ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
CNBC

Oil settles mixed after hitting 7-week high on strong China outlook

Oil prices settled mixed on Monday, retreating as investors cashed in on a jump to a seven-week high on optimism about a possible recovery in demand of top oil importer China as the economy recovers this year from pandemic lockdowns. Brent crude settled 48 cents higher at $88.11 a barrel....
US News and World Report

U.S. Wants to See Quicker Progress on World Bank Reforms Yellen

LUSAKA (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said the United States wanted to see quicker progress on the World Bank's plans for expanding its lending capacity to address climate change and other global crises. The World Bank's "evolution roadmap", reported by Reuters earlier this month, calls for...
Defense One

China’s Big New Warship Is Missing an Important New Weapon

Last Christmas, the PLA Navy received a long-awaited gift when its seventh and eighth Type 055 destroyers entered service, completing delivery of its first batch of its lethal new class of warship. At roughly 13,000 tons, the Type 055s are Asia's biggest surface warships since World War II; the U.S. Navy classifies them as cruisers. However, despite impressive armaments, advanced radar systems, and other impressive capabilities, initial reporting indicates that the Type 055s appear to be missing a key weapon: the long-planned next-generation ship-to-air missile.
msn.com

Ukraine Latest: US Confronts China With Evidence About Companies

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has confronted China’s government with evidence that suggests some Chinese state-owned companies may be providing assistance for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, as it tries to ascertain if Beijing is aware of those activities, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read...
Washington Examiner

Turkey and Hungary should be suspended from NATO

In order to be credible, a defensive military alliance requires the common confidence of its members that, should one member be attacked, other members will provide it with decisive support. Whatever other interests they may have with the United States and its NATO allies, it is now obvious that Turkey and Hungary cannot fulfill this expectation. Both nations should be suspended from the alliance.
Reuters

Germany starts deploying Patriot air defence units to Poland

GNOIEN, Germany Jan 23 (Reuters) - Germany on Monday dispatched the first two out of three Patriot air defence units that will be sent to the Polish town of Zamosc close to the Ukrainian border where they will be deployed to prevent stray missile strikes.
US News and World Report

Berlin Not Blocking Export of Tanks to Ukraine, EU Diplomat Says

WARSAW/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Germany is not blocking the re-export of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, the European Union's top diplomat said on Monday, after Poland vowed to send some as long as other countries did too. The Kyiv government wants the German-made Leopard 2, one of the most widely used Western tanks,...
US News and World Report

EU Wants to Cut Red Tape, Costs to Spur Rollout of 5G - Document

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission wants to cut red tape and costs to help Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telecom Italia and other telecoms operators roll out fast-speed 5G, according to a Commission document seen by Reuters. The EU executive, which wants all Europeans to have access to gigabit connectivity and...
US News and World Report

Russian Tycoon Tells Kremlin: Tolerate, Don't Punish Dissident Remote Workers

LONDON (Reuters) - One of Russia's richest tycoons called on the authorities on Monday to tolerate rather than punish hundreds of thousands of workers who have fled abroad due to Moscow's war in Ukraine, arguing that the country needs their brain power. "People who work for our economy from abroad...
US News and World Report

A South American Currency Union? Don't Hold Your Breath

NEW YORK (Reuters) - South America is not likely to have a common currency bloc to rival the euro any time soon, analysts said on Monday, despite excited chatter sparked by officials in Brazil and Argentina raising the prospect of a shared tender. On Monday Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula...

Comments / 0

Community Policy