ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage Beach, MO

Osage Beach shooting leaves one dead

By Emilee Kuschel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vrrMS_0kMkYJTe00

UPDATE: The victims of the Friday night shooting have been released by the Osage Police Department.

20-year-old Micah Aman of Columbia, Missouri was pronounced dead at the hospital after subsuming to his wounds and 19-year-old Devin Atkinson of Osage Beach has been hospitalized after sustaining 2 gunshot wounds.

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – One person is dead after a shooting in Osage Beach Friday night, according to the Osage Beach Police Department.

At about 8:25 pm on Friday, January 20, Osage Beach Police Officers arrived at the scene of a shooting where they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both individuals were taken to an area hospital and one of them succumbed to his injuries.

The Osage Beach Police Department is conducting an ongoing investigation of the shooting.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcgtv.com

GoFundMe created for the victim of Osage Beach shooting

A fundraiser was created to help pay for the cremation and funeral services for the victim in Friday night's shooting in Osage Beach. Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was found in a grassy area near the Sunset Drive Apartments suffering from gunshot wounds. The description in the GoFundMe said, "Fundraising...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kwos.com

CoMo man shot to death at the Lake

Investigators are working on a case that left a Columbia man dead at the Lake of the Ozarks. Osage beach Police say 20 – year old Micah Aman was shot and killed Friday night. Another victim, 19 – year old Devin Atkisson is hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Not much information is being released. There’s no one in custody.
COLUMBIA, MO
KRMS Radio

More Details Released In Osage Beach Shooting Friday Night

Police have released more details about a deadly double shooting in Osage Beach on Friday night, including the identities of the two victims. Osage Beach Police say officers responded to a home in the 4100 block of Sunset Drive after a report of shots fired at around 8:30 p.m. Officers...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
krcgtv.com

Three injured in Jefferson City crash Saturday night

JEFFERSON CITY — Three people were injured after a vehicle crash in Jefferson City Saturday night. According to a release from the the Jefferson City Police Department, officers responded to East Dunklin Street at Lee Drive at 10:48 p.m. The crash happened when Jawuan Delancy, 21, of St. Louis,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

10,000 chickens killed in Pleasant Hope fire

PLEASANT HOPE, Mo. – About 10,000 chickens were killed and the building that housed them was destroyed in a fire in the 2100 block of 552nd Road in Polk County today (Jan. 24, 2023). Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District Chief Greg Wood said the cause of the blaze was not yet known. Employees were in the […]
PLEASANT HOPE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man arrested, accused of pulling out gun at Downtown bar; police search for two more suspects

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man has been charged after police say he pulled a gun on an employee at a Downtown Columbia bar early Saturday. Jonathan Dowell, 23, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a gun. He is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond. He The post Man arrested, accused of pulling out gun at Downtown bar; police search for two more suspects appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KYTV

Police in Osage Beach, Mo., investigate deadly shooting incident; victims identified

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting following a disturbance at the Lake of the Ozarks. Police responded to a home in the 4100 block of Sunset Drive in Osage Beach after receiving a call regarding a shooting on Friday around 8:30 p.m. Officers say they found Micha Aman, 20, of Columbia, Mo., in a grassy area suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at an area hospital from his injuries.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KOLR10 News

Photos: Ozarks hit with January snowstorm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A snowstorm hit the Ozarks on January 24 that has resulted in several inches of snow for most of the viewing area. You can view the photos below in our slideshow. If you have any photos you would like to submit, email news@kolr10.com or reply to our Facebook post. We will then […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ktvo.com

Northern Missouri man's body located inside his burning home

MOBERLY, Mo. — A northern Missouri man was found dead inside his burning home on Saturday morning. Moberly police said the fatal house fire was reported at approximately 5 a.m. at 1625 South Morley Street. The Randolph County coroner identifies the victim as Norman Lee Reed, 62, of Moberly.
MOBERLY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman charged with murder in Chariton County shooting; claims shooting stemmed from drug deal

KEYTESVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) A Keytesville woman has been charged with murder and other felonies in relation to a Friday shooting that left one man dead. Sherri L. Laws, 52, is charged with second-degree murder, armed-criminal action, delivery of a controlled substance – 35 grams or less and two counts of tampering with evidence. No court The post Woman charged with murder in Chariton County shooting; claims shooting stemmed from drug deal appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One dead, another hurt after shooting in Osage Beach

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) The Osage Police Department is investigating after a Friday evening shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Police were called to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive around 8:25 p.m. When officers arrived, they say they found one person in a grassy area suffering from gunshot wounds. According to the The post One dead, another hurt after shooting in Osage Beach appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
ktvo.com

Keytesville woman charged with murder following deadly shooting

KEYTESVILLE, Mo. — A north central Missouri woman was charged with murder Saturday following a deadly altercation in Chariton County. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday at a home on Grand Avenue (Route K) in southern Keytesville. Following an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of...
KEYTESVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Car crashes into Columbia house Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) At 11:12 Saturday morning, Columbia Fire and Police were dispatched to a car into a house. The house in the 1200 block of Clemens Drive had damage to the garage. Columbia Fire told ABC 17 there were no injuries. The owner of the car has not been released at the time of The post Car crashes into Columbia house Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One charged in deadly Chariton county shooting

CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Chariton County prosecuting attorney charged 52-year-old Sherri L. Laws with second-degree murder after a deadly shooting in Keytesville. Chariton County deputies were called to a Keytesville home for a fight and found one man dead from an apparent gunshot wound and another man who had also been shot, Troop B The post One charged in deadly Chariton county shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy