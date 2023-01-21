ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Bend National Park to temporarily close areas to protect nesting falcons

By Julianna Russ
KXAN
KXAN
BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KXAN) — In an announcement made Friday, officials with the Big Bend National Park, located in southwest Texas, said portions of the park would be closed beginning Feb. 1 through May 31.

Officials said the temporary closure was for select areas in the Chisos Mountains to protect nesting Peregrine falcons.

“In August 1999, the Peregrine falcon was removed from the federal endangered species list, a move prompted by the falcon’s comeback from the brink of extinction. However, in Texas it is still listed as a threatened species,” officials with the park said.

Per National Park Service policies, the protection and preservation of all state-listed species and all species of concern are required, regardless of federal or state classification.

The areas closed to public entry from Feb. 1 through May 31 are:

  • A portion of the East Rim Trail from the southern junction of the Boot Canyon Trail to a point just north of Campsite ER-4.
  • East Rim Campsites: ER-4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9.
  • Technical rock climbing on rock faces within ¼ mile of known peregrine eyries.
Map of closures at Big Bend National Park (National Park Service image)

Officials said the NPS does not plan to close any other areas, but restrictions could be modified if Peregrine behavior or nesting sites do not follow traditional trends.

“Through the efforts of federal, state and private agencies, the Peregrine has staged a remarkable comeback since it was placed on the federal list in 1970,” officials said.

