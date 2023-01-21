Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
New 390 Unit Townhome Multifamily Development Project, ‘White Oak’, Announced by CP Capital and The NRP Group
A joint venture of CP Capital, a highly disciplined U.S. real estate manager specializing in multifamily investments, and The NRP Group, a leading real estate development, construction, and property management firm, today announced they will be developing ‘White Oak’ – a 390-unit, wrap-style and townhome multifamily development project. The multifamily community is situated in Eastern Montgomery County, part of the White Oak Science Gateway area. White Oak is a centrally located suburban neighborhood that is well connected to the broader Maryland and Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, with direct access to Montgomery County’s new FLASH Bus Rapid Transit System, MD Route 29, I-95, and the MD-200 Intercounty Connector. The site is also a short commute to Downtown Silver Spring with connection points to Metro’s Red Line and the to-be-built Purple Line. The project is expected to break ground in the first quarter of 2023. First units are expected in the third quarter of 2024, with construction expected to be completed in the second quarter of the following year.
WJLA
7News On Your Side presses management company for solutions to apartment problems
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News On Your Side is continuing to push the management company of a northeast D.C. apartment complex for specific solutions to living condition concerns residents there have reached out to us about for the past year. Residents of the Lotus Square apartments on Kenilworth Avenue NE...
addictedtovacation.com
5 Unique Day Trips Around Washington D.C. That Are Worth The Drive
There are hundreds of amazing day trips that you can take from the nation’s capital. Here are some fun and easy day trips from D.C. What are some cool day trips to take around Washington DC?. The best day trips from D.C. include Gunpowder Falls State Park, Monticello, Colonial...
fox5dc.com
Philz Coffee closes DMV locations
BETHESDA - After closing locations in Ballston, Dupont, Adams Morgan and now Navy Yard, California-based chain Philz Coffee is on its way out of the DMV. "As we look to the future, we have made the difficult decision to exit the DC Metro market," said Philz Coffee in a tweet on Tuesday. "We loved serving this community, but business conditions and our desire to provide the best possible experience to our customers led to our decision. Thank you all for the years of support."
fox5dc.com
Morning wintry mix, afternoon and evening rain Wednesday across DC region
WASHINGTON - Get ready for a cold, wet day across the D.C. region with the possibility of a wintry mix during the morning hours before a steady rain dampens the afternoon and evening. A low-pressure system pushing into the area Wednesday morning brings the possibility of a quick burst of...
Woonsocket Call
This Club Is Quickly Becoming The Most Sought-After Place For Holistic Wellness In Camp Springs MD
Joi Luck Club is an exclusive social club located in Camp Springs MD, near Washington DC, which focuses on holistic wellness and helping people make meaningful connections that will propel them forward in their personal and professional lives. Founded by Dionne Joi, Joi Luck Club has made a name for...
DC offering tax filing resources to residents
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As the tax season begins, D.C. is offering tax filing resources to help residents. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser outlined credits and incentives available to residents. Workshops and clinics across the District are aiming to help residents get more money back in their pockets. Bowser said that people should take advantage […]
NBC Washington
‘Money to Catch Up on Bills': What to Know About DC's Free Tax Services & Credits
While many of us may be dreading tax season, Washington, D.C. resident Carla Stewart has been looking forward to it for months. "Yes, I cannot wait," she said. Stewart, a single mother of two, started taking advantage of the free tax filing services offered to D.C. residents two years ago, and she got a pleasant surprise. Not only did the service file her taxes for free, they showed her that she qualified for two big tax credits.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Biden ‘documents’ under DC Auto Show Corvette
Car enthusiasts attending the Washington Auto Show have come across something unusual and eye catching. Under a red Corvette in the classic car showcase is a two-foot-long document tube labeled, “Joe Biden TOP SECRET.”. A handful of show goers sent Secrets photos of the tube yesterday with laugh emojis...
fox5dc.com
Herndon based Hawkeye 360 launches satellites from Wallops Island
The historic rocket launch from Wallops Island, Virginia blasted into space around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, making it the first Electron rocket launched into space. The rocket was carrying a payload of three satellites from Herndon-based company Hawkeye 360. Adam Bennett, vice president of marketing at Hawkeye 360, joins FOX 5 to discuss the mission.
fox5dc.com
Nurse pulled from vehicle, carjacked in DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a nurse was pulled from his vehicle and carjacked Tuesday night in northwest D.C. The carjacking happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Dahlia Street. Police say the man was sitting in his car when his vehicle was struck by a Subaru Outback. One...
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Former Arlington teachers union president arrested in Fairfax County
(Updated at 5:45 p.m.) A former president of the Arlington teachers union, who was ousted last spring, has been charged with embezzling more than $400,000 from the organization. Ingrid Gant, 54, of Woodbridge, was arrested yesterday (Monday) in Prince William County on four counts of embezzlement. She was taken to...
ottumwaradio.com
Local High School Students Offered a Chance to Take a Trip to Washington D.C.
Area high school students are being offered a chance to take a trip to the nation’s capital via the National Electric Cooperative Youth Tour program. Chariton Valley Electric Cooperative is looking for high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors who want to learn more about electric cooperatives, American history and gain a greater understanding of their role as an American citizens to apply for a once‐in‐a‐lifetime trip to Washington D.C. in June.
The GIZ GO-GO Musical Showcasing D.C. Culture & History Tickets On Sale Now
DC! WE’RE NOT IN KANSAS ANYMORE... DC Black Broadway's “The Giz” is back! Get your tickets here...
Could DC become the 51st state? A new bill aims to make it happen
WASHINGTON — Baby steps. Moving the football forward one more yard. Advocates and supporters agree, the political math is not favorable to get a D.C. statehood bill on President Biden's desk this year. But they know another push for statehood is a step in the right direction. "The single...
Prince George’s County accepting applications for nonprofit group grants
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Local Development Council (PGCLDC) said Monday that the application process was open for nonprofit groups that provide community-based programs and services in the area around the MGM National Harbor gaming facility. The Local Impact Grant Program supports organizations that serve the county within […]
fox5dc.com
Human trafficking on the rise in the DMV
Brand new numbers on human trafficking in 2022 show there were more than 148,000 online ads for sex services places in a 50-mile radius of Reston, Virginia. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza spoke to a local nonprofit using technology in Northern Virginia to rescue people.
Nike Unite Store Now Expected to Open Feb. 16
The Nike Unite store in Downtown Silver Spring is now expected to open on Feb. 16, according to the latest update to the location’s Google listing. The store, located at 910 Ellsworth Dr. in the Downtown Silver Spring development, was originally scheduled to open last November but was then delayed until 2023.
fox5dc.com
Smoke, flames from vehicle fire along Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Greenbelt
GREENBELT, Md. - Smoke and flames poured from a vehicle fire along the northbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway early Wednesday morning. Authorities say the vehicle fire was reported around 6 a.m. just before Powder Mill Road in the Greenbelt area. There is no word on injuries at this time....
fox5dc.com
Future of I-270 expansion in limbo
NORTH POTOMAC, Md. - With a new governor in Maryland's statehouse, there are concerns plans to expand I-270 to ease congestion could be heading back to the drawing board. Montgomery County Council's president told FOX 5 he's talking to Governor Wes Moore about both 270 and the American Legion Bridge.
