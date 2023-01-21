ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
49ers Notebook: Deebo, Arik Armstead troll Cowboys; Armstead wishes he would have smacked Dak Prescott; Fred Warner gets rave reviews; What in the world happened on the final play?

The 49ers are onto the NFC Championship game after a 19-12 Divisional Playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday. But before we move on to next week's showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, let's tie up some of the loose tidbits of postgame news to come out of the 49ers' latest postseason victory.
49ers don’t expect Jimmy Garoppolo to be active vs. Eagles; Deebo Samuel added to injury list

It was unlikely that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suited up on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, serving as rookie Brock Purdy's backup in the NFC Championship Game. Still, there was a slight chance the injured veteran could be healthy enough to be active. The team awaited the results of an X-ray on Tuesday to see how much Garoppolo's broken foot has recovered.
Where does 49ers’ Brock Purdy rank amongst playoff QBs?

The San Francisco 49ers are riding a 12-game winning streak into the NFC Championship Game, where they'll face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, who ended up as the No. 1 seed in the conference this season after a league-best 14-3 year. Part of that success for the 49ers has come...
Nick Bosa voted the 2022 49ers Webzone MVP by fans

Every year, we poll 49ers Webzone fans to determine the San Francisco 49ers' most valuable player in the eyes of The Faithful. This season's MVP was probably clear even before the voting started. Although, there was a chance that Christian McCaffrey, the star running back acquired from the Carolina Panthers ahead of the trade deadline, could steal away a significant number of the votes, and he did.
49ers eliminate Cowboys with tough defense

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 in the Divisional round of the playoffs, advancing to the NFC Championship Game for the third time in four years. In a game with the offense struggling to score, the defense allowed only 12 points to secure the victory. In addition, the defense held the Cowboys' high-powered offense to 282 total yards, including 206 passing yards and 76 rushing yards.
No Huddle Podcast: 49ers Defense Smothers Cowboys (Again)

(Episode 209) - Al Sacco rejoins Zain Naqvi and Brian Renick to break down the San Francisco 49ers' 19-12 playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys. Kyle Shanahan's second-half play-calling was impressive. Shanahan's place in the NFL coaching ranks after reaching his third NFC Championship Game in four seasons. Cowboys' kicking...
49ers practice and media schedule leading to NFC Championship Game matchup vs. Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers will hold three full practices this week as the team prepares for its NFC Championship Game matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryan, quarterback Brock Purdy, and several others are scheduled to speak with the media. The 49ers will make the press conferences available at 49ers.com, on the team's official mobile app, and YouTube page.
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
