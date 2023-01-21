ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What are the Boston Celtics odds to win the NBA Championship?

Times are good for the Boston Celtics at roughly the halfway point of the NBA season. Fresh off a run to the 2022 Finals they now stand atop the NBA standings with a stellar 31-12 record, outscoring their opponents by a league-best 6.1 points per game. They also lead the league in offensive efficiency, scoring 115.8 points per 100 possessions.
GAME THREAD: DePaul at Georgetown

Game 21: DePaul Blue Demons (9-11, 3-6) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-15, 0-9) TV: FS1 (Scott Graham & Sarah Kustok) Radio: 99.1 FM, Sirius XM 384 (Rich Chvotkin - 49th season) Last Meeting: DePaul won the first meeting 83-76 on Dec. 29. The Blue Demons have won the last three in the series.
New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavs Live Streaming Scoreboard, Play-By-Play, Highlights & Stats

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers live streaming scoreboard is the topic of today’s edition of New York Knicks Now live! Knicks vs. Cavaliers meet for the third time in the 2023 NBA regular season, and will play one more time following tonight’s contest. The Knicks have lost four-straight, while the Cavaliers have won two of their last four! Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and R.J. Barrett lead the Knicks versus the Cleveland Cavaliers featuring Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley! New York Knicks Now host Marshall Green follows the big Knicks vs. Cavs Tuesday evening game, and if you want more Knicks news and rumors, follow Marshall Green on Twitter: https://twitter.
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA GAMETHREAD: Boston Celtics (35-13) @ Miami HEAT (26-22)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (26-22) remain home to host the NBA-best Boston Celtics (35-13) tonight at 7:30pm in what is now known as the Miami-Dade Arena. While Miami’s injury list is short, the Celtics have several key players out tonight including...
Preview: Coming at the Kings

Fitting it’s dollar pretzel night at the Farg as two teams tied in the knot that is the NHL’s mushy middle faceoff. The Los Angeles Kings (26-17-6) are in town, losers of three of four and clinging to the Western Conference’s second wild card by a point.
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Tuesday 1/24/23

One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
NBA GAMETHREAD: New Orleans Pelicans (26-20) @ Miami HEAT (25-22)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (25-22) return home to host the New Orleans Pelicans (26-20) today at 3:30pm on Sunday at the Miami-Dade Arena. Miami will continue to count on their regular starters today, while New Orleans will continue to be without...
Texas-Sized Stand Off

Puck Drop: 8:30 PM | American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX. The Sabres have had the privilege of seeing Tage Thompson breakout as a star NHL center this year.
Leonard scored 30 points to lead Clippers past Mavs, 112-98

Kawhi Leonard collected 30 points and nine rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 112-98 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon at American Airlines Center. The Mavs dropped to 25-23 on the season and will host the Washington Wizards on Tuesday before embarking on a two-game...
Morning Flurries: MacKinnon’s shootout supremacy

Johnson: “That was great. He doesn’t go 5-hole too often.”. Francouz: “He kind of surprised me, and I’m pretty sure he surprised Grubi too.”. Bednar: “I’ll watch it tomorrow.”https://t.co/6L7YqRm1HN— Bennett Durando (@BennettDurando) January 22, 2023. The team is releasing a feature on...
Cowboys Lose To 49ers 19-12 - Instant Reaction & Live Q&A

Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 3:07 AMAshtar Sheranu200b4th option needed...... 3:07 AMJanotau200bDak should've slid down the field, would've been as funny and stupid as last year. 3:07 AMLJ Mayu200bJahmyr Gibbs can be the difference. 3:07 AMLUIS MARTINEZ...

