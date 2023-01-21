Read full article on original website
Russian oil trade remains in ship-shape as the EU price cap has failed to stem Moscow's freight and insurance income, analyst says
Russia's oil income may not have been hit by Western sanctions as badly as early data suggested, a Kpler analyst told Insider. Moscow earns much more from its oil trade by providing extra services such as shipping and insurance, Viktor Katona said. "The Russia, India, China triangle is getting away...
CNBC
Oil settles mixed after hitting 7-week high on strong China outlook
Oil prices settled mixed on Monday, retreating as investors cashed in on a jump to a seven-week high on optimism about a possible recovery in demand of top oil importer China as the economy recovers this year from pandemic lockdowns. Brent crude settled 48 cents higher at $88.11 a barrel....
US News and World Report
U.S. Wants to See Quicker Progress on World Bank Reforms Yellen
LUSAKA (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said the United States wanted to see quicker progress on the World Bank's plans for expanding its lending capacity to address climate change and other global crises. The World Bank's "evolution roadmap", reported by Reuters earlier this month, calls for...
Defense One
China’s Big New Warship Is Missing an Important New Weapon
Last Christmas, the PLA Navy received a long-awaited gift when its seventh and eighth Type 055 destroyers entered service, completing delivery of its first batch of its lethal new class of warship. At roughly 13,000 tons, the Type 055s are Asia's biggest surface warships since World War II; the U.S. Navy classifies them as cruisers. However, despite impressive armaments, advanced radar systems, and other impressive capabilities, initial reporting indicates that the Type 055s appear to be missing a key weapon: the long-planned next-generation ship-to-air missile.
Ukraine is burning through artillery shells. Now the US is increasing production by 500%.
The US currently manufactures just over 14,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition every month. Ukrainian forces have fired that many in just 48 hours.
Putin ally says West's deliveries of new weapons to Kyiv will lead to global catastrophe
Jan 22 (Reuters) - A close ally of President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that deliveries of offensive weapons to Kyiv that threaten Russia's territories will lead to a global catastrophe and make arguments against using weapons of mass destruction untenable.
msn.com
Ukraine Latest: US Confronts China With Evidence About Companies
(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has confronted China’s government with evidence that suggests some Chinese state-owned companies may be providing assistance for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, as it tries to ascertain if Beijing is aware of those activities, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read...
Washington Examiner
Turkey and Hungary should be suspended from NATO
In order to be credible, a defensive military alliance requires the common confidence of its members that, should one member be attacked, other members will provide it with decisive support. Whatever other interests they may have with the United States and its NATO allies, it is now obvious that Turkey and Hungary cannot fulfill this expectation. Both nations should be suspended from the alliance.
Breaking Defense
UK reveals capture of Russian equipment, instructs industry to develop new countermeasures
LONDON — The UK has recovered Russian military equipment lost to Ukrainian forces and handed it over to national intelligence agencies and industry partners in order to identify weaknesses and develop new defensive aids and countermeasures. The approach is part of a much wider effort by London to support...
Military.com
US and Allies Load Ukraine with Armor and Weapons Ahead of Expected Russian Offensive
The U.S. and allied countries around the world are sending armored vehicles, advanced air defenses and billions of dollars in other weapons to Ukraine in hopes of quickly bolstering its forces ahead of a potential Russian offensive later this year. The latest tranche of American aid was unveiled Thursday, including...
Putin's navy frigate armed with hypersonic missiles 'sails towards US'
The Admiral Gorshkov, armed with Zircon missiles which Vladimir Putin boasts has 'no equivalent in the world', is being closely monitored by NATO navies during its maiden voyage.
U.S. card firms' growth to moderate as luxury buying falters
Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. card companies are expected to post the slowest revenue growth in seven quarters, as consumers tighten their purse strings and avoid spending on luxury and big-ticket items.
Russia is sticking to its failed strategy of filling gaps in decimated front-line units with 'ill-equipped, ill-trained' troops, US official says
A top US general said last week that the front line has become relatively "static," with Russian forces suffering a "tremendous amount of casualties."
Germany starts deploying Patriot air defence units to Poland
GNOIEN, Germany Jan 23 (Reuters) - Germany on Monday dispatched the first two out of three Patriot air defence units that will be sent to the Polish town of Zamosc close to the Ukrainian border where they will be deployed to prevent stray missile strikes.
US News and World Report
Berlin Not Blocking Export of Tanks to Ukraine, EU Diplomat Says
WARSAW/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Germany is not blocking the re-export of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, the European Union's top diplomat said on Monday, after Poland vowed to send some as long as other countries did too. The Kyiv government wants the German-made Leopard 2, one of the most widely used Western tanks,...
Yellen calls for urgent action to improve food security, climate resilience in Africa
MWALUMINA VILLAGE, Chongwe District, Zambia, Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday called for urgent action to improve long-term food security in Africa and around the world, while adapting agricultural practices and technology to the changing climate.
US News and World Report
EU Wants to Cut Red Tape, Costs to Spur Rollout of 5G - Document
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission wants to cut red tape and costs to help Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telecom Italia and other telecoms operators roll out fast-speed 5G, according to a Commission document seen by Reuters. The EU executive, which wants all Europeans to have access to gigabit connectivity and...
US News and World Report
China Tells US to Fix Its Own Debt Problems After Yellen Africa Remarks
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - After U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called China a "barrier" to debt reform in Africa this week, Chinese officials in Zambia had a pointed response - get your own house in order. The Chinese Embassy in Zambia said on its website Tuesday "the biggest contribution that the...
US News and World Report
Russian Tycoon Tells Kremlin: Tolerate, Don't Punish Dissident Remote Workers
LONDON (Reuters) - One of Russia's richest tycoons called on the authorities on Monday to tolerate rather than punish hundreds of thousands of workers who have fled abroad due to Moscow's war in Ukraine, arguing that the country needs their brain power. "People who work for our economy from abroad...
US News and World Report
A South American Currency Union? Don't Hold Your Breath
NEW YORK (Reuters) - South America is not likely to have a common currency bloc to rival the euro any time soon, analysts said on Monday, despite excited chatter sparked by officials in Brazil and Argentina raising the prospect of a shared tender. On Monday Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula...
