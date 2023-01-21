Read full article on original website
elpasomatters.org
New artificial intelligence program raises concerns at UTEP
Update, 5:30 p.m.: This story has been updated with comments from UTEP on the use of ChatGPT. ChatGPT has been in the headlines for months. At the University of Texas at El Paso, professors and students are not sure if it is a tool or a threat – or both.
El Paso News
Two Borderland teachers named to national ‘Extraordinary Educators’ list
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two Borderland teachers have received national honors and have been named to the 2023 class of “Extraordinary Educators” as named by Massachusetts-based Curriculum Associates. Laura Bryant of Central Elementary in Las Cruces and Rita Chavira of Desert View Elementary in Sunland Park...
Who Are These People And Why Were They Important To El Paso?
There are many buildings around El Paso named after people. You'll probably recognize the names but do you know who they were and why they're honored this way?. Schools are big on using famous names. With all the different school functions and athletic events that happen, most everyone in town is familiar with those names. Whether they're parents or not.
KVIA
Socorro Independent School District hosting a job fair
EL PASO, Texas -- Socorro Independent School District will be hosting a teacher job fair today. SISD is seeking qualified instructors to teach for the 2022-2023 school year. Teacher candidates must hold a bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university and valid Texas teaching certificate with required endorsements. Candidates...
Creepy Roadside Doll Haunts Travelers in the Desert Near El Paso, Texas
There’s an eerie looking doll hanging on a post along a rural county road in Horizon City near El Paso, Texas, that’s giving drivers the creeps. Is it a long-forgotten Halloween decoration? A macabre roadside memorial? An innocent marker? Or something more sinister? Will my nightmares ever go away?
KVIA
School Delays and cancellations
UPDATE (5:22 p.m.): GISD will also operate on a 2-hour delay on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 due to inclement weather and roads that will not be safe for travel. For more information, visit https://www.gisd.k12.nm.us/. UPDATE (5:11 p.m.): El Paso ISD will have a 2-hour class delay on Tuesday, Jan. 24,...
Weather impact: School districts, government, military with delayed starts
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With inclement weather, including possible snow flurries, in the forecast for Monday night into Tuesday morning, here is a list of reported closures or delays around the Borderland. El Paso ISD: Students, teachers and staff will start classes on a two-hour delay Tuesday. All student-centered services, including classes, bus services […]
2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year named
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mary Carter of Anthony, New Mexico was selected as the 2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year. Carter is the youngest of 10 children and is the only member of her family to attend college. In 2021, she received the president’s lifetime achievement award. Carter, along with mothers form across the country, […]
elpasomatters.org
Why chicken farming as egg prices rise is no ‘yolk’
The rising cost of eggs has some people scrambling to buy chickens instead. Angie Attaguile, a backyard chicken farmer in Northeast El Paso, said the number of people interested in buying hens and learning about backyard chicken farming has been on the upswing. She’s the administrator of the Facebook group,...
Duranguito community cleans up neighborhood for upcoming celebration
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The community gathered in the historic Duranguito neighborhood this weekend, cleaning up to prepare for an upcoming block party on Feb. 4. This comes as the City of El Paso dropped the lawsuit to build an arena within the neighborhood and the new city council voting to scratch the project. […]
earnthenecklace.com
Wil Herren Leaving KVIA-TV: Where Is the El Paso Anchor Going?
Wil Herren has been a part of the El Paso community for the better part of his career. The multimedia veteran has had many roles at KVIA-TV, but he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Wil Herren unofficially revealed that he is leaving KVIA ABC-7. The announcement came when he was missing from his regular newscast. Now, ABC-7 viewers want to know where he is heading next and if he will remain in El Paso. Find out what Wil Herren said about his exit from KVIA here.
L.A. Vegan Junk Food Pop-Up Drops into El Paso for One Day
Wait, vegan can be deep fried, and it can be unhealthy? What?!. Vuture Food, a California-based vegan restaurant, is hitting the road and returning to El Paso with a food truck full of vegan junk food. The company announced on its website that they’ve locked in a February 2023 pop-up date at the Old Sheepdog Brewery.
myaggienation.com
Former UTEP WR headed to Aggieland
Former UTEP wide receiver Tyrin Smith is transferring to Texas A&M, making the announcement Sunday via twitter. Smith, who will have two years of eligibility remaining, had 71 receptions for 1,039 yards and seven touchdowns this past season for the 5-7 Miners. The 5-foot-7, 170-pounder in 2021 had 33 receptions for 570 yards with four TDs.
El Paso News
Photo gallery: A look back at Chief Allen through the years; plus, funeral details
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Police Chief Greg Allen died unexpectedly last week at age 71. He had served in the El Paso Police Department for more than four decades and led the force he loved for nearly 15 years. Here is a look back at his life through...
cbs4local.com
Some closings, delays for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 due to inclement weather
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — If you are having issues seeing an updated version of this story click here:. The possibility of inclement weather has prompted the following schools to delay its start time:. El Paso ISD: Students, teachers and staff in the El Paso ISD will start classes...
elpasomatters.org
Brian Kennedy’s sports consulting gig poses conflicts with arena votes
El Paso city Rep. Brian Kennedy was paid thousands of dollars per month for consulting work for the El Paso Sports Commission while campaigning against the city’s Downtown arena plan. That work has created a possible conflict of interest in his role as a council member when considering actions...
Former UTEP star Quintin Demps hired as head football coach at Judson University
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former UTEP star safety Quintin Demps had a successful nine-year NFL career and now he’s passing on his knowledge to the next generation. Demps was hired as the new head football coach at Judson University, an NAIA school in Elgin, Ill., on Tuesday afternoon, after serving as the program’s defensive […]
El Paso Veteran commits suicide in VA parking lot after seeking help
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Veteran Rob Renz is described as a true Texas gentleman, who died after taking his own life in the parking lot of an El Paso Veterans Affairs facility on January 10. Renz’s mother told KTSM 9 News that her son had been trying to get help as he […]
Volunteers clean up trash in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The World Mission Society Church of God collected trash that has been accumulating next to the access road on Gateway North and Railroad Avenue on Sunday. The organization saw more than 40 volunteers help in the beautification project in Northeast El Paso. The Church of God is a worldwide organization […]
