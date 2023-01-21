ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

ETSU Storytelling presenting story slam

East Tennessee State University invites the public to the start of the new season of Re-Generation Story Slam at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) on Thursday, Jan. 26, in Johnson City. Happening at The Down Home, located at 300 W. Main St., this month’s theme is “expectations.” Participants...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Carter County exploring solutions to food insecurity

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County leaders held a public meeting Monday morning to address the issue of food insecurity that’s occurring within the county. One solution discussed was to receive extra funding from the state. Carter County has applied through the state of Tennessee to receive a Community Development Block Grant. Officials plan to […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

KFD finds funding to get technical

The Kingsport Fire Department is on fire after receiving a federal grant, allowing the department to conduct training it has hoped to conduct for years. “This is something, for various reason, we have not been able to get the funding for throughout the last several years,” Kingsport Fire Department Capt. Jessie Bishop said.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

The McKinney Center launches new episode of Conversations That Matter

“Conversations That Matter” — a podcast series from the McKinney Center in Jonesborough — just released its first episode of 2023 featuring Rayford and Anita Johnson as the series’ first married couple. In the January episode, moderators Brittany Butler and Michelle Treece talk with the Johnsons...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Bristol Dirt Showcase to showcase Late Model racing April 1

BRISTOL — The Bristol Dirt Showcase will feature the first races of the 2023 season on the Bristol Motor Speedway clay surface. As reported Jan. 10, the American All-Star Series and Steel Block Bandit Late Model Series will take to the high banks Saturday, April 1 for a doubleheader of $5,000-to-win features.
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Northeast State sets February Tennessee Reconnect information meetings

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College is hosting a series of Tennessee Reconnect virtual information sessions via Zoom in February. These online events are open attendance and welcome anyone interested in learning more about Tennessee Reconnect, sometimes styled TN Reconnect, and Northeast State.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

County approves funding for meat processing plant

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Commission voted unanimously to grant $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed meat processing facility Monday. The vote is the latest hurdle to be cleared for a group of farmers working to increase local access to meat processing facilities. The money will be paid […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Matthew Combs announced Principal of the Year for Washington County

Washington County Schools recently announced that Matthew Combs has been named the district’s 2023-24 Principal of the Year for his work at Jonesborough Elementary School. Combs has been an educator in Washington County for 16 years. He previously served as a first- and fourth-grade teacher at Boones Creek Elementary School until he was named assistant principal at Sulphur Springs School. He served the Sulphur Springs community for five years.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson City Symphony Orchestra to play at UVA Wise

Pro-Art and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise will partner with the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra for a one-of-a-kind performance on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. in Cantrell Hall on the UVA Wise campus. The concert will see the orchestra in collaboration with UVA Wise pianist Peter...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 25

Jan. 25, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reprinted an opinion originally published in the Johnson City Staff. “If Tennessee ever hopes to become a manufacturing state, or to develop her almost inexhaustible resources, she will have to elect an up-to-date and progressive legislature — one that will attend to the real needs of the state and not waste its time in political trickery and jobbery that will amend the constitution of the state so as to release new industrial plants from taxation for a term of five or ten years, thereby offering an inducement for their location in our midst.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Sullivan County still pondering funding for meat processing plant

Mike Southerland, president of the Appalachian Producers Cooperative, said Tuesday that a request for funding to help build a meat processing plant in Jonesborough is in Sullivan County’s hands as other counties approve funding. “It’s kind of in their hands on if they want to invite us back and...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Indian Springs Optimist volleyball signups set for Tuesday

Indian Springs Optimist is conducting volleyball signups on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 5:30-7 p.m., at Sullivan Central Middle School, 131 Shipley Ferry Road, Blountville. Girls in first through eighth grades are eligible. Most practices are held on Mondays or Thursdays, and most games are held on Fridays. The season is scheduled to start at the end of February.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bays Mountain wolf Takoda euthanized

KINGSPORT — One of the wolves at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium was euthanized following an ear injury and subsequent infection, according to a news release issued Friday by the city of Kingsport. Takoda was euthanized last week under the care of the veterinary staff at the University of...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Teague leaves Visit Kingsport; Lett stepping into his place

The Kingsport Chamber announced today the retirement of Visit Kingsport Executive Director Jud Teague and the appointment of Frank Lett, Visit Kingsport senior associate executive director, as the tourism program’s new leader. Teague has served at the helm of the highly successful tourism organization for 16 years.
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy