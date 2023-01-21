Read full article on original website
Bustle
Zach’s Bachelor Premiere Cut Out A Chaotic Moment
During the premiere episode of Season 27 of The Bachelor, Zach Shallcross had to choose between dinosaurs and dragons as part of a contestant’s compatibility quiz. While neither creature was present on Night 1, there was a different kind of behemoth: a pig named Henry. Contestant Mercedes Northup brought...
ETOnline.com
Chrissy Teigen Shows Newborn Daughter Esti's Face in New Photo
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's baby girl has stepped into the spotlight and already proven she's an adorable little thief, because she's stolen everyone's hearts!. The 37-year-old model on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared the first close-up photo of Esti Maxine Stephens. In the photo, the little one's enjoying a few Z's while in Teigen's comforting arms. She captioned the photo, "[L]ook at u out here lookin like a baby."
Bustle
Travis Barker’s New Tattoo Is Causing Surprising Confusion Among Fans
In the two years since Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian moved out of the friend zone, she’s already inspired several of his tattoos. The Poosh founder also seems to be the muse for her husband’s latest ink, which Barker unveiled in a series of Instagram photos on Saturday, Jan. 21. The first snap features Kardashian as Barker kneels on one knee behind her, and then the third shows the tattoo on his upper thigh before the fourth give an up-close look. The tatt is presumably of Kourtney’s eyes, but several of the Blink-182 drummer’s Instagram followers had different theories and interpretations.
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Popculture
King Charles to Pass Over Princess Charlotte When Handing Down Major Royal Title, Report Says
King Charles III is passing over his granddaughter Princess Charlotte for an important royal honor, favoring his brother Prince Edward instead. Recently, there have been reports that the new king would make his granddaughter the Duchess of Edinburgh, but the idea reportedly offended his Prince Edward. Now, a source close to the royal family tells The Daily Mail that the king has decided to give the title to Prince Edward after all.
Bustle
Raven-Symoné Addressed Fan Pushback To Her Name’s Real Pronunciation
Was it all… a lie? That’s what some fans wondered after Raven-Symoné shared a TikTok correcting her name’s pronunciation on Friday, Jan. 20. The Disney Channel vet’s breakdown of how to properly say Symoné seemed to create more confusion than it cleared up — so much so that she had to make a follow-up video a day later.
People Are Revealing The First Date "Green Flags" That Scored Their Partner A Second Date, And It's So Wholesome
"His act of kindness changed her week. And in that moment, he changed my life — that was when I knew that he was it for me."
Bustle
Paris Hilton Just Shared The First Photo Of Her Baby
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Paris Hilton announced that she has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with her husband Carter Reum. The reality star, DJ, and socialite surprised fans with the Instagram announcement, which included a photograph of Hilton holding her tiny newborn’s hand. “You are already loved beyond words,” she wrote in an accompanying caption, along with a blue heart emoji. Hilton and Reum welcomed their bundle of joy via surrogate, and speaking to People, the former Simple Life star revealed that it has “always been my dream to be a mother.”
Bustle
All Of Beyoncé's Show-Stopping Dubai Looks
For the first time in four years, Beyoncé took to the stage and performed a setlist of her greatest hits. The invite-only concert — that earned the singer a reported $24 million (£19.4 million) — was held on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Dubai’s Atlantis The Royal luxury resort, and some of those in attendance included the likes of Kendall Jenner, Chlöe and Halle Bailey, Ellen Pompeo, Nia Long, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Rebel Wilson, Liam Payne, Bar Refaeli, and Swedish House Mafia.
Bustle
Twitter Is Mad At The Razzie Awards For Nominating A Child For Worst Actress
Blonde and Morbius are the two most-hated movies of this year — at least, according to the voting body behind the Razzies. Each year, alongside the conversations for the best films and performances of the year, are the nominations for the worst. The Razzies, short for The Golden Raspberry Awards, crown the year’s Worst Movie, Worst Actor and Actress, Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel, Worst Couple, and more according to votes from a base of 1,128 members across 49 US states and over two dozen foreign countries.
Bustle
Love Is Blind’s Natalie Claims Shayne Signed Up For Perfect Match While They Were “Still Together”
Love Is Blind Season 2 exes Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen haven’t seen eye to eye much since their would-be wedding on the Netflix reality series. Despite their onscreen split, the pair reconciled after cameras stopped rolling in June 2021, ultimately giving their relationship several more tries. The reality TV stars have different memories of their dating timeline, and that’s especially evident now that Netflix announced Shayne’s casting on Perfect Match, the streamer’s upcoming new crossover Bachelor in Paradise-style dating series, which premieres on Feb. 14.
