What are the Boston Celtics odds to win the NBA Championship?
Times are good for the Boston Celtics at roughly the halfway point of the NBA season. Fresh off a run to the 2022 Finals they now stand atop the NBA standings with a stellar 31-12 record, outscoring their opponents by a league-best 6.1 points per game. They also lead the league in offensive efficiency, scoring 115.8 points per 100 possessions.
Hernangomez Worth More To Pelicans Than 2nd Round Pick
The New Orleans Pelicans have no reason to trade Willy Hernangomez in the coming weeks.
GAME THREAD: DePaul at Georgetown
Game 21: DePaul Blue Demons (9-11, 3-6) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-15, 0-9) TV: FS1 (Scott Graham & Sarah Kustok) Radio: 99.1 FM, Sirius XM 384 (Rich Chvotkin - 49th season) Last Meeting: DePaul won the first meeting 83-76 on Dec. 29. The Blue Demons have won the last three in the series.
New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavs Live Streaming Scoreboard, Play-By-Play, Highlights & Stats
New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers live streaming scoreboard is the topic of today’s edition of New York Knicks Now live! Knicks vs. Cavaliers meet for the third time in the 2023 NBA regular season, and will play one more time following tonight’s contest. The Knicks have lost four-straight, while the Cavaliers have won two of their last four! Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and R.J. Barrett lead the Knicks versus the Cleveland Cavaliers featuring Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley! New York Knicks Now host Marshall Green follows the big Knicks vs. Cavs Tuesday evening game, and if you want more Knicks news and rumors, follow Marshall Green on Twitter: https://twitter.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys at 49ers 2022 Divisional Round game day live discussion
The Cowboys face the 49ers in an NFC Divisional Round playoff game. The time has finally arrived. The Cowboys face the 49ers in an NFC Divisional Round playoff game.
NBA GAMETHREAD: Boston Celtics (35-13) @ Miami HEAT (26-22)
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (26-22) remain home to host the NBA-best Boston Celtics (35-13) tonight at 7:30pm in what is now known as the Miami-Dade Arena. While Miami’s injury list is short, the Celtics have several key players out tonight including...
San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
NBA 1/23 Thrive Fantasy Preview: The Jrue Holiday O (5.5) Assists Is An Easy Bet Says Davis!. San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/23.
Video: Celtics All-Access | Episode 2 (Doncic comes to Boston, Road Trip, & Christmas Day)
We were unable to load Disqus Recommendations. If you are a moderator please see our troubleshooting guide. Celtics bounce back with 124 to 95 blow out win …. We were unable to load Disqus.
Preview: Coming at the Kings
Fitting it’s dollar pretzel night at the Farg as two teams tied in the knot that is the NHL’s mushy middle faceoff. The Los Angeles Kings (26-17-6) are in town, losers of three of four and clinging to the Western Conference’s second wild card by a point.
Garcia, Payne sidelined for Gophers in latest injury setback
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota sidelined leading scorer Dawson Garcia and top reserve Pharrel Payne for the game Wednesday against Indiana due to injuries, further depleting the last-place team in the Big Ten. Garcia has a bone bruise in his right foot, an injury that came late in the game...
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Tuesday 1/24/23
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
Stamkos celebrates with Bolts nation and other hockey legends
Lightning captain Steven Stamkos had to wait a few days to celebrate his 500th career goal on home ice. The celebration included a video montage, a golden stick ceremony, and a couple of surprises.
NBA GAMETHREAD: New Orleans Pelicans (26-20) @ Miami HEAT (25-22)
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (25-22) return home to host the New Orleans Pelicans (26-20) today at 3:30pm on Sunday at the Miami-Dade Arena. Miami will continue to count on their regular starters today, while New Orleans will continue to be without...
Pilots visit LMU before hosting No. 14 Gonzaga on Saturday
Portland Pilots (11-11, 3-4 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (14-7, 4-3 WCC) Place: Los Angeles, Calif. Portland Pilots (11-11, 3-4 WCC) vs. No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-4, 6-1 WCC) Date: Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Time: 4 p.m. Place: Portland, Ore.
Malcolm Brogdon and Marcus Smart out, Robert Williams questionable vs. Orlando Magic
The Boston Celtics will be without two of their primary guards in their rotation when they face off against the Orlando Magic on Monday, January 23. Robert Williams has been listed as questionable for the game, per the Celtics' recent injury report. #NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Orlando:. Malcolm Brogdon (personal...
Texas-Sized Stand Off
Puck Drop: 8:30 PM | American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX. The Sabres have had the privilege of seeing Tage Thompson breakout as a star NHL center this year.
Leonard scored 30 points to lead Clippers past Mavs, 112-98
Kawhi Leonard collected 30 points and nine rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 112-98 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon at American Airlines Center. The Mavs dropped to 25-23 on the season and will host the Washington Wizards on Tuesday before embarking on a two-game...
Morning Flurries: MacKinnon’s shootout supremacy
Johnson: “That was great. He doesn’t go 5-hole too often.”. Francouz: “He kind of surprised me, and I’m pretty sure he surprised Grubi too.”. Bednar: “I’ll watch it tomorrow.”https://t.co/6L7YqRm1HN— Bennett Durando (@BennettDurando) January 22, 2023. The team is releasing a feature on...
Cowboys Lose To 49ers 19-12 - Instant Reaction & Live Q&A
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 3:07 AMAshtar Sheranu200b4th option needed...... 3:07 AMJanotau200bDak should've slid down the field, would've been as funny and stupid as last year. 3:07 AMLJ Mayu200bJahmyr Gibbs can be the difference. 3:07 AMLUIS MARTINEZ...
