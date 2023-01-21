ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

WJHL

Boones Creek athletic complex groundbreaking set for Friday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Construction of the new athletic fields at Boones Creek Elementary School will soon begin. Local officials will gather at the site at 11 a.m. Friday for a ceremonial groundbreaking. The project will see four new ball fields — two for baseball and two for softball — next to the school. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Hawkins County Schools nursing program prepares students for careers in all areas of healthcare

ROGERSVILLE — The nursing programs at Cherokee and Volunteer High Schools teach students the foundational knowledge they need to have a career in any healthcare field. Both programs offer beginning classes like health science, medical therapeutics, medical terminology and a nursing education class that allows students to obtain a CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) license.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Northeast State sets February Tennessee Reconnect information meetings

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College is hosting a series of Tennessee Reconnect virtual information sessions via Zoom in February. These online events are open attendance and welcome anyone interested in learning more about Tennessee Reconnect, sometimes styled TN Reconnect, and Northeast State.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

4 finalists selected for Bristol, Tenn. city manager

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The field of candidates vying for Bristol, Tennessee city manager has been narrowed to four. During a called work session Monday morning, the City Council selected Seth Sumner of Athens, Tennessee; Joseph Neeb of Roswell, New Mexico; Josh Suddath of Gallatin, Tennessee; and Kelli Bourgeois of Elk River, Minnesota as finalists […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Carter County exploring solutions to food insecurity

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County leaders held a public meeting Monday morning to address the issue of food insecurity that’s occurring within the county. One solution discussed was to receive extra funding from the state. Carter County has applied through the state of Tennessee to receive a Community Development Block Grant. Officials plan to […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
sportstravelmagazine.com

Frank Lett Named New Executive Director of Visit Kingsport

The Kingsport (Tennessee) Chamber has announced the retirement of Visit Kingsport Executive Director Jud Teague and the appointment of Frank Lett, Visit Kingsport senior associate executive director, as the tourism program’s new leader. Lett joined Visit Kingsport in 2005 and served as sports marketing director before being promoted to...
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Friend of second Sullivan County homicide victim speaks out

A friend of Barry Countiss, the second victim in last week's double shooting in Blountville, is speaking out after his death. Friend of second Sullivan County homicide victim …. A friend of Barry Countiss, the second victim in last week's double shooting in Blountville, is speaking out after his death.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 24

Jan. 24, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported to readers that “J.L. Miller and family, formerly of Lincoln, Neb., have come here from Johnson City to make Bristol their home. Mr. Miller is preparing to establish a harness factory at this place.”. According...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

KFD finds funding to get technical

The Kingsport Fire Department is on fire after receiving a federal grant, allowing the department to conduct training it has hoped to conduct for years. “This is something, for various reason, we have not been able to get the funding for throughout the last several years,” Kingsport Fire Department Capt. Jessie Bishop said.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Matthew Combs announced Principal of the Year for Washington County

Washington County Schools recently announced that Matthew Combs has been named the district’s 2023-24 Principal of the Year for his work at Jonesborough Elementary School. Combs has been an educator in Washington County for 16 years. He previously served as a first- and fourth-grade teacher at Boones Creek Elementary School until he was named assistant principal at Sulphur Springs School. He served the Sulphur Springs community for five years.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Teague leaves Visit Kingsport; Lett stepping into his place

The Kingsport Chamber announced today the retirement of Visit Kingsport Executive Director Jud Teague and the appointment of Frank Lett, Visit Kingsport senior associate executive director, as the tourism program’s new leader. Teague has served at the helm of the highly successful tourism organization for 16 years.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

ETSU names permanent athletic director

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The announcement declaring the new permanent athletic director at East Tennessee State University is expected to come Monday. According to the university, President Dr. Brian Noland will hold a press conference making the announcement at noon at the William B. Greene Jr. Stadium on the first floor of the tower. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

