Deion Sanders Warns Against Talking About His Daughter After Her Apology For ‘JSU Murders’ Claim
Deion Sanders warned against talking about his daughter after backlash for Deiondra Sanders' comments about "murders" at Jackson State University. She later apologized for "exaggerating." The post Deion Sanders Warns Against Talking About His Daughter After Her Apology For ‘JSU Murders’ Claim appeared first on NewsOne.
CU Buffs Hall of Famer Kordell Stewart expects instant success from friend Deion Sanders
Kordell Stewart remembers like it was yesterday. It was Week 10 of the 2004 season and he was the backup quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens. They were on the road facing the Jets and Stewart was called into action — only not at quarterback. Seeing Stewart at a position...
The Ed Reed and Bethune-Cookman Entanglement Worsens
The Ed Reed and Bethune-Cookman entanglement worsens.
Bethune-Cookman President Releases Statement On Ed Reed
The Ed Reed situation at Bethune-Cookman University sparked controversy around the college football world. In fact, on Monday, students at the university conducted an organized protest calling on school leaders to resume negotiations with the Pro Football Hall of Famer. In response to this ...
Bethune-Cookman Students Call For Board Of Trustees’ Ouster Following Ed Reed Decision
The fallout from administrators at Bethune-Cookman University choosing not to ratify the contract of College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed for the head coaching position of its football program has resulted in petitions and, in the case of a group of students, an on-campus protest. Students gathered on campus grounds on Monday […]
NFL World Is Saddened By The Ed Reed Development
The football world is saddened by what's transpired with Ed Reed and his coaching career. This weekend, the former NFL star turned college football head coach announced that Bethune-Cookman would not be honoring his contract. Reed will not be serving as the school's head coach. Football fans are ...
Ed Reed says Deion Sanders called him about Jackson State
Ed Reed made some startling claims on Monday night. The post Ed Reed says Deion Sanders called him about Jackson State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Georgia transfer wide receiver RaRa Thomas arrested on multiple charges
One of Georgia’s newest additions to the team has already found himself in some hot water, as wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on two separate counts, a felony false imprisonment charge and a misdemeanor battery-family violence charge. Thomas was booked in Athens Clarke-County jail at 4:04 a.m., Monday...
Wichita Eagle
Baltimore Ravens Interviewing AFC North Rival’s Assistant for Offensive Coordinator job
Baltimore Ravens are in search of their next offensive coordinator after letting Greg Roman go. That search has led them to Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea, who they will interview for the OC job today, multiple reports have confirmed. O'Shea is the passing game coordinator as well as...
Former Buccaneers Wide Receiver Interviewing For Team's Offensive Coordinator Opening
The Buccaneers will interview Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell for their offensive coordinator position, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. McCardell spent two of his 17 NFL seasons with the Bucs, suiting up in Tampa Bay from 2002-03. The second of his two Pro-Bowl seasons came when he ...
Bethune Cookman Students Go On Strike
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Bethune Cookman students are protesting after saying they had to endure harsh treatment of mold and other things at the school. After Bethune Cookman declined to hire ex-NFL player Ed Reed, students are fed up with the school’s acts. In addition to not receiving the coach they wanted, they went on to protest and publicly display the conditions some are living in. Students at the school complained of rats in the dorms and a lack of hot water. One of the biggest concerns was the amount of mold in the dorms. Picture after picture details the amount of filth that students had to deal with. One asthmatic student said that they were “in the dorms for three days before they started to experience symptoms”.
Why Eric Bieniemy is among the top Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator candidates
After parting ways with Greg Roman, the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator search is moving quickly with Eric Bieniemy emerging as
Ed Reed claims he turned down interest from 2 other HBCUs
Bethune-Cookman decided not to hire Ed Reed as head football coach last week after Reed made some negative comments about the university, and the Hall of Fame defensive back seems extremely unhappy with the way things turned out. Reed and his representative discussed the Bethune-Cookman situation during a Monday appearance on “Roland Martin Unfiltered.” Martin... The post Ed Reed claims he turned down interest from 2 other HBCUs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
nfltraderumors.co
Ravens Interviewed QB Coach James Urban & TE Coach George Godsey For OC
According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens have conducted interviews with QB coach James Urban and TE coach George Godsey as internal candidates for offensive coordinator. Urban has drawn some outside interest from a couple of teams for offensive coordinator jobs in the past. Godsey has actual experience as an offensive coordinator, both with the Texans and in a weird, co-OC setup with the Dolphins.
atozsports.com
Ex-Steelers player makes strong statement about Kenny Pickett and Joe Burrow
A former Pittsburgh Steelers player believes that Kenny Pickett can be the next Joe Burrow. Arthur Moats, who played for Pittsburgh from 2014 to 2017, said on Tuesday on 93.7 The Fan that Pickett can make every throw that Burrow can make. Moats also said that Pickett isn’t that far...
Source: Texas hiring Jacksonville Jaguars' Chris Jackson as receivers coach
Texas is hiring Jacksonville Jaguars receivers coach Chris Jackson to take over the same position for the Longhorns, a source close to the situation told Horns247. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian made it clear to candidates for the UT receivers coaching position that he wanted a technician who could develop talented, diverse personalities at the wideout position.
Bills GM illustrates the Steelers problem of being just good enough
When it comes to the NFL, everything goes in cycles. Every season there are new teams in the playoffs and other teams fall off. When a team falls off, the system is built to help them catch up quickly via the NFL draft. Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane talked about how this system works both ways when it relates to his team and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Chad Johnson Feigns Interest in Jaguars' WR Coach Role
With the Jaguars reportedly needing a new wide receivers coach, Chad Johnson took to social media to throw his name in the running.
Texas LBs Consider Themselves Super Heroes, Each Hold UW Offers
Brandon Jones and JJ Shelton are Superman and Batman.
Bucs to interview Keenan McCardell for offensive coordinator job
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding a familiar face to their growing list of potential offensive coordinator candidates. Keenan McCardell is expected to interview for the position vacated last week by Byron Leftwich, according to Pewter Report. Currently the wide receivers coach for the Minnesota Vikings, McCardell played two of...
