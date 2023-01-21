ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomahawk Nation

FSU football NIL Tracker: Deals, collective signees

As Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) paid opportunities become more and more entrenched within the network of college athletics, we’re seeing people and groups start to adjust and figure out best practices for moving forward in the new world. In Florida, universities are unable to serve as a brokering...
247Sports

Promising 2025 QB Luke Nickel takes in FSU visit

TALLAHASSEE -- Luke Nickel, a standout quarterback in the 2025 recruiting cycle, visited Florida State on Saturday for Junior Day. Nickel detailed his trip to Tallahassee below. Nickel, from Milton High in Alpharetta, Ga., was offered by quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz in October. This was his first visit to FSU...
247Sports

FSU visit provides 'special feeling' to four-star iOL Jason Zandamela

TALLAHASSEE -- Jason Zandamela, a four-star recruit in the 2024 cycle, visited Florida State unofficially on Saturday for their Junior Day. It was the most recent visit for Zandamela to Tallahassee, as he has visited multiple times before. With each visit, the 6-foot-3, 285-pound lineman feels more and more welcomed by Mike Norvell and his staff.
247Sports

FSU is making 2024 ATH Chalil Cummings a priority

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State coach Mike Norvell took a helicopter to see Chalil Cummings in Starke, Fla. this past week. A few days later, Cummings returned the favor by visiting FSU during the Seminoles' Junior Day. Sure, he didn't take a helicopter, but the drive to Tallahassee on Saturday does reflect reciprocated interest from the Class of 2024 athlete. Cummings appears to be a high priority for FSU as it turns its focus primarily to the 2024 recruiting cycle.
WCJB

Gator women snap four game skid, beat Vanderbilt, 73-55

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida women’s basketball team went on a 13-2 run in the second quarter and outscored visiting Vanderbilt, 25-10 in the frame to pull away from the Commodores on Sunday, 73-55 at the O’Connell Center. Florida (13-7 overall, 2-5 SEC) snapped a four-game losing streak. Vanderbilt (9-12 overall, 0-7 SEC) lost its seventh in a row.
famunews.com

Tallahassee Pastor Inspires FAMU MLK Convocation Audience

Florida A&M University (FAMU) alum and Tallahassee pastor Quincy D. Griffin, Sr. brought an inspiring message to the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation. Focusing on the concept of “déjà vu,” Griffin addressed the importance of embracing and understanding the past, present and future. “Our...
Post-Searchlight

Bearcats Basketball Earns Top 25 State Ranking After Win Against Cairo

The Bainbridge High School boys basketball team is soaring up the rankings as they have entered the ITG Next Georgia Basketball rankings, coming in at number 25 in the entire state of Georgia. After a nail-biting 53-49 victory against the rival Cairo Syrupmakers, the Bearcats moved to an impressive 19-1 record after 20 games.
WCTV

Something Good - Jan. 23, 2023

The Big Bend and South Georgia are under a slight risk for severe weather. Donald Dillbeck is set to be executed for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann, who was stabbed to death in the parking lot of a Tallahassee mall. LCS discusses gender neutral bathroom facility policy. Updated: 16...
thefamuanonline.com

New student housing named Rattler’s Pointe

Just a few months after FAMU’s acquisition of off campus apartments, the place some. Rattlers will soon call home have received a name just in time for the housing portal to. The apartments formerly known as Paces, Twelve-Twenty and Lighthouse will now. collectively be known as Rattler’s Pointe. The...
famunews.com

FAMU Announces W. Rebecca Brown As CFO/VP Finance and Administration

Florida A&M University (FAMU) President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., has announced the appointment of W. Rebecca Brown as chief financial officer (CFO)/vice president for Finance and Administration, effective immediately. Brown succeeds Gloria Walker, Ed.D. “Rebecca Brown has the qualifications and commitment to serve FAMU in this important role. She ably demonstrated...
thefamuanonline.com

Whitfields know well ‘Marriage Takes Work’

When Danny and Rhoda Whitfield decided to send “nuggets” of spiritual suggestions to their married friends in celebration of their 32nd anniversary, they never imagined it would lead to an invitation to speak on a popular talk show years later. Together for 44 years, the Tallahassee couple has...
First Coast News

Florida faith leaders form coalition to contest Gov. DeSantis', education department's denial of AP African American studies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Faith leaders in Florida plan to speak out Monday against a new move by the Florida Department of Education. Florida students will not be able to take an Advanced Placement African American Studies course because the FDOE denied approval of it. Advanced placement classes are college-level courses taught in high schools.
WCTV

Chauntee Howard with Melanin's mother meets's interview

The Chair of Leon County Democratic Party talks about the Vice President's visit to Tallahassee. The Chair of the Leon County Democratic Party talks about the Vice President's visit to Tallahassee. Board Chair of Florida Rising, Debbie Soto, reacts to VP Kamala Harris's arrival in Tallahassee. Updated: 5 hours ago.
