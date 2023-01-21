The phased rollout of Arrow McLaren IndyCar liveries continued on Wednesday with the unveiling of the paint scheme that Felix Rosenqvist will carry on the No.6 Chevrolet. The Swede returns for his third season with the team and fifth in the IndyCar Series, and will be looking to build upon a 2022 campaign that yielded poles at Texas and the IMS road course as well as a podium at Toronto, culminating in eighth in the championship – one spot behind teammate Pato O’Ward, and one place ahead of new arrival Alexander Rossi.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO