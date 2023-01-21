ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Bethune-Cookman President Releases Statement On Ed Reed

The Ed Reed situation at Bethune-Cookman University sparked controversy around the college football world. In fact, on Monday, students at the university conducted an organized protest calling on school leaders to resume negotiations with the Pro Football Hall of Famer. In response to this ...
NFL World Is Saddened By The Ed Reed Development

The football world is saddened by what's transpired with Ed Reed and his coaching career. This weekend, the former NFL star turned college football head coach announced that Bethune-Cookman would not be honoring his contract. Reed will not be serving as the school's head coach. Football fans are ...
Bethune Cookman Students Go On Strike

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Bethune Cookman students are protesting after saying they had to endure harsh treatment of mold and other things at the school. After Bethune Cookman declined to hire ex-NFL player Ed Reed, students are fed up with the school’s acts. In addition to not receiving the coach they wanted, they went on to protest and publicly display the conditions some are living in. Students at the school complained of rats in the dorms and a lack of hot water. One of the biggest concerns was the amount of mold in the dorms. Picture after picture details the amount of filth that students had to deal with. One asthmatic student said that they were “in the dorms for three days before they started to experience symptoms”.
Ed Reed claims he turned down interest from 2 other HBCUs

Bethune-Cookman decided not to hire Ed Reed as head football coach last week after Reed made some negative comments about the university, and the Hall of Fame defensive back seems extremely unhappy with the way things turned out. Reed and his representative discussed the Bethune-Cookman situation during a Monday appearance on “Roland Martin Unfiltered.” Martin... The post Ed Reed claims he turned down interest from 2 other HBCUs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ravens Interviewed QB Coach James Urban & TE Coach George Godsey For OC

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens have conducted interviews with QB coach James Urban and TE coach George Godsey as internal candidates for offensive coordinator. Urban has drawn some outside interest from a couple of teams for offensive coordinator jobs in the past. Godsey has actual experience as an offensive coordinator, both with the Texans and in a weird, co-OC setup with the Dolphins.
Source: Texas hiring Jacksonville Jaguars' Chris Jackson as receivers coach

Texas is hiring Jacksonville Jaguars receivers coach Chris Jackson to take over the same position for the Longhorns, a source close to the situation told Horns247. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian made it clear to candidates for the UT receivers coaching position that he wanted a technician who could develop talented, diverse personalities at the wideout position.
Bills GM illustrates the Steelers problem of being just good enough

When it comes to the NFL, everything goes in cycles. Every season there are new teams in the playoffs and other teams fall off. When a team falls off, the system is built to help them catch up quickly via the NFL draft. Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane talked about how this system works both ways when it relates to his team and the Cincinnati Bengals.
