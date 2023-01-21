ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

gotodestinations.com

The BEST Breakfast Spots in Greensboro – 2023

Wake up and smell the coffee, Greensboro! Whether you’re a morning person or just need a little extra boost to start your day, there’s nothing quite like a delicious breakfast to get your day started on the right foot. And lucky for you, Greensboro is home to a...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman wins $2 million after stopping for biscuits

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Amelia Estes, of Thomasville, stopped for biscuits Saturday, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I looked and looked, and my hands just started shaking,” she said. “It was surreal.” Estes, 51, bought her winning 100X The Cash ticket […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
WBTM

Texas Roadhouse Coming to Danville

Texas Roadhouse is officially coming to Danville. As we reported in the Fall the restaurant was looking for space in Danville. Over the weekend the company confirmed that they have leased an almost 8,000 square foot pad site at the Danville Mall. If there are no delays construction should begin...
DANVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

2 men shot, seriously injured in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men seriously injured. At around 12:52 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the intersection of Winston Road and US 29/70. At the scene, police found evidence that a shooting had occurred […]
LEXINGTON, NC
rhinotimes.com

Boom Supersonic To Make Major Announcement Thursday, Jan. 26

Boom Supersonic is making a major announcement at Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTIA) at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. The notification states, “Boom Supersonic will celebrate an Overture milestone.”. Overture is the supersonic passenger jet that Boom is developing. An indication that the announcement is major is that...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro fire at the scene of massive structure fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro firefighters are working to get the upper-hand on a structure fire Tuesday morning. It's been confirmed the building belongs to Smith Trucking Company. Calls for help were made around 4 a.m. Firefighters say a passerby notified crews of the fire. The first responding unit immediately...
GREENSBORO, NC
