Why Planning Your Garden in January is a Smart Move Amid Inflation and Economic UncertaintyJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
New Duckpin Bowling Alley and Restaurant Opens on State StreetJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Chocolate Lovers Unite in Tennessee's Oldest Town for Sweet Delights in FebruaryJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Community Heroes Wanted: Bluff City Rescue Squad Recruits New MembersJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Kingsport Chick-Fil-A Stone Drive Location Set For ReopeningMadocKingsport, TN
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Kingsport school board mulling partially private superintendent interview process
KINGSPORT — If deemed legal, Kingsport's public school board informally has agreed to have private one-on-one member interviews with three yet-to-be determined superintendent finalists. It would be coupled with later public finalist interviews of each of the hopefuls by the whole five-member Kingsport City Schools Board of Education before...
Boones Creek athletic complex groundbreaking set for Friday
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Construction of the new athletic fields at Boones Creek Elementary School will soon begin. Local officials will gather at the site at 11 a.m. Friday for a ceremonial groundbreaking. The project will see four new ball fields — two for baseball and two for softball — next to the school. […]
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Schools nursing program prepares students for careers in all areas of healthcare
ROGERSVILLE — The nursing programs at Cherokee and Volunteer High Schools teach students the foundational knowledge they need to have a career in any healthcare field. Both programs offer beginning classes like health science, medical therapeutics, medical terminology and a nursing education class that allows students to obtain a CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) license.
Johnson City Press
Northeast State sets February Tennessee Reconnect information meetings
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College is hosting a series of Tennessee Reconnect virtual information sessions via Zoom in February. These online events are open attendance and welcome anyone interested in learning more about Tennessee Reconnect, sometimes styled TN Reconnect, and Northeast State.
wjhl.com
Educator of the Week: Rebekah Johnson, Sullivan Central Middle School
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Rebekah Johnson is a Bristol native and Tennessee High graduate. In college, she learned she loved school, which led her to choose a profession that has her in school every day. Johnson is in her 10th year teaching and her 2nd year teaching 6th...
Johnson City Press
West Ridge High's Krystall Wallen in this week's Teacher Spotlight
BLOUNTVILLE — A veteran Sullivan County math teacher with 28 years in the classroom and 14 years as a two-sport coach has made this week's Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight.
4 finalists selected for Bristol, Tenn. city manager
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The field of candidates vying for Bristol, Tennessee city manager has been narrowed to four. During a called work session Monday morning, the City Council selected Seth Sumner of Athens, Tennessee; Joseph Neeb of Roswell, New Mexico; Josh Suddath of Gallatin, Tennessee; and Kelli Bourgeois of Elk River, Minnesota as finalists […]
Carter County exploring solutions to food insecurity
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County leaders held a public meeting Monday morning to address the issue of food insecurity that’s occurring within the county. One solution discussed was to receive extra funding from the state. Carter County has applied through the state of Tennessee to receive a Community Development Block Grant. Officials plan to […]
Johnson City Press
David Crockett High School JROTC celebrates cadet promotions, competition wins
David Crockett High School’s Naval JROTC program is celebrating two cadets’ promotions to higher ranks within the unit as well as program wins at recent marksmanship and drill competitions. Change of Command.
sportstravelmagazine.com
Frank Lett Named New Executive Director of Visit Kingsport
The Kingsport (Tennessee) Chamber has announced the retirement of Visit Kingsport Executive Director Jud Teague and the appointment of Frank Lett, Visit Kingsport senior associate executive director, as the tourism program’s new leader. Lett joined Visit Kingsport in 2005 and served as sports marketing director before being promoted to...
wjhl.com
Friend of second Sullivan County homicide victim speaks out
A friend of Barry Countiss, the second victim in last week's double shooting in Blountville, is speaking out after his death. Friend of second Sullivan County homicide victim …. A friend of Barry Countiss, the second victim in last week's double shooting in Blountville, is speaking out after his death.
Johnson City Press
Carter County Planning Commission appeals $8,400 penalty on stormwater reporting
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to appeal a penalty assessment of $8,400 on the county by the Division of Water Resources of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The planners took the action after hearing the explanations of Chris Schuettler, director of planning...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 24
Jan. 24, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported to readers that “J.L. Miller and family, formerly of Lincoln, Neb., have come here from Johnson City to make Bristol their home. Mr. Miller is preparing to establish a harness factory at this place.”. According...
Blountville Utility to conduct repairs, shut off water for some Tuesday
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some customers of the Blountville Utility District will be without water for a portion of Tuesday, Jan. 24. According to a letter from the utility district, water will be shut off for customers on the following streets in the Akard subdivision in Bristol from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.: The utility […]
Johnson City Press
KFD finds funding to get technical
The Kingsport Fire Department is on fire after receiving a federal grant, allowing the department to conduct training it has hoped to conduct for years. “This is something, for various reason, we have not been able to get the funding for throughout the last several years,” Kingsport Fire Department Capt. Jessie Bishop said.
Johnson City Press
Matthew Combs announced Principal of the Year for Washington County
Washington County Schools recently announced that Matthew Combs has been named the district’s 2023-24 Principal of the Year for his work at Jonesborough Elementary School. Combs has been an educator in Washington County for 16 years. He previously served as a first- and fourth-grade teacher at Boones Creek Elementary School until he was named assistant principal at Sulphur Springs School. He served the Sulphur Springs community for five years.
Johnson City Press
Hawkins Commission OKs purchase of Civis bank building, other resolutions
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission passed several resolutions at its meeting Monday in reference to purchasing the Civis bank building in Church Hill, donating Baby Doe opioid lawsuit funds to Hawkins County EMS and raising the bid threshold. Civis Bank Building.
Washington County meat-packing plant location set as commissioners vote on $2 million in support
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local agriculture cooperative’s quest to build a local meat-packing plant will get a major boost Monday if the Washington County Commission finalizes approval of $2 million in federal ARPA funds for the project. The Appalachian Producers Cooperative (APC) has a plan, a board, bylaws and a selected location for a […]
Johnson City Press
Teague leaves Visit Kingsport; Lett stepping into his place
The Kingsport Chamber announced today the retirement of Visit Kingsport Executive Director Jud Teague and the appointment of Frank Lett, Visit Kingsport senior associate executive director, as the tourism program’s new leader. Teague has served at the helm of the highly successful tourism organization for 16 years.
ETSU names permanent athletic director
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The announcement declaring the new permanent athletic director at East Tennessee State University is expected to come Monday. According to the university, President Dr. Brian Noland will hold a press conference making the announcement at noon at the William B. Greene Jr. Stadium on the first floor of the tower. […]
