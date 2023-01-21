Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Related
Tomahawk Nation
FSU football NIL Tracker: Deals, collective signees
As Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) paid opportunities become more and more entrenched within the network of college athletics, we’re seeing people and groups start to adjust and figure out best practices for moving forward in the new world. In Florida, universities are unable to serve as a brokering...
Promising 2025 QB Luke Nickel takes in FSU visit
TALLAHASSEE -- Luke Nickel, a standout quarterback in the 2025 recruiting cycle, visited Florida State on Saturday for Junior Day. Nickel detailed his trip to Tallahassee below. Nickel, from Milton High in Alpharetta, Ga., was offered by quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz in October. This was his first visit to FSU...
247Sports
FSU visit provides 'special feeling' to four-star iOL Jason Zandamela
TALLAHASSEE -- Jason Zandamela, a four-star recruit in the 2024 cycle, visited Florida State unofficially on Saturday for their Junior Day. It was the most recent visit for Zandamela to Tallahassee, as he has visited multiple times before. With each visit, the 6-foot-3, 285-pound lineman feels more and more welcomed by Mike Norvell and his staff.
FSU is making 2024 ATH Chalil Cummings a priority
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State coach Mike Norvell took a helicopter to see Chalil Cummings in Starke, Fla. this past week. A few days later, Cummings returned the favor by visiting FSU during the Seminoles' Junior Day. Sure, he didn't take a helicopter, but the drive to Tallahassee on Saturday does reflect reciprocated interest from the Class of 2024 athlete. Cummings appears to be a high priority for FSU as it turns its focus primarily to the 2024 recruiting cycle.
Florida State Takes Down Pittsburgh on the Road, 71-64
Another nice win on the road for Leonard Hamilton and his crew.
WCJB
Gator women snap four game skid, beat Vanderbilt, 73-55
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida women’s basketball team went on a 13-2 run in the second quarter and outscored visiting Vanderbilt, 25-10 in the frame to pull away from the Commodores on Sunday, 73-55 at the O’Connell Center. Florida (13-7 overall, 2-5 SEC) snapped a four-game losing streak. Vanderbilt (9-12 overall, 0-7 SEC) lost its seventh in a row.
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical Performance
Florida A&M College pharmacy professor Jamal Brown became a web sensation on TikTok for both singing and playing the console while showing a thing or two on diabetes in his therapeutics class — a smaller-than-normal execution that arrived at a vast number of watchers.
famunews.com
Tallahassee Pastor Inspires FAMU MLK Convocation Audience
Florida A&M University (FAMU) alum and Tallahassee pastor Quincy D. Griffin, Sr. brought an inspiring message to the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation. Focusing on the concept of “déjà vu,” Griffin addressed the importance of embracing and understanding the past, present and future. “Our...
Post-Searchlight
Bearcats Basketball Earns Top 25 State Ranking After Win Against Cairo
The Bainbridge High School boys basketball team is soaring up the rankings as they have entered the ITG Next Georgia Basketball rankings, coming in at number 25 in the entire state of Georgia. After a nail-biting 53-49 victory against the rival Cairo Syrupmakers, the Bearcats moved to an impressive 19-1 record after 20 games.
WCTV
Something Good - Jan. 23, 2023
The Big Bend and South Georgia are under a slight risk for severe weather. Donald Dillbeck is set to be executed for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann, who was stabbed to death in the parking lot of a Tallahassee mall. LCS discusses gender neutral bathroom facility policy. Updated: 16...
thefamuanonline.com
New student housing named Rattler’s Pointe
Just a few months after FAMU’s acquisition of off campus apartments, the place some. Rattlers will soon call home have received a name just in time for the housing portal to. The apartments formerly known as Paces, Twelve-Twenty and Lighthouse will now. collectively be known as Rattler’s Pointe. The...
WCTV
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, Jan. 23
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WATCH: Rain chances will pick up by Wednesday along with a slim threat of severe thunderstorms. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details.
Florida Pastors Criticize DeSantis for Black History Dismissal in Schools
State law requires African American history to be taught in Florida.
famunews.com
FAMU Announces W. Rebecca Brown As CFO/VP Finance and Administration
Florida A&M University (FAMU) President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., has announced the appointment of W. Rebecca Brown as chief financial officer (CFO)/vice president for Finance and Administration, effective immediately. Brown succeeds Gloria Walker, Ed.D. “Rebecca Brown has the qualifications and commitment to serve FAMU in this important role. She ably demonstrated...
thefamuanonline.com
Whitfields know well ‘Marriage Takes Work’
When Danny and Rhoda Whitfield decided to send “nuggets” of spiritual suggestions to their married friends in celebration of their 32nd anniversary, they never imagined it would lead to an invitation to speak on a popular talk show years later. Together for 44 years, the Tallahassee couple has...
City of Tallahassee announces road closures ahead of vice president's visit
The city of Tallahassee announced Saturday afternoon that portions of Tallahassee roadways will be closed Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.
Florida faith leaders form coalition to contest Gov. DeSantis', education department's denial of AP African American studies
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Faith leaders in Florida plan to speak out Monday against a new move by the Florida Department of Education. Florida students will not be able to take an Advanced Placement African American Studies course because the FDOE denied approval of it. Advanced placement classes are college-level courses taught in high schools.
fsunews.com
Leon High School student arrested after a weapon was found on campus
A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody at the Tallahassee Juvenile Assessment Center on Jan. 11 after a gun was found on Leon High School’s campus. He is currently being charged with possession of a firearm on the school campus, possession of a concealed weapon and grand theft of a firearm.
WCTV
Chauntee Howard with Melanin's mother meets's interview
The Chair of Leon County Democratic Party talks about the Vice President's visit to Tallahassee. The Chair of the Leon County Democratic Party talks about the Vice President's visit to Tallahassee. Board Chair of Florida Rising, Debbie Soto, reacts to VP Kamala Harris's arrival in Tallahassee. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Florida execution set for man in woman's 1990 slaying
A Florida man is scheduled to be executed for killing a woman after escaping from prison in 1990.
Comments / 0