Osage Beach shooting leaves one dead

UPDATE: The victims of the Friday night shooting have been released by the Osage Police Department.

20-year-old Micah Aman of Columbia, Missouri was pronounced dead at the hospital after subsuming to his wounds and 19-year-old Devin Atkinson of Osage Beach has been hospitalized after sustaining 2 gunshot wounds.

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – One person is dead after a shooting in Osage Beach Friday night, according to the Osage Beach Police Department.

At about 8:25 pm on Friday, January 20, Osage Beach Police Officers arrived at the scene of a shooting where they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both individuals were taken to an area hospital and one of them succumbed to his injuries.

The Osage Beach Police Department is conducting an ongoing investigation of the shooting.

