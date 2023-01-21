Read full article on original website
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
L.A. Vegan Junk Food Pop-Up Drops into El Paso for One Day
Wait, vegan can be deep fried, and it can be unhealthy? What?!. Vuture Food, a California-based vegan restaurant, is hitting the road and returning to El Paso with a food truck full of vegan junk food. The company announced on its website that they’ve locked in a February 2023 pop-up date at the Old Sheepdog Brewery.
El Paso News
Photo gallery: A look back at Chief Allen through the years; plus, funeral details
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Police Chief Greg Allen died unexpectedly last week at age 71. He had served in the El Paso Police Department for more than four decades and led the force he loved for nearly 15 years. Here is a look back at his life through...
20 Years Ago Vans Warped Tour Made Las Cruces A Regular Stop
Between 1995 to 2019, Vans Warped Tour was one of the biggest musical festivals in the United States (and the world). For us in El Paso & Las Cruces, we would get excited during the summertime because we knew exactly where Vans would be; they would always go to the home of the Aggies: New Mexico State University. More specifically, the practice fields (or Intramural Fields).
El Paso, January 26 High School ⚽ Game Notice
krwg.org
Newsmakers - Longtime El Paso News Anchor Estela Casas Pens Autobiography
Longtime KVIA Primetime Anchor Estela Casas joins the program to talk about her autobiography, “A Place to Anchor”. Casas left KVIA after 27 years in 2019. Along the way, she shared her battles with cancer with viewers who offered support and encouragement. KC Counts will talk with Estela about her career in journalism, her triumph over cancer, and her new book on Newsmakers.
EPPD respond to a shooting in far East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police responded to a shooting right after midnight on Tierra Delmonte Drive and Mike A Mendoza on Wednesday. One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The shooting occurred in new neighborhood in far East El Paso near Sgt. Jose F Carrasco Elementary. No further information […]
Who Are These People And Why Were They Important To El Paso?
There are many buildings around El Paso named after people. You'll probably recognize the names but do you know who they were and why they're honored this way?. Schools are big on using famous names. With all the different school functions and athletic events that happen, most everyone in town is familiar with those names. Whether they're parents or not.
cbs4local.com
Person with serious stab wounds shows up at fire station in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken to the hospital with serious stab wounds on Monday. Officials said the person showed up at the fire station 28 located on 10820 McCombs. Officials said the man had critical wounds and was taken to a hospital. It's unknown how...
Person hospitalized after showing up at El Paso fire station with stab wounds
EL PASO, (KTSM) — A person showed up at a Northeast El Paso fire station along McCombs Street with stab wounds Monday afternoon, fire officials said. The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. El Paso police are investigating the incident. No other details were immediately available.
The Most Loving Places In The US Were Ranked & A Small Texas City Beat The Entire Country
Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and celebrating it — whether you’re single or taken — is the perfect excuse to have a day full of nothing but love and sweet messages. A recent study by Crossword Solver, a website for anything crossword puzzles, evaluated millions...
earnthenecklace.com
Wil Herren Leaving KVIA-TV: Where Is the El Paso Anchor Going?
Wil Herren has been a part of the El Paso community for the better part of his career. The multimedia veteran has had many roles at KVIA-TV, but he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Wil Herren unofficially revealed that he is leaving KVIA ABC-7. The announcement came when he was missing from his regular newscast. Now, ABC-7 viewers want to know where he is heading next and if he will remain in El Paso. Find out what Wil Herren said about his exit from KVIA here.
hstoday.us
ICE ERO El Paso Removes Mexican Fugitive Tied to 2014 Disappearance of 43 Mexican Students
ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) El Paso officers removed an undocumented citizen of Mexico to his home country Jan. 18, where he was wanted in connection with the 2014 abduction of 43 Mexican college students. ERO officers turned over Alejandro Tenescalco-Mejia, 41, of Iguala, Guerrero, Mexico, to Mexican authorities...
KVIA
Local El Paso church continues to help migrants stay warm
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A local El Paso pastor continues to support the migrants that are still camped out in the streets of downtown El Paso. Pastor Timothy Perea with New Life Faith Center told ABC-7 they continue to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner for the migrants camped out near Sacred Heart Church.
A Look at the 78 Million Dollar Improvements to Bel Air High
Bel Air High school has had many students walk the halls initially built in the 1950s. Fast forward to February 2021, as the groundbreaking ceremony begins construction of a new academic wing, which was approved as part of a $425 million dollar bond approved by Ysleta ISD voters. Now in...
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: Buddy The Service Dog went from being a victim to helping other victims in the community
El Paso, TEXAS---- You’ve heard of buddy the elf, but have you heard of buddy the service dog?. “Buddy was claimed to be a terror and thats not what he was, he's an exceptional dog,” said Gina Ramirez, Animal Protection Field Manager. It was exactly one year ago...
KVIA
Search for injured hiker underway on Franklin Mountains
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Combined Search and Rescue crews are searching for a hiker needing assistance on the 1000 Steps Trail of the Franklin Mountains. News of the report came in just before 4:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to...
KENS 5
Man charged with El Paso Walmart shooting pleads guilty
The suspect is charged with hate crimes and 23 murders. He may still face the death penalty if convicted on state charges.
2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year named
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mary Carter of Anthony, New Mexico was selected as the 2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year. Carter is the youngest of 10 children and is the only member of her family to attend college. In 2021, she received the president’s lifetime achievement award. Carter, along with mothers form across the country, […]
Another Sinkhole Swallows Car In El Paso Due to Water Main Break
An El Paso driver was riding along, minding her own business, when boom! Sinkhole. According to the El Paso Fire Department, the woman was driving on the 700 block of Feliz Place just before 3 p.m. when the road gave way. The result -- she ended up almost completely submerged...
KVIA
Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Jan. 22 to Jan. 28
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of January 22 to January 28. For updates, click here. For a look at more information, click here.
