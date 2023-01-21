Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-rated local restaurant opens in FloridaKristen WaltersBrooksville, FL
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
Looking for Something? Florida's Monkey Island Monkeys Still 'On Vacation' Until Further NoticeUncovering FloridaBrooksville, FL
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River approves putt putt golf project, widens zoning
Crystal River will have one more attraction after the city’s council voted unanimously to make zoning changes to allow a new mini golf course. Applicants Sarah and Jason Arena asked the city council for the zoning change to allow their proposed miniature golf course in general commercial areas.
Where Do You Like to Dine on a Special Occasion in Lake County, Florida?
I've been getting some great suggestions for places I didn't even know about in previous posts. I'm getting ready to plan a nice dinner out with my husband and some friends and I'm looking to find out where people like to go to have a really nice dinner out here in Lake County, Florida. One of my previous go-to spots was sold, and from everything I've heard, it's just not the same as before.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of they week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Coast Guard Auxiliary holding safe boating course
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary of Crystal River will be presenting the safe boating course Boat America from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the USCG Auxiliary/DAV building, 501 S.E. 7th Ave., Crystal River. Cost is $40. Upon successful completion of the test, attendees will receive...
Citrus County Chronicle
End of the line for Central Ridge pool
County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach on Tuesday said it broke her heart but she had no choice in making a motion to fill the Central Ridge pool in Beverly Hills with cement and stop trying to pump life into a failed project. “It’s almost the death of a dream for...
villages-news.com
Chick-fil-A in The Villages to scrap play area in favor of more seating
The Chick-fil-A restaurant in The Villages will scrap the children’s play area in favor of more seating in the dining room. A renovation is planned at the popular fast-food restaurant at Rolling Acres Plaza. The project includes a back of house addition, renovation to the existing dining room along...
Citrus County Chronicle
No mobile food courts for Crystal River; council says bad for local businesses
The proposed food truck court has shuttered its windows and the kitchen is closed. The Crystal River City Council voted against a city zoning change that would have allowed applicants to create outdoor food courts with food trucks and other amenities such as picnic tables, pavilions, parking and restrooms.
mycbs4.com
What's behind the rising egg prices, UF expert explains
Instacart ranked Florida as the second most expensive state to buy a dozen eggs. Which came first, the chicken or the egg? UF Clinical Professor of Finance Brian Gendreau says that's kind of a similar question when it comes to what's driving up egg costs. "The consensus seems to be...
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l County facing growth
Florida Trends magazine predicts strong growth for Citrus County. A recent issue of Florida Trend magazine predicted that Citrus County will continue to experience population growth at a rate above the historical norm. This has led to discussion of whether the county is experiencing a “growth spurt,” and what the county should do.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gas prices surge in Florida
Pump costs across the nation continue to surge due to increasing gas demands. The national average for gas increased 12 cents since last week to $3.42. In Florida, gas prices surged 11 cents from $3.30 to $3.41 and $3.38 to $3.45 in Gainesville. “The recent rising temperatures led to rising...
Citrus County Chronicle
Water, canopy and habitat lost
According to the Chronicle, as of March 24, 2022, zoning request approvals totaled 10,048 homes. May 11, 2022 Betz Farm property was approved which added another10,014 homes, and 528 condominiums. Other parcels available for development are Apollo Beach Investments 192.4 acres, Holder Industrial Park with workforce housing is approximately 640...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River food court proposal again on table
Crystal River council members will have one final bite at the apple in trying to convince each other whether to allow mobile food courts in the city. Two of the city’s five council members have let air out of the tires of the proposal, while a third is on the fence.
Action News Jax
New Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Florida
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to...
Where Can You Find the Best Pizza in Lake County, Florida?
This question still has me stumped - where can you find the best pizza in Lake County, Florida? I'm even willing to drive a bit if that's what it takes. I've tried many places and most have been disappointing. Can you share your favorite pizza places in or around Lake County? Here are some of the best spots I've discovered:
Drew’s American Grill to Open in Spring Hill
Setting up shop at Suncoast Crossing, Drew’s will serve American food with a focus on freshness
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this week
A famous restaurant chain that has more than 2,600 locations across the country is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Florida location in Lutz, according to the company's website.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River council to consider proposed Fort Island Trail RV Park
A proposal for a 14-acre RV park between West Fort Island Trail and Planation Golf Course will come to the Crystal River council Monday for a needed zoning map change. The proposal will likely have tough going with the council after the city’s planning and zoning committee voted earlier this month 4-3 against the plan. The area is also flood prone and council members and staff have expressed concern that additional development could make it worse.
villages-news.com
Renter tells special magistrate about nightmare conditions at home in The Villages
A renter told a special magistrate Tuesday about nightmare conditions at her home in The Villages. Carol Ward, who lives in a rented manufactured home at 1016 Aloha Way on the Historic Side of The Villages, detailed her concerns about rats, water damage and mold at the home where she has lived for the past five years. A code enforcement officer has documented many more problems including fire hazards due to issues with electrical wiring. In addition, the windows have been nailed shut from the outside and the roof is leaking.
hernandosun.com
Witness on homeless camp: “Looks like a bomb went off”
Homelessness and panhandling are gaining a foothold in Hernando County. Motorists commuting on Cortez Boulevard, U.S. 19, Mariner Boulevard, or Spring Hill Drive on any given day might come into contact with panhandlers using insufferable props, such as half-starved dogs, baby carriages (hopefully) carrying dolls, and various signs designed to extract hard cash from empathetic targets.
villages-news.com
Problem home in The Villages declared unsafe to occupy
A problem home in The Villages has been declared unsafe to occupy. The home on the Historic Side of The Villages was before a special magistrate Tuesday morning at Lady Lake Town Hall due to a number of code violations. The owner of 923 St. Andrews Blvd. is deceased and...
