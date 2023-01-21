ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
just me
3d ago

Still won't rent or buy anything in this UNAFFORDABLE price gouging state. Leaving for a more affordable better paying state as soon as my kid graduates. Enjoy your overpriced cracker-box homes with no workers to provide services🖕

stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

St Lucie County Single Family Home Sales 2022 Yearly Review

St Lucie County Single Family Home Sales 2022 Yearly Review. The St Lucie County Single Family Home Sales for 2022 as reported by Florida Realtors is now showing the turnaround the real estate market has experienced with prices that rose too rapidly, increasing mortgage rates, and worries about an upcoming recession. Year-to-year closed sales were down by 10.0% (were up by 14.6% in 2021) and new sales under contract (new pending sales) decreased by 18.0% (were up by 8.9% in 2021).
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Northeast Florida Home Affordability Index falls by almost 35% in 2022

Watching the monthly fluctuation of the median price of single-family homes may be telling for the real estate market. When the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors compiles monthly sales data it also includes the Home Affordability Index. NEFAR measures monthly home sales statistics for the Northeast Florida market comprising Baker,...
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Cheaper housing driving interstate moves among retirees

More retirees are moving from one state to another in search of less expensive housing, and they have their sights set on Florida, according to a retirement relocation trend report. 234,000 Americans moved in retirement in 2022, up 4% from 2021, according to online moving-services marketplace Hire A Helper. Among...
FLORIDA STATE
mycbs4.com

What's behind the rising egg prices, UF expert explains

Instacart ranked Florida as the second most expensive state to buy a dozen eggs. Which came first, the chicken or the egg? UF Clinical Professor of Finance Brian Gendreau says that's kind of a similar question when it comes to what's driving up egg costs. "The consensus seems to be...
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gas prices surge in Florida

Pump costs across the nation continue to surge due to increasing gas demands. The national average for gas increased 12 cents since last week to $3.42. In Florida, gas prices surged 11 cents from $3.30 to $3.41 and $3.38 to $3.45 in Gainesville. “The recent rising temperatures led to rising...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wild941.com

Florida Cities With The Highest STD Rates

The Innerbody Research Team made a list of the U.S. cities with the highest STD rates. They analyzed the latest statistics on a city-by-city basis and developed a list of the Top 100 cities with the highest STD rates. The report this year says the city with the highest STD rate was Jackson Mississippi. Where do we rank in Florida? According to this study, Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis top the list of most commonly reported new STD infections. If you need to get tested, find your city’s health department location here.
FLORIDA STATE
itechpost.com

Where in Florida is the Cheapest Real Estate?

Florida's warm beaches and the mild climate attract many people from all over the world. To find the perfect home, use the services of realtors in Miami, FL. According to a recent study, Florida will have the highest number of immigrants and is one of the top states for population growth. It's no surprise that two Florida cities made the list of America's best places to live, and the state topped the list of best conditions for retirees. One of the best places to live in Florida is Tampa. It's primarily a city of young people because of the many colleges and universities. Other top cities include Jacksonville, Gainesville, and Orlando, ranking highly for affordability and job opportunities. Florida has long had a reputation as one of the best states to live comfortably. However, the cost of housing is increasing here. According to realtors in Tallahassee, FL, in August 2022, the median home sales price in the state reached $407,000.
FLORIDA STATE
keysweekly.com

FLORIDA KEYS FRUIT BECOMES A PREMIUM VODKA

What do you get from a breadfruit once it’s been peeled, sliced, chopped and frozen?. Just ask Patrick Garvey, the head of Grimal Grove Reserve in Big Pine Key. He’ll probably answer with “Why not vodka?” The eco-agriculturist has spent years trying to put together a way to turn his plentiful breadfruit groves into a product that can be consumed and win greater recognition among the public about the sustainability and viability of the local crop.
BIG PINE KEY, FL

