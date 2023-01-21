Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
The Unique San Francisco Restaurant that Has a Lagoon InsideDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
Pelosi Evokes Catholic Church to Expel SF Home of Evil, According to DaughterThe Veracity Report - New York Edition
For calling the Second Amendment a "death pact", Newsom was accused of being "hypocritical."Sherif SaadCalifornia State
Former Speaker Calls on Catholic Priests to Purge SF Home of Evil SpiritsThe Veracity Report - New Jersey Edition
Related
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
49ers’ Nick Bosa on zero-sack performance: “I did a good part in the win today”
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional round to advance to the NFC Championship Game next weekend, winning in a 19-12 bout after holding their opponent scoreless over the last 11 minutes of the game. However, their win came without a sack from their star...
49ers DE Nick Bosa named PFWA Defensive Player of the Year
The accolades for San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa keep piling up. After leading the league with 18.5 sacks, the talented pass rusher was named a first-team All-Pro and named to his third Pro Bowl roster. Add another honor to Bosa's resume. The defensive end has been named the...
49ers Notebook: Deebo, Arik Armstead troll Cowboys; Armstead wishes he would have smacked Dak Prescott; Fred Warner gets rave reviews; What in the world happened on the final play?
The 49ers are onto the NFC Championship game after a 19-12 Divisional Playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday. But before we move on to next week's showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, let's tie up some of the loose tidbits of postgame news to come out of the 49ers' latest postseason victory.
George Kittle’s big-time catch: The turning point for the 49ers against the Cowboys
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys in a close game, winning to the score of 19-12 after their defense created multiple stops at the end of the game. The game was tight for the entire 60 minutes, with a Brett Maher field goal tying the score at 9-9 with 9:06 remaining in the third quarter.
49ers don’t expect Jimmy Garoppolo to be active vs. Eagles; Deebo Samuel added to injury list
It was unlikely that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suited up on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, serving as rookie Brock Purdy's backup in the NFC Championship Game. Still, there was a slight chance the injured veteran could be healthy enough to be active. The team awaited the results of an X-ray on Tuesday to see how much Garoppolo's broken foot has recovered.
49erswebzone
49ers expect Charles Omenihu to play vs. Eagles following domestic violence allegations
On Tuesday morning, news broke that San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu had been arrested in San Jose following allegations of domestic violence. The 25-year-old player was booked at the Santa Clara County jail and released after posting bail. "We are aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and...
49ers vs. Eagles: Defense position-by-position breakdown
The San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, with the winner heading to Glendale, Arizona for the Super Bowl, where they'll face the winner of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals matchup. The 49ers and Eagles were the...
49erswebzone
Where does 49ers’ Brock Purdy rank amongst playoff QBs?
The San Francisco 49ers are riding a 12-game winning streak into the NFC Championship Game, where they'll face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, who ended up as the No. 1 seed in the conference this season after a league-best 14-3 year. Part of that success for the 49ers has come...
Nick Bosa voted the 2022 49ers Webzone MVP by fans
Every year, we poll 49ers Webzone fans to determine the San Francisco 49ers' most valuable player in the eyes of The Faithful. This season's MVP was probably clear even before the voting started. Although, there was a chance that Christian McCaffrey, the star running back acquired from the Carolina Panthers ahead of the trade deadline, could steal away a significant number of the votes, and he did.
49ers eliminate Cowboys with tough defense
On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 in the Divisional round of the playoffs, advancing to the NFC Championship Game for the third time in four years. In a game with the offense struggling to score, the defense allowed only 12 points to secure the victory. In addition, the defense held the Cowboys' high-powered offense to 282 total yards, including 206 passing yards and 76 rushing yards.
Kyle Shanahan, DeMeco Ryans, Brock Purdy, other 49ers among finalists for several NFL awards
Several members of the San Francisco 49ers are among the finalists for annual NFL awards. The league announced the finalists for several Associated Press 2022 NFL awards, including NFL Coach of the Year and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Kyle Shanahan is among the finalist for NFL Coach of...
No Huddle Podcast: 49ers Defense Smothers Cowboys (Again)
(Episode 209) - Al Sacco rejoins Zain Naqvi and Brian Renick to break down the San Francisco 49ers' 19-12 playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys. Kyle Shanahan's second-half play-calling was impressive. Shanahan's place in the NFL coaching ranks after reaching his third NFC Championship Game in four seasons. Cowboys' kicking...
49ers practice and media schedule leading to NFC Championship Game matchup vs. Eagles
The San Francisco 49ers will hold three full practices this week as the team prepares for its NFC Championship Game matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryan, quarterback Brock Purdy, and several others are scheduled to speak with the media. The 49ers will make the press conferences available at 49ers.com, on the team's official mobile app, and YouTube page.
Evaluating 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s performance against the Cowboys
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs for the second consecutive year, this time by a score of 19-12 to advance to the NFC Championship Game, where they'll face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The 49ers faced their share of offensive struggles,...
49ers Mailbag: How can the defense slow Jalen Hurts? Is the offensive line a concern? Can SF overcome issues with running QBs?
It's Championship week, and the San Francisco 49ers are gearing up to take on the Philadelphia Eagles for a chance to play in the Super Bowl. The teams are evenly matched, to say the least. But for now, it's mailbag time. Let's get to your championship questions. What's our best...
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan still not optimistic about Jimmy Garoppolo’s return this week
It seems it's time for your weekly Jimmy Garoppolo update. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been sidelined since suffering a broken foot on December 4. However, there is a slight chance Garoppolo could return and suit up for the playoffs, likely serving as rookie Brock Purdy's backup. That probably...
Recap: 49ers ride defense to NFC Championship game in 19-12 win over Cowboys
It was a battle of two potent offenses against two of the league's top defenses in the NFC Divisional Playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, and in the end it was the 49ers' top-rated defense that won the day and did enough to send their team to a second consecutive appearance in the NFC Championship game.
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
Kyle Shanahan, 49ers looking forward to challenge of facing Eagles in NFC title game
The San Francisco 49ers are advancing to the NFC Championship Game for the third time in four years. They will face the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles at a hostile Lincoln Financial Field. The Niners got there with a hard-fought 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, ending the season of...
49erswebzone
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.https://www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 0