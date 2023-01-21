Read full article on original website
BBC
Ivan Toney online abuse: Man apologises for racist message
A man has apologised in court for racially abusing Premier League footballer Ivan Toney online. Antonio Neill, 24, of Blyth, Northumberland, admitted a charge of sending an offensive message. In October, England and Brentford striker Toney, 26, shared an image of an abusive message he had received on Twitter and...
BBC
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
BBC
Children punched and hit over the head in care homes rated ‘good’
Children in care were punched, locked out naked and had vinegar poured on cuts, according to reports that were filed over three years before the homes were finally shut. A BBC investigation has learned more than 100 concerns were logged at the Doncaster children's homes, which retained a "good" Ofsted rating.
