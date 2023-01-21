Browns legend Peyton Hillis is out of the hospital and home with family

Former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis had been in the hospital since January 4 after saving his kids from drowning. Hillis was life flighted after being unresponsive and was in critical condition. He has now been released from the hospital and is heading home with his health conditions looking good.

Truly a heroic story of a father doing anything to protect his kids and putting his life on the line to save them. Fast forward a couple of weeks and both father and kids are home and safe after a truly terrifying situation in Florida at the beginning of the year.