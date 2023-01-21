LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Bethune Cookman students are protesting after saying they had to endure harsh treatment of mold and other things at the school. After Bethune Cookman declined to hire ex-NFL player Ed Reed, students are fed up with the school’s acts. In addition to not receiving the coach they wanted, they went on to protest and publicly display the conditions some are living in. Students at the school complained of rats in the dorms and a lack of hot water. One of the biggest concerns was the amount of mold in the dorms. Picture after picture details the amount of filth that students had to deal with. One asthmatic student said that they were “in the dorms for three days before they started to experience symptoms”.

1 DAY AGO