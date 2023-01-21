ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

KEYT

House Republicans push for info on Hunter Biden’s art sales

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have renewed an investigation into the art dealings of Hunter Biden, pushing for details as part of the party’s long-promised probe of President Joe Biden and his family. On Wednesday, new House Oversight chairman James Comer issued a letter to Georges Bergès, the art dealer who has been showcasing Hunter Biden’s work in galleries in New York and Los Angeles since 2021. He requested communications between the gallery and the White House as well as testimony over concerns the younger Biden is trading on his father’s name. The White House counsel’s office and a representative for Hunter Biden did not immediately return requests for comment.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

EXPLAINER: Comparing Trump, Biden, Pence classified papers

There are plenty of similarities — but also a major difference — among the classified-records situations of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and Trump’s vice president, Mike Pence. Classified papers have been found at their homes, leading to government investigations that are underway. Biden and Pence say they turned over the papers as soon as they were discovered. Trump resisted.
The Independent

Trump blames others on his notorious Georgia call for not hanging up on him as Fulton County decision nears

Donald Trump issued a potentially revealing statement on Truth Social as news broke Tuesday that authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, are nearing a decision on charges for multiple members of his inner circle — including potentially Mr Trump himself.The ex-president, out of nowhere, brought up his now-infamous 2 January 2021 call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he instructed the state elections chief to “find” more than 11,000 votes he would have needed to surpass Joe Biden’s total in the state.“My phone call to the Secretary of State of Georgia, and a second call which the...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Comeback

Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
KEYT

McCarthy says he’ll block Schiff, Swalwell from Intel panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Kevin McCarthy is reiterating that he will block Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell of California from serving on the House committee that oversees national intelligence. He says the decision is not based on political payback but because “integrity matters, and they have failed in that place.” In the previous Congress, Democrats booted Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona from their committee assignments for incendiary commentary that lawmakers said incited potential violence against colleagues. McCarthy insists he is putting national security over partisan politics. But the Democratic lawmakers targeted say he has “capitulated to the right wing of his caucus.”
GEORGIA STATE
KEYT

First on CNN: Classified documents found at Pence’s Indiana home

A lawyer for former Vice President Mike Pence discovered about a dozen documents marked as classified at Pence’s Indiana home last week, and he has turned those classified records over to the FBI, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CNN. The FBI and the Justice Department’s National Security...
CARMEL, IN
KEYT

Classified records pose conundrum stretching back to Carter

WASHINGTON (AP) — The mishandling of classified documents is not a problem unique to President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. At least three presidents, a vice president, a secretary of state and an attorney general have all been tripped up. The issue of classified records and who, exactly, has hung onto them has gotten more complicated as news surfaced Tuesday that former Vice President Mike Pence also had such records in his possession after he left office. As in Biden’s case, lawyers for Pence say he willingly turned the documents over to authorities. The latest discoveries lay bare an uncomfortable truth about the nation’s secrets: Policies meant to control the handling of sensitive information are haphazardly enforced among top officials.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

Record 16.3 million seek health coverage through ‘Obamacare’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government says a record 16.3 million people sought health insurance through the Affordable Care Act this year. That’s double the number covered when the marketplaces first launched nearly a decade ago. More than 3 million new members have joined the marketplace, which is also known as “Obamacare.” The Biden administration says it worked with nonprofit groups and invested in program specialists who helped sign up people in low-income, immigrant, Black and Latino communities. President Joe Biden and a Democratic-led Congress have also committed millions of dollars over the past two years into unlocking low-cost insurance plans for more people.
WASHINGTON STATE

