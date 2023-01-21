ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

mocoshow.com

New 390 Unit Townhome Multifamily Development Project, ‘White Oak’, Announced by CP Capital and The NRP Group

A joint venture of CP Capital, a highly disciplined U.S. real estate manager specializing in multifamily investments, and The NRP Group, a leading real estate development, construction, and property management firm, today announced they will be developing ‘White Oak’ – a 390-unit, wrap-style and townhome multifamily development project. The multifamily community is situated in Eastern Montgomery County, part of the White Oak Science Gateway area. White Oak is a centrally located suburban neighborhood that is well connected to the broader Maryland and Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, with direct access to Montgomery County’s new FLASH Bus Rapid Transit System, MD Route 29, I-95, and the MD-200 Intercounty Connector. The site is also a short commute to Downtown Silver Spring with connection points to Metro’s Red Line and the to-be-built Purple Line. The project is expected to break ground in the first quarter of 2023. First units are expected in the third quarter of 2024, with construction expected to be completed in the second quarter of the following year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
addictedtovacation.com

5 Unique Day Trips Around Washington D.C. That Are Worth The Drive

There are hundreds of amazing day trips that you can take from the nation’s capital. Here are some fun and easy day trips from D.C. What are some cool day trips to take around Washington DC?. The best day trips from D.C. include Gunpowder Falls State Park, Monticello, Colonial...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Philz Coffee closes DMV locations

BETHESDA - After closing locations in Ballston, Dupont, Adams Morgan and now Navy Yard, California-based chain Philz Coffee is on its way out of the DMV. "As we look to the future, we have made the difficult decision to exit the DC Metro market," said Philz Coffee in a tweet on Tuesday. "We loved serving this community, but business conditions and our desire to provide the best possible experience to our customers led to our decision. Thank you all for the years of support."
BETHESDA, MD
DC News Now

DC offering tax filing resources to residents

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As the tax season begins, D.C. is offering tax filing resources to help residents. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser outlined credits and incentives available to residents. Workshops and clinics across the District are aiming to help residents get more money back in their pockets. Bowser said that people should take advantage […]
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

‘Money to Catch Up on Bills': What to Know About DC's Free Tax Services & Credits

While many of us may be dreading tax season, Washington, D.C. resident Carla Stewart has been looking forward to it for months. "Yes, I cannot wait," she said. Stewart, a single mother of two, started taking advantage of the free tax filing services offered to D.C. residents two years ago, and she got a pleasant surprise. Not only did the service file her taxes for free, they showed her that she qualified for two big tax credits.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Biden ‘documents’ under DC Auto Show Corvette

Car enthusiasts attending the Washington Auto Show have come across something unusual and eye catching. Under a red Corvette in the classic car showcase is a two-foot-long document tube labeled, “Joe Biden TOP SECRET.”. A handful of show goers sent Secrets photos of the tube yesterday with laugh emojis...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Herndon based Hawkeye 360 launches satellites from Wallops Island

The historic rocket launch from Wallops Island, Virginia blasted into space around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, making it the first Electron rocket launched into space. The rocket was carrying a payload of three satellites from Herndon-based company Hawkeye 360. Adam Bennett, vice president of marketing at Hawkeye 360, joins FOX 5 to discuss the mission.
HERNDON, VA
fox5dc.com

Nurse pulled from vehicle, carjacked in DC: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a nurse was pulled from his vehicle and carjacked Tuesday night in northwest D.C. The carjacking happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Dahlia Street. Police say the man was sitting in his car when his vehicle was struck by a Subaru Outback. One...
WASHINGTON, DC
ottumwaradio.com

Local High School Students Offered a Chance to Take a Trip to Washington D.C.

Area high school students are being offered a chance to take a trip to the nation’s capital via the National Electric Cooperative Youth Tour program. Chariton Valley Electric Cooperative is looking for high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors who want to learn more about electric cooperatives, American history and gain a greater understanding of their role as an American citizens to apply for a once‐in‐a‐lifetime trip to Washington D.C. in June.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Prince George’s County accepting applications for nonprofit group grants

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Local Development Council (PGCLDC) said Monday that the application process was open for nonprofit groups that provide community-based programs and services in the area around the MGM National Harbor gaming facility. The Local Impact Grant Program supports organizations that serve the county within […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Human trafficking on the rise in the DMV

Brand new numbers on human trafficking in 2022 show there were more than 148,000 online ads for sex services places in a 50-mile radius of Reston, Virginia. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza spoke to a local nonprofit using technology in Northern Virginia to rescue people.
RESTON, VA
Source of the Spring

Nike Unite Store Now Expected to Open Feb. 16

The Nike Unite store in Downtown Silver Spring is now expected to open on Feb. 16, according to the latest update to the location’s Google listing. The store, located at 910 Ellsworth Dr. in the Downtown Silver Spring development, was originally scheduled to open last November but was then delayed until 2023.
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Future of I-270 expansion in limbo

NORTH POTOMAC, Md. - With a new governor in Maryland's statehouse, there are concerns plans to expand I-270 to ease congestion could be heading back to the drawing board. Montgomery County Council's president told FOX 5 he's talking to Governor Wes Moore about both 270 and the American Legion Bridge.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

