Colorado State

The Spun

Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
DENVER, CO
WGNtv.com

Report: Colts Grant Jeff Saturday Second Interview for HC Job

At least six candidates have reportedly been granted a second interview. The Colts are planning to interview interim coach Jeff Saturday a second time as they proceed in their coaching search, according to the Associated Press. He is among six or seven other candidates who have reached this stage. Saturday,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WGNtv.com

NFL Network Experts Get Roasted for Bills Preseason Predictions

At the time, the picks seemed reasonable as Buffalo was the favorite to win the AFC championship. As the NFL season nears the Super Bowl, it’s always a fun time to look back at preseason predictions to see whom the experts thought would be in this season’s big game.
BUFFALO, NY

