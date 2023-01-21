Read full article on original website
Related
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
WGNtv.com
Report: Colts Grant Jeff Saturday Second Interview for HC Job
At least six candidates have reportedly been granted a second interview. The Colts are planning to interview interim coach Jeff Saturday a second time as they proceed in their coaching search, according to the Associated Press. He is among six or seven other candidates who have reached this stage. Saturday,...
Patrick Mahomes addresses sideline dispute, admits 'great decision' was made
Patrick Mahomes was resistant to getting his ankle checked out mid-game against the Jaguars, but admitted on “The Drive” that the decision to send him to the locker room was the right one.
WGNtv.com
NFL Network Experts Get Roasted for Bills Preseason Predictions
At the time, the picks seemed reasonable as Buffalo was the favorite to win the AFC championship. As the NFL season nears the Super Bowl, it’s always a fun time to look back at preseason predictions to see whom the experts thought would be in this season’s big game.
Comments / 0