Peet’s Coffee Golden Collection featuring Golden Caffe Latte
The Peet’s Coffee new winter menu is designed to ring in the New Year right, after a long and indulgent holiday season. Infused with bright, vibrant flavors and luscious espresso, Peet’s Golden collection returns with a Golden Caffe Latte, Golden Chai Latte, and new Golden Cold Brew Oat Latte, all featuring turmeric, ginger, and honey flavors.
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf new Sea Salted Caramel winter drinks
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf brand, one of the world’s leading roasters and retailers of specialty coffee and tea, launched its winter seasonal beverages that include the new Sea Salted Caramel Latte and Sea Salted Carmel Macchiato. The silky-smooth lattes feature a rich caramel flavor, real sea salt,...
Summer Fresh New Spreads
Summer Fresh is excited to announce their new delicious Decadent Cheese Spreads that are sure to earn a touchdown. These are the new Summer Fresh Cranberry Pecan Cheese Spread, Summer Fresh Bacon Cheddar Cheese Spread, and Summer Fresh Fiesta Cheese Spread. Summer Fresh Cranberry Pecan Cream Cheese Spread includes sweet...
M&M’S, DOVE, and Ethel M Chocolates Valentine’s Day Lineup
Last year, candy was the most popular gift given during the Valentine’s Day season. Mars, the maker of some of the world’s most-loved candy products, is known for classical seasonal favorites like DOVE Promises Milk Chocolate and Dark Chocolate Hearts and Valentine’s themed Milk Chocolate and Peanut M&M’S.
