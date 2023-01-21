Read full article on original website
CNN Poll: Broad majority of Americans approve of appointment of special counsel to investigate Biden documents
More than 8 in 10 Americans approve of the appointment of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware residence and an office he used after serving as vice president, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. The poll finds broad approval...
Trump and Biden teams both jump on Pence disclosure as a classified documents defense
Advisers to former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden jumped on news of classified documents being found in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home, with both viewing it as a helpful defense in their own documents investigations. Biden’s team continues to draw a distinction between him and...
House Republicans push for info on Hunter Biden’s art sales
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have renewed an investigation into the art dealings of Hunter Biden, pushing for details as part of the party’s long-promised probe of President Joe Biden and his family. On Wednesday, new House Oversight chairman James Comer issued a letter to Georges Bergès, the art dealer who has been showcasing Hunter Biden’s work in galleries in New York and Los Angeles since 2021. He requested communications between the gallery and the White House as well as testimony over concerns the younger Biden is trading on his father’s name. The White House counsel’s office and a representative for Hunter Biden did not immediately return requests for comment.
EXPLAINER: Comparing Trump, Biden, Pence classified papers
There are plenty of similarities — but also a major difference — among the classified-records situations of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and Trump’s vice president, Mike Pence. Classified papers have been found at their homes, leading to government investigations that are underway. Biden and Pence say they turned over the papers as soon as they were discovered. Trump resisted.
McCarthy gets heated with reporter: 'You don't get to determine whether I answer a question'
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday defended his decision to strip Democratic Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence committee.
In a resurfaced 2020 interview George Santos claimed he met Jeffrey Epstein, and entertained the idea that he could still be alive
In a podcast from 2020, George Santos entertained the conspiracy theory that Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender, could still be alive.
Trump blames others on his notorious Georgia call for not hanging up on him as Fulton County decision nears
Donald Trump issued a potentially revealing statement on Truth Social as news broke Tuesday that authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, are nearing a decision on charges for multiple members of his inner circle — including potentially Mr Trump himself.The ex-president, out of nowhere, brought up his now-infamous 2 January 2021 call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he instructed the state elections chief to “find” more than 11,000 votes he would have needed to surpass Joe Biden’s total in the state.“My phone call to the Secretary of State of Georgia, and a second call which the...
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jimmy Kimmel Spots ‘Crazy Thing’ About Trump’s Off-The-Rails Eulogy Speech
"That person was our president," the exasperated late-night host exclaimed.
McCarthy says he’ll block Schiff, Swalwell from Intel panel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Kevin McCarthy is reiterating that he will block Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell of California from serving on the House committee that oversees national intelligence. He says the decision is not based on political payback but because “integrity matters, and they have failed in that place.” In the previous Congress, Democrats booted Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona from their committee assignments for incendiary commentary that lawmakers said incited potential violence against colleagues. McCarthy insists he is putting national security over partisan politics. But the Democratic lawmakers targeted say he has “capitulated to the right wing of his caucus.”
First on CNN: Classified documents found at Pence’s Indiana home
A lawyer for former Vice President Mike Pence discovered about a dozen documents marked as classified at Pence’s Indiana home last week, and he has turned those classified records over to the FBI, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CNN. The FBI and the Justice Department’s National Security...
Classified records pose conundrum stretching back to Carter
WASHINGTON (AP) — The mishandling of classified documents is not a problem unique to President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. At least three presidents, a vice president, a secretary of state and an attorney general have all been tripped up. The issue of classified records and who, exactly, has hung onto them has gotten more complicated as news surfaced Tuesday that former Vice President Mike Pence also had such records in his possession after he left office. As in Biden’s case, lawyers for Pence say he willingly turned the documents over to authorities. The latest discoveries lay bare an uncomfortable truth about the nation’s secrets: Policies meant to control the handling of sensitive information are haphazardly enforced among top officials.
Record 16.3 million seek health coverage through ‘Obamacare’
WASHINGTON (AP) — The government says a record 16.3 million people sought health insurance through the Affordable Care Act this year. That’s double the number covered when the marketplaces first launched nearly a decade ago. More than 3 million new members have joined the marketplace, which is also known as “Obamacare.” The Biden administration says it worked with nonprofit groups and invested in program specialists who helped sign up people in low-income, immigrant, Black and Latino communities. President Joe Biden and a Democratic-led Congress have also committed millions of dollars over the past two years into unlocking low-cost insurance plans for more people.
