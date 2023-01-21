Jan. 25, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reprinted an opinion originally published in the Johnson City Staff. “If Tennessee ever hopes to become a manufacturing state, or to develop her almost inexhaustible resources, she will have to elect an up-to-date and progressive legislature — one that will attend to the real needs of the state and not waste its time in political trickery and jobbery that will amend the constitution of the state so as to release new industrial plants from taxation for a term of five or ten years, thereby offering an inducement for their location in our midst.”

