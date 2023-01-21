After finishing the 2022 season ranked 101 out of 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in total defense, Michigan State football has found a new defensive line coach.MSU announced Wednesday that Diron Reynolds is taking over the role following a report that former DL coach Marco Coleman would return to Georgia Tech after one season with the Spartans.Reynolds comes to East Lansing from Stanford where he spent the last seven seasons as the defensive line coach. During his career, Reynolds has won a Super Bowl ring with the Indianapolis Colts, coached multiple championship teams and worked with All-Americans and All-Pro players.As...

