Rob Lapsley, president of the California Business Roundtable, issued the following statement in response to new legislation that would impose a wealth tax in California:. “This wealth tax proposal is the wrong solution, both now and in the future. California does not have a budget deficit. Instead, we have a reduced surplus, caused mainly by the state’s overreliance on high-wage earners and their volatile income streams. A wealth tax will only further destabilize our budget system and it will encourage even more high-wealth individuals to leave the state entirely. As the governor clearly identified, California has an incredibly progressive tax system already. For the 2020 taxable year, only 13,360 taxpayers paid 25.8 percent of the total personal income tax collected by the state. Further relying on this volatile and highly mobile tax base would only increase the boom-bust cycles that define our budget. We strongly oppose both ACA 3 and AB 259.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO