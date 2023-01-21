ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
FanSided

Trey Mancini backs out of WBC for Chicago Cubs teammates

Trey Mancini was set to join Team Italy for the World Baseball Classic. His signing with the Chicago Cubs changed those plans. According to Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune, Mancini will forgo the World Baseball Classic this year. Instead, he feels it will be more beneficial to be around his new teammates and organization as he is looking to be more of a veteran presence in the clubhouse.
FanSided

Braves news: Brian Snitker stops latest Vaughn Grissom rumor in its tracks

The Atlanta Braves lost Dansby Swanson earlier this offseason, and change is coming to Truist Park. But will it be Vaughn Grissom, or Orlando Arcia?. Replacing Dansby Swanson will not be easy — the former No. 1 overall pick had his best offensive season, and offered stable defensive play at a premium position. Yet, Alex Anthopoulos did not match the Cubs offer to Swanson, banking on a regression to the norm.
FanSided

Phillies on verge of big mistake with Aaron Nola extension

The Philadelphia Phillies aren’t making much of an effort to extend Aaron Nola, their homegrown ace who hits the free agent market in 2024. Philadelphia’s rotation is fairly top-heavy at the moment, with Nola and Zack Wheeler leading the way. This is no disrespect to Ranger Suarez and Taijuan Walker, but Nola has finished top-7 in NL Cy Young voting in three seasons, and made an NL All-Star team.
FanSided

Chicago Cubs News: Pete Crow-Armstrong ranked among top outfield prospects

After a breakout season in the Chicago Cubs minor league system in 2022, center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong is entering the 2023 season as the team's top prospect. The praise for Crow-Armstrong continues as the Cubs prepare for the start of Spring Training next month as Jim Callis of MLB's official website ranked the Cubs' prospect as one of the top outfield prospects in all of Major League Baseball.
FanSided

Chicago Bears: 3 realistic trade destinations for Justin Fields

Before some Chicago Bears fans jump down my throat, let me first say that I, for one, do not believe it is a good idea to trade Justin Fields. What he was able to do in just his second year as a pro, with a limited weaponry and weak offensive line, was nothing short of spectacular. It was fun. It was, at times, magical.
FanSided

Ronald Acuña’s family fights fans in Venezuelan Winter League (Video)

The family of Ronald Acuña got into a fight in the crowd after the Atlanta Braves outfielder’s lengthy home run trot in the Venezuelan Winter League. Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña went viral for his insane home run trot while playing in a Venezuelan Winter League game. After hitting a home run to dead center field for Tiburones, Acuña began gesturing to the crowd, did LeBron James’ “Silencer” celebration, and danced when approaching home plate. It took nearly a minute for Acuña to round the bases.
FanSided

FanSided