Tim Allen Flashes Co-Star And Audience In ‘Home Improvement’ Clip
In her new memoir, Pamela Anderson claims that Tim Allen flashed her during her first day on the set of the show Home Improvement. Pamela appeared in 23 episodes of the ’90s sitcom before leaving for Baywatch. She claims, in an excerpt from her book, “On the first day...
Meghan Trainor’s TikTok Goes Deliciously Wrong In Preview Of Pringles’ Super Bowl LVII Commercial
Pringles? TikTok? Someone call up Wheezy because Meghan Trainor is coming for her gig. In a preview for the chip brand’s commercial for Super Bowl LVII, Meghan, 29, sets up her phone and begins to dance the “Made You Look” dance while in her high-rise apartment. Meghan pauses to eat a cheddar cheese Pringles chip before going in for another…only to find that she’s stuck! “C’mon!” says Meghan as she shakes the can, trying to get it off her hand. It doesn’t work, leaving Meghan wondering what to do next.
Bustle
Kim K Manifested Her 2023 Harvard Lecture With Her 2019 Legally Blonde Costume
Kim Kardashian’s shapewear label Skims cemented the reality star’s status as a business whiz. It’s social-media approved with at least one TikTok-viral item and a million-person waitlist. It’s welcomed by the fashion industry — luxury conglomerate Fendi collaborated with the label in November 2021 and, a year later, it received the Amazon Innovation Award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA). And the numbers don’t lie. Per Forbes, it was valued at $3.2 billion as of January 2022, and by March it was included in Time’s “100 Most Influential Companies of 2022.”
Bustle
The Bachelor’s Greer Blitzer Apologized For “Uneducated, Ignorant” Past Tweets
In her Bachelor Season 27 contestant bio, Greer Blitzer said she’s “not afraid to speak her mind,” but words have consequences. Months before she made her debut in the Jan. 23 premiere, the 24-year-old Houston, Texas native had already come under fire for her past social media activity. On Oct. 1, a Reddit user posted screenshots of several of Greer’s tweets from 2016 in which she defended photos of a fellow white high school student in blackface while wearing a Tupac t-shirt. Other resurfaced screengrabs in the same thread also showed that the medical sales rep, who now lives in New York City, supported Donald Trump in his 2016 presidential bid.
Bustle
The Last Of Us Video Game Revealed Tess’ Fate In The HBO Series
Spoilers ahead for The Last of Us. Everything is a matter of life and death in HBO’s The Last of Us, which is set 20 years after an unstoppable brain-invading fungal infection destroyed modern civilization in 2003. Based on Naughty Dog’s PlayStation video game of the same name, the post-apocalyptic drama’s 2023 timeline centers on hardened survivor Joel (Pedro Pascal), who joins longtime smuggling partner Tess (Anna Torv) on a high-stakes, cross-country mission to deliver 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of an oppressive quarantine zone in Boston. By Episode 2, however, the trio suffered their first casualty when Tess died in a heroic show of self-sacrifice.
Bustle
Did Pete Davidson Remove His Kim Kardashian Tattoos? Photos Point To Yes
Nothing in life is permanent, not even permanent ink. Just ask Pete Davidson. The Saturday Night Live star has a lot of tattoos. Four in particular made waves last year: those inspired by his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian. Well, it looks like those are now gone. Over the weekend, Pete Davidson...
Bustle
Kylie Jenner Wore A Flashy, Cinderella-Esque Look At Paris Couture Week
When Kylie Jenner does fashion week, she does it big. Already — since touching down in Paris over the weekend — she’s worn a giant lion head gown (she is a Leo, after all) and a dramatic, Cinderella-inspired ensemble. Stepping out for the Maison Margiela show at...
Bustle
Twitter Is Panicking Over Panic! At The Disco Breaking Up
Panic! at the Disco is telling fans, “if you love me, let me go.”. After 19 years, the emo-pop band from Las Vegas musician Brendon Urie announced that they’ll be “no more” as Urie prepares to welcome his first child with his wife Sarah. “Sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin ... I look forward to this next adventure. That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more,” Urie shared on the band’s official Instagram page on Jan. 24.
Bustle
Girls Trip 2 Will See Our Fab Four Enjoy An International Adventure
Hold tight, as we are *finally* getting a Girls Trip 2. And this time, the ladies are expected to take on more of an international adventure. Fans will remember that the 2017 film saw a group of long-term friends meet up for a trip to New Orleans for Essence Music Festival. From jumping on a zip line to wild nights out, the foursome gave viewers every bit of entertainment anticipated for a classic girls trip. But what can we expect from Girls Trip 2? Below see everything to know about the sequel so far.
