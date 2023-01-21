ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The State News, Michigan State University

Diron Reynolds hired as new DL coach, brings over 25 years of NFL, collegiate experience to MSU

After finishing the 2022 season ranked 101 out of 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in total defense, Michigan State football has found a new defensive line coach.MSU announced Wednesday that Diron Reynolds is taking over the role following a report that former DL coach Marco Coleman would return to Georgia Tech after one season with the Spartans.Reynolds comes to East Lansing from Stanford where he spent the last seven seasons as the defensive line coach. During his career, Reynolds has won a Super Bowl ring with the Indianapolis Colts, coached multiple championship teams and worked with All-Americans and All-Pro players.As...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
DENVER, CO

