Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Woman Arrested After Hours Long Standoff On Catalina IslandWestmont Community NewsAvalon, CA
Visiting The Queen Mary at Long Beach, California, Is A Worthwhile ExperienceS. F. MoriLong Beach, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Former Lynwood mayor seeks appointment as City’s treasurer2UrbanGirlsLynwood, CA
Related
oc-breeze.com
Treasurer Shari Freidenrich recognized by Board as President of Treasurer-Tax Collector Association for all 58 California counties
At the Orange County Board of Supervisor’s first meeting of 2023, Treasurer Shari Freidenrich was honored by the Board as the California Association of County Treasurers and Tax Collectors (CACTTC) 40th President elected by her peers from the 58 Counties. San Joaquin County President-Elect Treasurer-Tax Collector Phonxay Keokham attended the Orange County Board of Supervisor’s meeting to present the CACTTC gavel alongside outgoing Orange County Chairman Doug Chaffee, who commemorated the presentation with a County Resolution.
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Republican Women Federated to hear from Steve Frank at February breakfast meeting
With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Long Beach Republican Women Federated would “love” to have you attend their February 11, 2023, breakfast meeting. Senior Contributing Editor of California Political News and Views Steve Frank will be the featured speaker and share his views on issues affecting the Golden State. Conveniently held at The Grand in Long Beach (4101 E. Willow Street), registration starts at 9 a.m. followed by a “hearty” scrumptious all-you-can-eat breakfast served at 9:30 a.m. The cost is just $30 for members and $35 for non-members and there is free covered parking.
Californians will vote on whether to overturn fast-food law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A voter initiative that would overturn a California law aimed at raising wages and improving working conditions for more than a half-million fast food workers has qualified for next year’s ballot, authorities said Tuesday. The referendum raised more than 623,000 valid voter signatures to be placed on the Nov. 5, 2024, The post Californians will vote on whether to overturn fast-food law appeared first on KION546.
Newsom blasts McCarthy’s response to recent California mass shootings
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom called out House Speaker and Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy for his response to the mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay during a press conference Tuesday. Newsom did not shy away from his feelings during a visit to Half Moon Bay. “We’ve got to call […]
California Toxics: Out of state, out of mind
A CalMatters investigation finds that environmentally stringent California sends nearly half its toxic waste across its borders, often to states with weaker rules. One of the biggest out-of-state dumpers: the state’s own hazardous waste watchdog.
Californians put fast-food law on 2024 ballot
A law aimed at raising fast-food wages and creating better working conditions gets put to California voters in 2024.
theregistrysocal.com
Attorney General Bonta Conditionally Approves $48.5MM Sale of Four California Retirement Communities to Pacifica Companies
OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today conditionally approved the sale of four continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) located in Northern and Southern California. The CCRCs in Auburn, Long Beach, Placerville, and Sacramento are currently owned by Retirement Housing Foundation (RHF), a nonprofit public benefit corporation. The conditional approval will allow them to come under the ownership of Pacifica Companies LLC (Pacifica). Under California law, any transaction involving the sale or transfer of control of a healthcare facility owned by a nonprofit corporation must secure the approval of the Attorney General. The conditions of Attorney General Bonta’s approval preserve access to high-quality care and services for the residents of these communities.
oc-breeze.com
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley releases update on railroad stabilization in San Clemente
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement on the Orange County Transportation Authority’s announcement that the railroad tracks in San Clemente impacted by coastal erosion are deemed safe for limited passenger service on weekends following progress on the stabilization project. Metrolink and the Los Angeles – San Diego...
oc-breeze.com
AAUW Long Beach to hear from Reena Hajat Carroll on February 4, 2023
American Association of University Women (AAUW) Long Beach’s Saturday, February 4th program will continue our work in the area of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). Featured speaker will be Reena Hajat Carroll, the Executive Director for the California Conference for Equality and Justice (CCEJ). She will talk about bias and identity and their important work with youth in cross-racial groups. CCEJ’s mission is to eliminate bias, bigotry and racism through education, training and advocacy for youth and adults in and around greater Long Beach.
californiaglobe.com
California Voters Approve Over $3.0 Billion Per Year in New Local Taxes
When state ballot initiatives propose new taxes, it’s big news. This past November, voters rejected Proposition 30, which would have added another 1.75 percent tax on personal income above $2.0 million. The arguments for and against Prop. 30 were litigated in saturation level television campaigns waged by both sides; total expenditures were nearly $70 million.
