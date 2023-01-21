Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Starting lineup for 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona
Defending race winner Meyer Shank Racing will be on the pole position in the starting lineup for the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona, seeking to begin a new era in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship the same way the team started the last. The No. 60 Acura bookended the 2022...
Autoweek.com
IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona: A Look at All 61 Liveries, Driver Lineups
The annual Rolex 24 at Daytona is January 28-29. This year, the field includes 61 cars in five different classes—GTP, LMP2, LMP3, GTD Pro and GTD. Tom Blomqvist in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian Acura ARX-06 will lead the top GTP class and the field to the green flag on Jan. 28 after qualifying for the pole during the Roar Before the 24 weekend. The Rolex 24 should be a good one, as the top eight GTP cars were separated by only 0.815 seconds.
racer.com
Countdown to the Rolex 24: GTD PRO
In its second year as a class, GTD PRO isn’t set to see any growth for the full-season entries, but the quality certainly won’t diminish, either, and most of the major players are back. BMW, at least for now, will not have a full-season entry with BMW M...
Daytona 500 Entry List
Here’s the tentative field for the NASCAR Cup Series season opener. The Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 19th, 2023. The 2023 NASCAR season opens at the 2.5-mile of Daytona International Speedway. View the 2023 Daytona 500 entry list below. The entry list listed is tentative and unofficial. The...
racer.com
Legacy lands Gordon as Johnson's crew chief
NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief Todd Gordon will oversee the No. 84 team and Jimmie Johnson’s part-time schedule this season. Gordon joins Legacy Motor Club after last serving as a crew chief in 2021 at Team Penske for Ryan Blaney. He won a Cup Series championship in 2018 with Joey Logano.
Brad Keselowski and the Ford Teams Are Honoring a Driver Who Never Raced in NASCAR
Brad Keselowski will be remembering Ken Block while doing NASCAR testing this week in Phoenix. The post Brad Keselowski and the Ford Teams Are Honoring a Driver Who Never Raced in NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
racer.com
INTERVIEW: Christian Horner explains the F1 teams' opposition to Andretti Cadillac's proposal
It’s hardly been a quiet Formula 1 off-season, but most of the talking has been between F1 and the FIA. Even the Andretti Cadillac announcement led to statements from Mohammed Ben Sulayem that moved the limelight onto the battle between governing body and commercial rights holder, and away from the proposed entry itself.
FOX Sports
Jimmie Johnson readjusts to Cup car in testing at Phoenix
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Jimmie Johnson relished the chance to get back into a NASCAR Cup Series car even if it likely won't help him much when he attempts to qualify for the Daytona 500 in three weeks. Johnson turned some laps Tuesday in a Cup car at Phoenix Raceway,...
racer.com
Helton on Johnson: "I don't think we completely recognize the talent that he is"
This is the seventh and final in a series of stories reflecting on Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR success from those who on the ground during his dominant Hendrick Motorsports era. Johnson has returned to the industry as a stakeholder in Legacy Motor Club and will run select races in 2023.
racer.com
Arrow McLaren takes wraps off Rosenqvist's IndyCar livery
The phased rollout of Arrow McLaren IndyCar liveries continued on Wednesday with the unveiling of the paint scheme that Felix Rosenqvist will carry on the No.6 Chevrolet. The Swede returns for his third season with the team and fifth in the IndyCar Series, and will be looking to build upon a 2022 campaign that yielded poles at Texas and the IMS road course as well as a podium at Toronto, culminating in eighth in the championship – one spot behind teammate Pato O’Ward, and one place ahead of new arrival Alexander Rossi.
racer.com
VIDEO: GTP 101 – Inside the MGU and transmission
IMSA’s new GTP cars make use of an interesting transmission, Code Name P1359, that works with an electric partner which spins to an RPM level twice as high as the internal combustion engines and makes power that gets sent throughout the cars and puts that power to the ground. Take a look inside GTP’s gearbox and MGU combo.
racer.com
Siegel replaces Soufi in Sean Creech Motorsport LMP3 entry for Rolex 24
Nolan Siegel will replace Danny Soufi in the No. 33 Sean Creech Motorsports LMP3 entry at this weekend’s Rolex 24 at Daytona. Soufi completed the Roar Before the 24 but the team felt he needed more track time to acclimatize to multi-class racing. “We had the opportunity to test...
racer.com
Ricky Taylor to get IndyCar test with Andretti
One of the best sports car drivers of his generation will get another chance to test an IndyCar as Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport IMSA GTP driver Ricky Taylor is set to get another open-wheel run courtesy of his new team co-owner. Taylor, the 33-year-old from Florida who has...
NASCAR is testing mufflers to reduce noise levels
Is NASCAR too loud? Drivers weigh in after the test at Phoenix Raceway. NASCAR, it’s more than the cars on the track. The sound is an important part of the experience for fans that travel across the country to compete at their track of choice. But, these are 3+...
racer.com
Haas to go first with January 31 livery reveal
Haas will kick off the Formula 1 launch season by unveiling its 2023 livery next Tuesday, January 31. The team has a new title partner in Moneygram that will be incorporated into the new livery, although Haas was running similar colors to its sponsor last season after dropping Uralkali. The 2023 design is going to be revealed online at the end of the month, with the physical car — the VF-23 — being shown off ahead of the start of testing in Bahrain in late February.
racer.com
Mazda MX-5 Cup returns to RACER.com for 2023 livestreams
Fans will be able to catch some of the best racing in the country live from their computers or phones as the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires will once again be streamed live at RACER.com in 2023. The hugely competitive series will open its seven-event 2023 championship...
Top Speed
1969 Chevrolet Camaro: Performance, And Photos
Geared toward all, with a budget-conscious entry-level coupe to a high-performance hotrod, the 1969 Camaro was Chevrolet’s answer to an entire market segment. It rolled off the line as the third and final year of the first-gen Camaro. Ready to run as a fam’s grocery-getter or to drag the...
C9 Chevy Corvette Will Have Internal Combustion Engine, Debut in 2028: Report
Peter HolderithThe next Corvette will almost certainly feature a growling engine mounted in the middle.
