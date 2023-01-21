Read full article on original website
philomathnews.com
PHS girls edge Stayton to win final home swim appearance
In a three-school meet that came down to the final event, Philomath High’s girls swim team defeated Stayton by the closest of margins on an afternoon that featured recognition of the program’s seniors. The Warriors held an 83-74 edge going into the 400 freestyle relay and although the...
Emerald Media
Bella Hamel announces her commitment to transfer to Oregon women's basketball team
Bella Hamel, a 5-foot-9 freshman guard from Hillsboro, Oregon, announced her commitment to the Oregon women’s basketball team. She will transition to Matthew Knight Arena after her time with the Lane County Titans. During her 14 games played at Lane Community College, Hamel averaged 17.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and...
Ranking Oregon State's 2023 Football Games by Difficulty
When the 2023 Pac-12 football schedule was released last week, Oregon State’s calendar for the upcoming season was made complete. Dates and locations were officialized for the Beavers’ twelve contests in what should be the program’s most highly anticipated campaign in two decades. Of course, some games...
New Oregon Ducks indoor football practice facility inches closer to reality
The Oregon Ducks’ new indoor football practice facility is one step closer to becoming a reality. The Eugene city council voted to authorize City Manager Sarah Medary to finalize an agreement with the University of Oregon on a proposed land swap, which will allow UO to reroute Leo Harris Parkway and build a new 170,000-square-foot indoor practice facility and maintain two outdoor practice fields.
philomathnews.com
From the Past: Changes in the Philomath Police Department in 1948
Police departments go through staffing challenges for various reasons from time to time and that certainly appeared to be the case 75 years ago this week in Philomath. “Philomath will have to carry on with only a part-time police force, if any at all, it was decided at a special meeting of the city council,” according to a story in the Jan. 30, 1948 edition of the Corvallis Gazette-Times. “An outline of the department’s expenses and receipts for the first six months of the fiscal year revealed that the amount budgeted had more than been used.”
canbyfirst.com
One Critically Injured in Serious Collision Near Eagle Creek
Two patients had to be extracted and one was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a devastating crash on Clackamas Highway 224 Friday evening. The January 20 crash occurred just south of the Goose Creek bridge, between Barton and Eagle Creek, near the Philip Foster Farm historic site.
KGW
Treasures in the sand at the Oregon Coast
NEWPORT, Oregon — Oregon’s winter months offer a roller coast ride of sorts in the great outdoors, when wind and rain are often followed by stunning sunny days. We travelled to the rugged edge of Oregon discovered that the grey clouds disappear when you go hunting for Treasure in the Sand.
philomathnews.com
Brad’s Blog: Notable news involving Oregon newspapers
Last week during a presentation at a Philomath Rotary Club meeting, I talked about the state of news from a business perspective —mostly my own experiences with the Philomath News but also what we’re seeing in the traditional newspaper industry. The Medford Mail Tribune surprised many of us...
philomathnews.com
Linn-Benton Community College board fills vacant seat
The Linn-Benton Community College Board of Education recently appointed Jeff Davis of Corvallis as the board representative for Zone 6-7B. Davis will serve on the board through June 30 and will have the option to run in the May 2023 special election to fill the seat for a four-year term.
Lincoln City Homepage
King Tide reigns over Lincoln City beaches
Wave watchers were out in force in Lincoln City Sunday as the Pacific Ocean took over beaches powered by King and Perigean Tides. Local hotels reported higher than usual numbers of guests for this time of year due to the ocean activity as people came to see the Pacific Ocean King Tide as the moon is closest to Earth.
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon Coast Chowder Roundup: 6 Spots That Serve The Best Clam Chowder
Scenic and rugged coastline, kite festivals, artisan glass float hunts, salt water taffy, cute shops and mouth watering fresh seafood make the Oregon coast a spectacular place to visit at any time of year. Where To Find The Best Clam Chowder in Oregon. One of our favorite reasons to visit...
yachatsnews.com
How a Lincoln City startup took advantage of Oregon DEQ program with lax oversight to net $1.8 million
Behind a convenience store on Oregon Highway 18 near Sheridan, three electric vehicle charging machines sit wrapped in plastic. They have been there since April and have never charged a single car. But Merlin Thompson earlier this year convinced the state they had, collecting nearly $2 million in a scheme...
kezi.com
Man found dead in Willamette River after allegedly falling in
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was found dead underwater in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon after allegedly falling into the water Monday evening, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Eugene Springfield Fire said. According to Eugene Springfield Fire, at about 5:30 p.m. on January 23, ESF, the LCSO, and...
nbc16.com
Sheriff: 'Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours'
SALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is urging citizens to not drive overnight due to icy conditions. "Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours," MCSO said. "We have seen and are going to continue to see for several days to come extremely cold temperatures down around freezing, which is going to make conditions dangerous and unpredictable throughout Marion County roadways."
Dad, domestic partner booked in death of Salem child
The father and his domestic partner of a 6-year-old Salem child who died under suspicious circumstances were arrested Saturday.
philomathnews.com
How gas prices have changed in Corvallis in the last week
Gas prices have risen in cities around the country over the past week as demand for fuel picked up around the U.S. thanks to higher-than-usual temperatures. “With the cost of oil hitting $80 a barrel, there is a lot of upward pressure on gas prices at the moment,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement.
hh-today.com
Queen Avenue: In search of name’s origin
In idle moments over the years, I’ve wondered how Queen Avenue in Albany got its name. Turns out I’m not the only one. “Where did Queen St./Ave. get its name?” said an email that came last week. It was signed “Bill in Corvallis.”. Nobody I ever...
yachatsnews.com
OSU’s PacWave energy project north of Waldport signs contracts for miles of cable and construction of electrical substation
The last major pieces of the contract to build the wave energy test facility PacWave South near Waldport have been executed, paving the way for the completion of the Oregon State University-led facility off the central coast. PacWave South will be the first utility-scale, grid-connected wave energy test site in...
kezi.com
One injured after crashing into power pole
EUGENE, Ore. -- One person took a trip to the hospital Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle, which itself collided with a power pole and knocked it over. Just after 7 a.m. on January 24, Eugene Springfield Fire officials were called to a vehicle that had...
kezi.com
Interstate 5 on-ramp in Eugene temporarily closed by semi-truck crash
EUGENE, Ore. -- The on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 from Beltline Highway is closed after a semi-truck rolled over on the roadway, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Monday. ODOT sent out an emergency alert about the closure at approximately 1 p.m. on January 23. ODOT said the ramp to...
