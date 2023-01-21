Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never KnewTed RiversGreensboro, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Four Big Roadside Attractions You Can't Miss in North CarolinaRene CizioWinston-salem, NC
46 yr. old small screen actor, kills himself, wife, and 3 kidsWestland DailyHigh Point, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in GreensboroTed RiversGreensboro, NC
Related
jerryratcliffe.com
It wasn’t Virginia’s defense that kept Wake Forest’s coach up all night, it was …
Steve Forbes heard all the chatter about Virginia’s defense all season long, just like he’s heard it for years now. Yeah, Virginia’s defense is good, solid, and you better buckle up if you’re not accustomed to facing suffocating, in-your-face, pack-the-lane pressure. It wasn’t Virginia’s defense Forbes...
Georgia corner Daniel James "in shock" by Wake Forest offer
While Wake Forest hasn't officially announced their new cornerbacks coach, it hasn't stopped them from extending offers at the position. On January 20th, one was extended to McEachern (Georgia) corner Daniel James, who didn't really know what to do when he received it. "I was in a little bit of...
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Greensboro – 2023
Wake up and smell the coffee, Greensboro! Whether you’re a morning person or just need a little extra boost to start your day, there’s nothing quite like a delicious breakfast to get your day started on the right foot. And lucky for you, Greensboro is home to a...
Confederate general’s remains moved to Virginia hometown
The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown.
Downed power line shuts down Battleground Avenue and other roads in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A section of Battleground Avenue is closed due to a downed power line, according to the Greensboro Police Department. All northbound lanes of Battleground Avenue at the Battleground Avenue and Lawndale Drive split are closed due to the downed power line. The southbound lanes of Lawndale Drive at Fernwood Drive are […]
Man hurt in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem on North Dunleith Avenue, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was hurt in a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem on Tuesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 3:58 P.m., Officers with the WSPD investigated a shooting at the 500 block of North Dunleith Avenue. Investigators say a 71-year-old Winston-Salem man was outside when an unknown burgundy vehicle […]
North Carolina woman wins $2 million after stopping for biscuits
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Amelia Estes, of Thomasville, stopped for biscuits Saturday, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I looked and looked, and my hands just started shaking,” she said. “It was surreal.” Estes, 51, bought her winning 100X The Cash ticket […]
WBTM
Texas Roadhouse Coming to Danville
Texas Roadhouse is officially coming to Danville. As we reported in the Fall the restaurant was looking for space in Danville. Over the weekend the company confirmed that they have leased an almost 8,000 square foot pad site at the Danville Mall. If there are no delays construction should begin...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
Winston-Salem man arrested in Kernersville after pursuit with officers, crash, K-9 search
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Monday after a pursuit with officers and crash near I-40, according to a Kernersville Police Department news release. Around 9:20 a.m., the Kernersville officers stopped a vehicle at Justice Street near East Bodenhamer Street. The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was […]
No, Duke Energy isn't planning rolling blackouts this week, but....
GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all remember Duke Energy's rolling blackouts on Christmas Eve. Some folks had a couple of hours without power, and some folks, like myself, were without power for seven hours. None of us wants to go through it again. A WFMY News 2 viewer sent us...
1 dead, multiple injured after Caswell County shooting, deputies say
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a shooting in Caswell County on Tuesday. Caswell County deputies say that a total of three people were injured, one of them was found dead on the scene. Only one of the injured people needed to go to the hospital. A suspect is in custody. […]
wfmynews2.com
Surry Co. man is $100K richer after lucky lottery scratch-off win
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Craig Cox of Mount Airy became the second winner of the $100,000 top prize in the Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion after unknowingly entering into the promotion. “Most of the time when I play Cash 5 I buy five tickets,” Cox said. “I guess this...
2 men shot, seriously injured in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men seriously injured. At around 12:52 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the intersection of Winston Road and US 29/70. At the scene, police found evidence that a shooting had occurred […]
rhinotimes.com
Boom Supersonic To Make Major Announcement Thursday, Jan. 26
Boom Supersonic is making a major announcement at Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTIA) at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. The notification states, “Boom Supersonic will celebrate an Overture milestone.”. Overture is the supersonic passenger jet that Boom is developing. An indication that the announcement is major is that...
Raleigh man accused of planning to go to Davidson County to take indecent liberties with child
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Raleigh man is accused of planning to go to Davidson County and commit sexual acts with a child, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, detectives with the DCSO began investigating a man communicating with a 12-year-old through an electronic media device. The […]
WXII 12
Greensboro fire at the scene of massive structure fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro firefighters are working to get the upper-hand on a structure fire Tuesday morning. It's been confirmed the building belongs to Smith Trucking Company. Calls for help were made around 4 a.m. Firefighters say a passerby notified crews of the fire. The first responding unit immediately...
WDBJ7.com
Man hospitalized with gunshot wound after altercation in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after an altercation at a home in Henry County Tuesday night, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a call came in around 8:12 p.m. about a person who had been shot in the...
Shots fired into home, Rockingham deputies looking for suspect
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Rockingham County Sherriff's Office is looking for information regarding a suspect that fired multiple shots into a home on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 11:00 p.m. The house was located on 141 Davidson Drive in Reidsville, NC. The suspect fired multiple shots into the home with a...
Family accused of ‘exorcisms,’ food restriction before 4-year-old died in Surry County, warrants reveal
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — New details are emerging in the death of 4-year-old Skyler Wilson. According to warrants, Joseph Wilson, who is charged along with his wife Jodi in the death of their adopted child Skyler Wilson, got a text from his wife that there was a “problem” with “swaddling” Skyler on Jan. 5. […]
247Sports
70K+
Followers
422K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0