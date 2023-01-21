Residents heavily favor elected auditor/treasurer at public hearing

All eight of the Morrison County residents who spoke at a public hearing, Tuesday, were in favor of keeping the auditor/treasurer position elected.

The Morrison County Board of Commissioners held the public hearing to get input on whether to leave the position as one that is elected, or transition to having it appointed by the Board. State statute allows the Board to convert it to an appointee.

“To change the auditor/treasurer position from elected to appointed is to rob your constituents of their constitutional right,” said Little Falls resident Dan Schilling, addressing the Board. “I respectfully implore you, Mr. Chair, and the commissioners, to keep the power of the people and their right to vote in their hands.”

The vacancy occurred when, on Aug. 16, 2022, former Auditor/Treasurer Chelsey Robinson announced her resignation, effective one month later. Having previously filed for re-election, she appeared unopposed on the November 2022 general election ballot and won. In December 2022, she declined the position.

Debbie Symanietz was appointed as the county’s interim auditor/treasurer, Sept. 19, 2022, and continues to fill that position. She can retain that spot until a successor is either appointed or elected.

In the time since, County Administrator Matt LeBlanc has been working to gather information on the benefits of both scenarios. In doing so, he spoke with a person who held the position for 28 years, Robinson, several township supervisors and other people in leadership positions throughout the county.

Prior to public comment, LeBlanc presented the lists he was able to compile for each. He also explained that the key responsibilities of the position include managing the county’s investments, overseeing elections, taking a significant role in collecting delinquent taxes and handling forfeitures and transfers.

The benefits of keeping the position elected, he said, included historical significance (the position has been elected since 1918); the ability to defy improper directives from the County Board without fear of retribution; avoiding a public perception that they are “hiding something” and maintaining the balance of power.

The benefits of making it an appointed position, he said, were the ability to require technical qualifications; job security without having to win re-election every four years; greater oversight on day-to-day responsibilities by the County Board; the ability to replace the appointee if they are underperforming without having to wait until the next election; avoiding a situation where the county’s chief election official cannot oversee an election because they are on the ballot; and the appointee not having to spend money on a campaign to keep their job.

If the Board decided to change it to an appointed position, it would need to do so by a supermajority (fourth-fifths) vote.

“If, within 30 days, a public petition is received with 10% of our registered voters having signed that petition, it would revert back to an elected position,” LeBlanc said.

The Board could also revert it back to an elected position after three years, or the public could submit a reverse referendum to initiate a reversal.

“If the County Board chooses to maintain it as an elected position, we would maintain an appointed auditor/treasurer — not necessarily the one that is currently appointed — for the duration of the four-year term that began this last January,” LeBlanc said. “In 2026, there would be an election.”

John Ulrick, of Lakin Township, said he was OK with having a short-term appointee, but urged the Board to hold a special election to fill the position permanently. He said he was not in favor of an appointee holding the position until the 2026 election.

An appointee, he said, would be an employee of the county and would therefore be subject to an annual performance review. That would mean they also could be subject to removal if the Board’s performance standards were not met. He believed that could cause undue stress on their job performance.

“Having an appointee with a complete term of office could cause many questions and distrust from constituents,” Ulrick said. “We don’t want to create an appearance of having a fox in the hen house.

“By having a special election and electing somebody, your appointee probably would get elected because, maybe, nobody would sign up for it, but it changes the legality of the position,” he added.

His overall recommendation was for the county to hold a special election within 60 days.

“Doesn’t the statute state that the appointee has to finish the (current term)?” said Commissioner Mike LeMieur.

“It does,” LeBlanc said. “State statute 375.08 reads ‘the person appointed shall give the bond and take the oath required by law and serve the remainder of the term and until a successor qualifies.’”

Jim Meyer, of Buckman Township, responded to the notion that appointing the position would allow the Board to establish qualifications. He noted that such a standard did not have to be met for them to be elected to the County Board.

“At some point, I would assume that we’ll see the qualifications so that the people know what the qualifications are to be county commissioner, so the people can make that choice,” Meyer said.

He disagreed with the Board’s stance that it could not hold a special election for the position, and implored it to do so soon. He said the people of Morrison County should be aware of an “actual change in voting rights.”

Ultimately, he said keeping it as an elected position would give the people someone they could point to and say they are responsible. If they underperform, they can be voted out by the residents of Morrison County once the next election rolls around.

“I think we should just put this in the perspective of allowing the governed to govern the government,” Meyer said. “If you start appointing, we’re getting just top heavy with appointees.”

Cassie Fredregill said she, too, was in favor of keeping elections “fair and open.” She said giving the people the power shows that they have a voice.

The Little Falls resident said appointing an auditor/treasurer presented several issues, such as opening the door to potential nepotism. That, she said, could result in the appointee not doing their job and still not having to be held accountable by the voters.

She also pointed out that Robinson won the election despite the fact she did not campaign.

“It shows that obviously people in the community must have liked her; they thought she must have done her job well,” Fredregill said. “You don’t have to spend a lot of money to know that you’re doing your job correctly.”

Jeremy Pekula, also a resident of Little Falls, said he was in favor of keeping the position elected, even if that meant not filling it permanently again until 2026.

This position, in particular, was one he felt should not be appointed. He said it was his belief that Secretary of State Steve Simon was attempting to turn it into an appointed position, “county by county.”

“The auditor position within our county is the chief election official in our county,” Pekula said. “That is our only voice of we the people in this country.

“By taking this position away and making it permanently appointed would be a great mistake for this county and our residents,” he continued. “We will have lost control over that particular part of what the constitution gives us.”

Roman Witucki, of Pike Creek Township, said the public perception of the auditor/treasurer position is that it provides independent checks and balances on the County Board. Making it an appointed position, he said, would have bad optics because that person would then have to answer to LeBlanc.

“That county auditor’s got a clear path to Mr. LeBlanc, because he’s his boss,” Witucki said. “An auditor cannot operate independently with a boss above them.”

He also said he didn’t agree that the county auditor/treasurer could not be involved in an election if they are on the ballot. He noted that Simon still oversees the election from a statewide perspective, even in years when he is up for re-election.

Witucki said he had previously spoken with a current commissioner, who warned that “crazies” might be the only ones who ran for election if it remains elected. However, going to an appointee would allow discretion from the Board.

“If we do get somebody that ain’t doing their job, you have the power to remove them,” Witucki said. “Just like you have the power to remove an appointed position.”

He also advocated for a special election, but LeMieur and LeBlanc reiterated that state statute does not allow special elections for the auditor/treasurer job.

Russ Nygren, of Scandia Valley Township, said that every governmental body — nation, state, county, city and township — has strong systems of checks and balances in place. At the county level, he argued, the auditor/treasurer is a key component to keeping that balance of power in place.

“I’m a strong believer in elected form of government,” Nygren said. “I’m in my 40th year of being elected right now. I’ve got 12 years on the (township) board and 28 here at the county. You might call me a little partial, but I’d appreciate keeping it elected.”

The Board has not set a date as to when it will vote on the issue.