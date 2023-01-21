ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon Secretary of State didn’t investigate residency complaint against new Rep. Hai Pham

By Julia Shumway, Oregon Capital Chronicle
philomathnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

Oopsy
3d ago

If he had an R would be inch high headlines and breaking news on all stations every five minutes!

Reply
4
Related
Oregon Capital Chronicle

State plans to increase fees to ease public defender crisis

Officials have approved a plan for spending $10 million of emergency funding to address Oregon’s public defender crisis, which has left hundreds of people languishing in jails or in the community awaiting legal representation.  Last month, the Joint Legislative Emergency Board allocated $10 million to help the state hire more public defenders. It asked the […] The post State plans to increase fees to ease public defender crisis appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon bill would expand state’s intoxicated driving law

A proposal in the Legislature would expand Oregon’s intoxicated driving law to cover all drugs, including legal medications that can be abused and impair drivers.  Oregon is one of four states that fails to include all drugs in its law that dictates when a driver can be charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants. […] The post Oregon bill would expand state’s intoxicated driving law  appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon Senate Republicans plan delay tactics to press GOP agenda

Republicans in the Oregon Senate say they’ve got plenty of ideas that will benefit Oregonians, and they’re willing to slow this year’s nascent legislative session to a crawl in order to force Democrats to take them seriously. In a press conference on Tuesday, leaders in the 12-member...
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

State Rep. Jim Walsh Announces the Release of Impeachment-Related Documents

State Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, released a statement last week announcing he would be releasing records related to the drafting of gubernatorial impeachment documents after questions were raised about the use of legislative privilege. The draft documents were never finalized or filed. According to Walsh, while he believed an argument...
WASHINGTON STATE
highway58herald.org

Oregon Transportation Commission Adopts Oregon Highway Plan Tolling Amendment

SALEM – The Oregon Transportation Commission has adopted the Oregon Highway Plan amendment on tolling, known as “Goal 6: Tolling and Congestion Pricing.” On Jan.12, commissioners received a presentation on the amendment process, a summary of comments received, and revisions completed since the process began in spring 2022.
OREGON STATE
WSLS

Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff until Jan. 26

RICHMOND, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor those who died or were injured in a shooting at a dance club in Monterey Park, California. Governor Youngkin made the announcement on Monday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower...
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Idaho legislator drafts bill that would eliminate official marriage licenses

BOISE, Idaho – An Idaho lawmaker has drafted a bill that would eliminate official marriage licenses in the state, in an apparent effort to get around federal marriage equality laws. Republican Senator Scott Herndon drafted RS 30003C1, which, according to the legislature’s website, would “eliminate the marriage license” in...
IDAHO STATE
ijpr.org

State audit calls on health authority to fix problems with Oregon's Measure 110 addiction program

The Oregon Secretary of State audit, released Thursday, said more time is needed to determine whether Measure 110, which voters approved in 2020, is stemming the state’s addiction crisis. Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians struggle with addiction, and they have difficulty getting help. The law decriminalized low-level drug possession and directed people toward treatment programs funded with more than $100 million annually in cannabis tax revenues.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR ORDERS FLAGS LOWERED TO HALF-STAFF

On Monday, Governor Tina Kotek ordered all flags at Oregon Public Institutions to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims and survivors of a mass shooting event in Monterrey Park, California. Kotek said, “I am sending my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by the senseless...
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon Sees Sharp Decline In Population For First Time Since 1983

Long before our world drastically changed in 2020, Americans have made a habit of packing up in search of a better quality life. It wasn’t too long ago, Oregon was the number one place to move to in 2016. In fact, for three years in a row, more people were moving to Oregon than anywhere else in the country. You could say our secret was out. Oregon was number one and seemingly favored for not only its vast beauty with endless outdoor activities, but its rich diversity.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy