Johnson City Press
ETSU Storytelling presenting story slam
East Tennessee State University invites the public to the start of the new season of Re-Generation Story Slam at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) on Thursday, Jan. 26, in Johnson City. Happening at The Down Home, located at 300 W. Main St., this month’s theme is “expectations.” Participants...
Carter County exploring solutions to food insecurity
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County leaders held a public meeting Monday morning to address the issue of food insecurity that’s occurring within the county. One solution discussed was to receive extra funding from the state. Carter County has applied through the state of Tennessee to receive a Community Development Block Grant. Officials plan to […]
Johnson City Press
KFD finds funding to get technical
The Kingsport Fire Department is on fire after receiving a federal grant, allowing the department to conduct training it has hoped to conduct for years. “This is something, for various reason, we have not been able to get the funding for throughout the last several years,” Kingsport Fire Department Capt. Jessie Bishop said.
Johnson City Press
The McKinney Center launches new episode of Conversations That Matter
“Conversations That Matter” — a podcast series from the McKinney Center in Jonesborough — just released its first episode of 2023 featuring Rayford and Anita Johnson as the series’ first married couple. In the January episode, moderators Brittany Butler and Michelle Treece talk with the Johnsons...
Johnson City Press
Bristol Dirt Showcase to showcase Late Model racing April 1
BRISTOL — The Bristol Dirt Showcase will feature the first races of the 2023 season on the Bristol Motor Speedway clay surface. As reported Jan. 10, the American All-Star Series and Steel Block Bandit Late Model Series will take to the high banks Saturday, April 1 for a doubleheader of $5,000-to-win features.
50-plus miles of SW VA rivers proposed as critical fish habitat
More than 50 miles of river habitat in Southwest Virginia has been proposed to be protected as "critical habitat" for a small fish once found in rivers across Southern Appalachia - the sickle darter.
Johnson City Press
Northeast State sets February Tennessee Reconnect information meetings
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College is hosting a series of Tennessee Reconnect virtual information sessions via Zoom in February. These online events are open attendance and welcome anyone interested in learning more about Tennessee Reconnect, sometimes styled TN Reconnect, and Northeast State.
County approves funding for meat processing plant
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Commission voted unanimously to grant $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed meat processing facility Monday. The vote is the latest hurdle to be cleared for a group of farmers working to increase local access to meat processing facilities. The money will be paid […]
Johnson City Press
Matthew Combs announced Principal of the Year for Washington County
Washington County Schools recently announced that Matthew Combs has been named the district’s 2023-24 Principal of the Year for his work at Jonesborough Elementary School. Combs has been an educator in Washington County for 16 years. He previously served as a first- and fourth-grade teacher at Boones Creek Elementary School until he was named assistant principal at Sulphur Springs School. He served the Sulphur Springs community for five years.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Symphony Orchestra to play at UVA Wise
Pro-Art and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise will partner with the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra for a one-of-a-kind performance on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. in Cantrell Hall on the UVA Wise campus. The concert will see the orchestra in collaboration with UVA Wise pianist Peter...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 25
Jan. 25, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reprinted an opinion originally published in the Johnson City Staff. “If Tennessee ever hopes to become a manufacturing state, or to develop her almost inexhaustible resources, she will have to elect an up-to-date and progressive legislature — one that will attend to the real needs of the state and not waste its time in political trickery and jobbery that will amend the constitution of the state so as to release new industrial plants from taxation for a term of five or ten years, thereby offering an inducement for their location in our midst.”
Johnson City Press
Sullivan County still pondering funding for meat processing plant
Mike Southerland, president of the Appalachian Producers Cooperative, said Tuesday that a request for funding to help build a meat processing plant in Jonesborough is in Sullivan County’s hands as other counties approve funding. “It’s kind of in their hands on if they want to invite us back and...
Johnson City Press
Indian Springs Optimist volleyball signups set for Tuesday
Indian Springs Optimist is conducting volleyball signups on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 5:30-7 p.m., at Sullivan Central Middle School, 131 Shipley Ferry Road, Blountville. Girls in first through eighth grades are eligible. Most practices are held on Mondays or Thursdays, and most games are held on Fridays. The season is scheduled to start at the end of February.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Kingsport school board mulling partially private superintendent interview process
KINGSPORT — If deemed legal, Kingsport's public school board informally has agreed to have private one-on-one member interviews with three yet-to-be determined superintendent finalists. It would be coupled with later public finalist interviews of each of the hopefuls by the whole five-member Kingsport City Schools Board of Education before...
Washington County meat-packing plant location set as commissioners vote on $2 million in support
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local agriculture cooperative’s quest to build a local meat-packing plant will get a major boost Monday if the Washington County Commission finalizes approval of $2 million in federal ARPA funds for the project. The Appalachian Producers Cooperative (APC) has a plan, a board, bylaws and a selected location for a […]
Blountville Utility to conduct repairs, shut off water for some Tuesday
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some customers of the Blountville Utility District will be without water for a portion of Tuesday, Jan. 24. According to a letter from the utility district, water will be shut off for customers on the following streets in the Akard subdivision in Bristol from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.: The utility […]
Johnson City Press
David Crockett High School JROTC celebrates cadet promotions, competition wins
David Crockett High School’s Naval JROTC program is celebrating two cadets’ promotions to higher ranks within the unit as well as program wins at recent marksmanship and drill competitions. Change of Command.
Johnson City Press
Carter County Planning Commission appeals $8,400 penalty on stormwater reporting
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to appeal a penalty assessment of $8,400 on the county by the Division of Water Resources of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The planners took the action after hearing the explanations of Chris Schuettler, director of planning...
Kingsport Times-News
Bays Mountain wolf Takoda euthanized
KINGSPORT — One of the wolves at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium was euthanized following an ear injury and subsequent infection, according to a news release issued Friday by the city of Kingsport. Takoda was euthanized last week under the care of the veterinary staff at the University of...
Johnson City Press
Teague leaves Visit Kingsport; Lett stepping into his place
The Kingsport Chamber announced today the retirement of Visit Kingsport Executive Director Jud Teague and the appointment of Frank Lett, Visit Kingsport senior associate executive director, as the tourism program’s new leader. Teague has served at the helm of the highly successful tourism organization for 16 years.
