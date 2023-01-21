ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

elpasomatters.org

New artificial intelligence program raises concerns at UTEP

Update, 5:30 p.m.: This story has been updated with comments from UTEP on the use of ChatGPT. ChatGPT has been in the headlines for months. At the University of Texas at El Paso, professors and students are not sure if it is a tool or a threat – or both.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Who Are These People And Why Were They Important To El Paso?

There are many buildings around El Paso named after people. You'll probably recognize the names but do you know who they were and why they're honored this way?. Schools are big on using famous names. With all the different school functions and athletic events that happen, most everyone in town is familiar with those names. Whether they're parents or not.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Socorro Independent School District hosting a job fair

EL PASO, Texas -- Socorro Independent School District will be hosting a teacher job fair today. SISD is seeking qualified instructors to teach for the 2022-2023 school year. Teacher candidates must hold a bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university and valid Texas teaching certificate with required endorsements. Candidates...
SOCORRO, TX
KVIA

School Delays and cancellations

UPDATE (5:22 p.m.): GISD will also operate on a 2-hour delay on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 due to inclement weather and roads that will not be safe for travel. For more information, visit https://www.gisd.k12.nm.us/. UPDATE (5:11 p.m.): El Paso ISD will have a 2-hour class delay on Tuesday, Jan. 24,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Weather impact: School districts, government, military with delayed starts

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With inclement weather, including possible snow flurries, in the forecast for Monday night into Tuesday morning, here is a list of reported closures or delays around the Borderland. El Paso ISD: Students, teachers and staff will start classes on a two-hour delay Tuesday. All student-centered services, including classes, bus services […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year named

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mary Carter of Anthony, New Mexico was selected as the 2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year. Carter is the youngest of 10 children and is the only member of her family to attend college. In 2021, she received the president’s lifetime achievement award. Carter, along with mothers form across the country, […]
ANTHONY, NM
elpasomatters.org

Why chicken farming as egg prices rise is no ‘yolk’

The rising cost of eggs has some people scrambling to buy chickens instead. Angie Attaguile, a backyard chicken farmer in Northeast El Paso, said the number of people interested in buying hens and learning about backyard chicken farming has been on the upswing. She’s the administrator of the Facebook group,...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Duranguito community cleans up neighborhood for upcoming celebration

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The community gathered in the historic Duranguito neighborhood this weekend, cleaning up to prepare for an upcoming block party on Feb. 4. This comes as the City of El Paso dropped the lawsuit to build an arena within the neighborhood and the new city council voting to scratch the project. […]
EL PASO, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Wil Herren Leaving KVIA-TV: Where Is the El Paso Anchor Going?

Wil Herren has been a part of the El Paso community for the better part of his career. The multimedia veteran has had many roles at KVIA-TV, but he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Wil Herren unofficially revealed that he is leaving KVIA ABC-7. The announcement came when he was missing from his regular newscast. Now, ABC-7 viewers want to know where he is heading next and if he will remain in El Paso. Find out what Wil Herren said about his exit from KVIA here.
EL PASO, TX
myaggienation.com

Former UTEP WR headed to Aggieland

Former UTEP wide receiver Tyrin Smith is transferring to Texas A&M, making the announcement Sunday via twitter. Smith, who will have two years of eligibility remaining, had 71 receptions for 1,039 yards and seven touchdowns this past season for the 5-7 Miners. The 5-foot-7, 170-pounder in 2021 had 33 receptions for 570 yards with four TDs.
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

Brian Kennedy’s sports consulting gig poses conflicts with arena votes

El Paso city Rep. Brian Kennedy was paid thousands of dollars per month for consulting work for the El Paso Sports Commission while campaigning against the city’s Downtown arena plan. That work has created a possible conflict of interest in his role as a council member when considering actions...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Volunteers clean up trash in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The World Mission Society Church of God collected trash that has been accumulating next to the access road on Gateway North and Railroad Avenue on Sunday. The organization saw more than 40 volunteers help in the beautification project in Northeast El Paso. The Church of God is a worldwide organization […]
EL PASO, TX

