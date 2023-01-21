ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

95.5 KLAQ

L.A. Vegan Junk Food Pop-Up Drops into El Paso for One Day

Wait, vegan can be deep fried, and it can be unhealthy? What?!. Vuture Food, a California-based vegan restaurant, is hitting the road and returning to El Paso with a food truck full of vegan junk food. The company announced on its website that they’ve locked in a February 2023 pop-up date at the Old Sheepdog Brewery.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

20 Years Ago Vans Warped Tour Made Las Cruces A Regular Stop

Between 1995 to 2019, Vans Warped Tour was one of the biggest musical festivals in the United States (and the world). For us in El Paso & Las Cruces, we would get excited during the summertime because we knew exactly where Vans would be; they would always go to the home of the Aggies: New Mexico State University. More specifically, the practice fields (or Intramural Fields).
LAS CRUCES, NM
High School Soccer PRO

El Paso, January 26 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Coronado High School - El Paso soccer team will have a game with Eastwood High School on January 25, 2023, 17:00:00.
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Newsmakers - Longtime El Paso News Anchor Estela Casas Pens Autobiography

Longtime KVIA Primetime Anchor Estela Casas joins the program to talk about her autobiography, “A Place to Anchor”. Casas left KVIA after 27 years in 2019. Along the way, she shared her battles with cancer with viewers who offered support and encouragement. KC Counts will talk with Estela about her career in journalism, her triumph over cancer, and her new book on Newsmakers.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD respond to a shooting in far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police responded to a shooting right after midnight on Tierra Delmonte Drive and Mike A Mendoza on Wednesday. One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The shooting occurred in new neighborhood in far East El Paso near Sgt. Jose F Carrasco Elementary. No further information […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Who Are These People And Why Were They Important To El Paso?

There are many buildings around El Paso named after people. You'll probably recognize the names but do you know who they were and why they're honored this way?. Schools are big on using famous names. With all the different school functions and athletic events that happen, most everyone in town is familiar with those names. Whether they're parents or not.
EL PASO, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Wil Herren Leaving KVIA-TV: Where Is the El Paso Anchor Going?

Wil Herren has been a part of the El Paso community for the better part of his career. The multimedia veteran has had many roles at KVIA-TV, but he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Wil Herren unofficially revealed that he is leaving KVIA ABC-7. The announcement came when he was missing from his regular newscast. Now, ABC-7 viewers want to know where he is heading next and if he will remain in El Paso. Find out what Wil Herren said about his exit from KVIA here.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Local El Paso church continues to help migrants stay warm

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A local El Paso pastor continues to support the migrants that are still camped out in the streets of downtown El Paso. Pastor Timothy Perea with New Life Faith Center told ABC-7 they continue to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner for the migrants camped out near Sacred Heart Church.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Search for injured hiker underway on Franklin Mountains

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Combined Search and Rescue crews are searching for a hiker needing assistance on the 1000 Steps Trail of the Franklin Mountains. News of the report came in just before 4:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year named

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mary Carter of Anthony, New Mexico was selected as the 2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year. Carter is the youngest of 10 children and is the only member of her family to attend college. In 2021, she received the president’s lifetime achievement award. Carter, along with mothers form across the country, […]
ANTHONY, NM