California lawmakers face Supreme Court limits as they weigh response to Lunar New Year shooting
The tragedies in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay underscore a murky future for the state’s nation-leading restrictions.
POLITICO
‘Shame on them’: Newsom goes after GOP on guns
THE BUZZ: After spending two days grieving with the survivors of two separate mass shootings, Gov. Gavin Newsom was ready to “call some folks out.”. In his first press conference since back-to-back shootings rocked Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay, and another in Oakland, a visibly upset Newsom directed his fury Tuesday at a common target: Congressional Republicans.
californiaglobe.com
10 Million California Mail Ballots Were ‘Unaccounted For’ in November 2022
Election integrity firm, the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), issued its analysis last week reporting 10.9 million out of 22,184,707 million ballots mailed out to California registered voters during the 2022 midterm elections were “unaccounted for.”. They also found 226,250 mail ballots were rejected by election officials. “These rejections...
sjvsun.com
Enviro groups pressed Newsom to oust former oil chief
Speculation that former California Geologic Energy Management Division boss Uduak-Joe Ntuk, the chief regulator of California’s oil industry, was forced out due to objections from environmental groups appear to have been confirmed. Environmental justice groups trumpeted that they had been meeting with California Gov. Gavin Newsom since the fall,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
He stayed at a Northern California nursing home then died. Why jury awarded huge verdict
A Sacramento jury has returned verdicts totaling more than $30 million against the owners of a Roseville nursing home after a prominent retired Sac State professor died following a brief stay at the home. The Superior Court jury returned a verdict of $5.9 million in compensatory damages last week, and...
oc-breeze.com
Governor Newsom proclaims Lunar New Year, orders flags to be flown at half-staff
Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation declaring Lunar New Year and ordered flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of the mass shooting in Monterey Park. The text of the proclamation can be found below. PROCLAMATION. As people throughout the country and...
California school administrator urged state to not give in to 'privileged white voices'
A school district administrator in California has sparked outrage for stating she believes 'privileged White voices' should not be involved in establishing lessons.
Pilar Schiavo Appointed To Five Government Committees
Santa Clarita Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has been appointed to five government committees which focus on a variety of central issues for Californians. California State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon appointed Schiavo to four standing committees and one joint committee. These committees include the Assembly committees on Emergency Management; Public Employment & Retirement; Utilities & Energy; and ...
oc-breeze.com
Business Roundtable issues statement in response to new wealth tax proposal
Rob Lapsley, president of the California Business Roundtable, issued the following statement in response to new legislation that would impose a wealth tax in California:. “This wealth tax proposal is the wrong solution, both now and in the future. California does not have a budget deficit. Instead, we have a reduced surplus, caused mainly by the state’s overreliance on high-wage earners and their volatile income streams. A wealth tax will only further destabilize our budget system and it will encourage even more high-wealth individuals to leave the state entirely. As the governor clearly identified, California has an incredibly progressive tax system already. For the 2020 taxable year, only 13,360 taxpayers paid 25.8 percent of the total personal income tax collected by the state. Further relying on this volatile and highly mobile tax base would only increase the boom-bust cycles that define our budget. We strongly oppose both ACA 3 and AB 259.”
highlandernews.org
The city of Temecula takes a step backward for diversity
On Tuesday, January 10th, 2023, Temecula City Council declared it will no longer recognize federal heritage months that celebrate and encourage cultural diversity in an attempt to “not exclude people.” Councilmember Jessica Alexander opposed the recognition of Pride month, arguing that conversations of individuals’ sexual orientations would be “dishonoring her god” and do nothing valuable for the running of Temecula. This proclamation is a step back for the city of Temecula and a stab in the back for the diverse population of Temecula.
Comments / 2