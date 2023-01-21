Read full article on original website
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Braves news: Alex Anthopoulos hopes he’s dead wrong about Vaughn Grissom
Atlanta Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos hopes he’s dead wrong about Vaughn Grissom playing shortstop. After the Braves sat by and watched star shortstop Dansby Swanson sit in free agency and ultimately sign with the Chicago Cubs, the club is now set to move forward with some sort of combination of Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arcia at the position.
Trey Mancini backs out of WBC for Chicago Cubs teammates
Trey Mancini was set to join Team Italy for the World Baseball Classic. His signing with the Chicago Cubs changed those plans. According to Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune, Mancini will forgo the World Baseball Classic this year. Instead, he feels it will be more beneficial to be around his new teammates and organization as he is looking to be more of a veteran presence in the clubhouse.
Chicago Bears acquire Stefon Diggs in one of these 3 trade packages
The Chicago Bears had a rough season. Part of the reason it was rough was because of the fact that Justin Fields had no help on offense. His offensive line was terrible and his weapons were almost as bad. They desperately need to work this off-season to get him the...
Braves news: Brian Snitker stops latest Vaughn Grissom rumor in its tracks
The Atlanta Braves lost Dansby Swanson earlier this offseason, and change is coming to Truist Park. But will it be Vaughn Grissom, or Orlando Arcia?. Replacing Dansby Swanson will not be easy — the former No. 1 overall pick had his best offensive season, and offered stable defensive play at a premium position. Yet, Alex Anthopoulos did not match the Cubs offer to Swanson, banking on a regression to the norm.
Phillies on verge of big mistake with Aaron Nola extension
The Philadelphia Phillies aren’t making much of an effort to extend Aaron Nola, their homegrown ace who hits the free agent market in 2024. Philadelphia’s rotation is fairly top-heavy at the moment, with Nola and Zack Wheeler leading the way. This is no disrespect to Ranger Suarez and Taijuan Walker, but Nola has finished top-7 in NL Cy Young voting in three seasons, and made an NL All-Star team.
Marconews.com
Report: Chicago Bears most likely to trade down from No. 1 with these teams
The Chicago Bears are in a prime position to trade back from the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, where they're sure to have no shortage of suitors. If general manager Ryan Poles can find a trade partner, he'll likely trade back. But who are the most likely candidates?
Chicago Cubs News: Pete Crow-Armstrong ranked among top outfield prospects
After a breakout season in the Chicago Cubs minor league system in 2022, center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong is entering the 2023 season as the team's top prospect. The praise for Crow-Armstrong continues as the Cubs prepare for the start of Spring Training next month as Jim Callis of MLB's official website ranked the Cubs' prospect as one of the top outfield prospects in all of Major League Baseball.
Chicago Bears: 3 realistic trade destinations for Justin Fields
Before some Chicago Bears fans jump down my throat, let me first say that I, for one, do not believe it is a good idea to trade Justin Fields. What he was able to do in just his second year as a pro, with a limited weaponry and weak offensive line, was nothing short of spectacular. It was fun. It was, at times, magical.
Aaron Rodgers Trade Could Have Ripple Effect That Impacts Bears' Offseason
Rodgers trade could have ripple effect that impacts Bears' plans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There's a chance that Aaron Rodgers' final game as a Green Bay Packer at Soldier Field took place on Dec. 4 when he saluted Bears fans following a 28-19 win in Week 13. On...
Ronald Acuña’s family fights fans in Venezuelan Winter League (Video)
The family of Ronald Acuña got into a fight in the crowd after the Atlanta Braves outfielder’s lengthy home run trot in the Venezuelan Winter League. Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña went viral for his insane home run trot while playing in a Venezuelan Winter League game. After hitting a home run to dead center field for Tiburones, Acuña began gesturing to the crowd, did LeBron James’ “Silencer” celebration, and danced when approaching home plate. It took nearly a minute for Acuña to round the bases.
