salon in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - I truly believe one of the best feelings is sitting in the salon chair and having a professional play with your hair. Hairdressers, please take my money if it means I get to relax while I have my hair washed, played with and leave feeling even better than before.
UPDATE: Traffic Accident with Injuries and Entrapment in Oxford
Oxford, AL – Per Calhoun County 911 on US Hwy 78 West between Carterton Hts and Wilson Willingham Rd Intersections in City of Oxford. The roadway is shutdown due to a traffic accident with injuries and entrapment. Please avoid the area. UPDATE: Per Oxford Fire Department UPDATE AS OF 7:30pm: The accident has been cleared and […]
Higdon woman killed in head-on collision
A Higdon woman was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County.
WAFF
Take a look inside these beautiful houses at Huntsville’s Art Tour of Homes
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Do you ever find yourself on a walk and you just become mesmerized by a beautiful home. Or maybe you drive by a little slower to look... not in a creepy way... but in a “What color paint do you think that is? and, “I love those flowers on the porch” kind of way.
wvtm13.com
Anniston father charged in death of his 6-year-old child
ANNISTON, Ala. — A 29-year-old father has been charged with capital murder in relation to the death of his 6-year-old child. The Anniston Police Department reported Joshua Clark is currently in the Calhoun County Jail with no bond. Lt. Tim Suits of the APD says officers were called to...
WAAY-TV
Friends mourning young Madison County racer killed in murder-suicide
Sean LePore was found dead Thursday with his little brother, Jessie, and their father. Their mother, Jennifer, was found dead in another home.
southerntorch.com
Local Methodist Churches Leave UMC
On December 10, 2022, the North Alabama Conference of The United Methodist Church (UMC) voted to approve the disaffiliation of 198 of its churches, several of which are in Dekalb and Jackson Counties. The action was part of a broader move of churches leaving the UMC worldwide. To understand the...
WAFF
Havoc the dog euthanized in Guntersville
Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. UAH receives $2.8 million grant to support teachers of English learners. As part of the grant, UAH has partnered with three local school districts to help teach students who are learning English as a second language.
WAAY-TV
Madison County teen reported missing, last seen Friday
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to find 17-year-old Nadalie Faith Griffin. Griffin left her home Friday and has not been seen since. She has no cell phone that family members are aware of, the sheriff's office said. Griffin is described as being 5 feet tall...
One in custody after one cut, one struck in Huntsville incident
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says one person is in custody after an incident on Holiday Drive that sent two to the hospital.
Sheffield’s hidden gem: 13 artists that recorded at the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio
In 1969, a music producer from New York loaned money to four 20-somethings in the tiny town of Sheffield, Alabama to start their very own recording studio. Those young men are known as the Swampers. They've recorded the likes of Cher, Boz Scaggs and Rod Stewart. Here are 13 artists that have made history at the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio.
After fatal police shooting in Gadsden, family seeks answers
Chelsea Stewart watched on Jan. 6 as police agencies from across Etowah County converged outside her parent’s home on a short residential street in Gadsden. Officers closed off the block and changed from patrol uniforms into army pants, flak jackets and helmets, she said. Some slung long guns over their shoulders and parked a tank outside the small, detached garage situated next to the family home where her older brother, 28-year-old Cody Stewart, lived.
Comments / 0