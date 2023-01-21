ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church information for Jan. 21-27

By Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 4 days ago

The deadline for submitting items for church briefs to be published in our print edition is 2 p.m. Wednesday. To have an item listed, email Claire Kowalick at ckowalick@gannett.com. Please limit announcements to special events, meetings or guests. Limited space does not allow listings for regular weekly events. We are sorry, but church brief items cannot be taken over the phone.

First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls : We invite you to join us at any of our services. The Downtown campus, 1200 Ninth Street, will host their Blended Worship with Choir, Praise Team and Orchestra on Sundays at 8:15 a.m. Contemporary Worship is offered at both 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. The West Campus, 4317 Barnett Road, has Contemporary Services at 9:45 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. each Sunday. The Church at Sheppard, 2101 Puckett, will offer Contemporary Services at 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Life Groups are available for every age each Sunday. Sunday morning services are broadcast live over CFNT, cable channel 10 or over the air on 20.1 or 24.1 each Sunday at 8:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. Services are also streamed over our website as well as our Facebook page.

First Christian Church , 3701 Taft Boulevard, 940-692-2282, www.firstchristianwf.com : PLEASE COME WORSHIP WITH US THIS WEEK! COME CELEBRATE CHRIST WITH FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH! Bring your Family & Friends! Do you have someone who's always in your ear telling you what to do? And how can you filter out the good direction from the critical noise? Join in the BAD ADVICE/GOOD COUNSEL worship series on Sundays!! SUNDAY MORNING WORSHIP: 8:40am (Chapel) and 10:45am (Sanctuary) or watch service on our website ( www.firstchristianwf.com ) or YouTube anytime! As another year unfolds, making resolutions has become a standard practice.But, does the Bible offer any counsel on this practice? Join us for GOAL SETTING: PRINCIPLES FROM THE BIBLE'S ORDINARY GUYS & GALS on Wednesdays! WEDNESDAY NIGHT WORSHIP: 5:30 Brown Bag Fellowship, 6:00pm "TheNeighborhood" Worship Service. PLEASE CHECK OUR WEBSITE FOR ADDITIONAL DETAILS REGARDING WORSHIP &FAMILY ACTIVITIES, etc!! www.firstchristianwf.com

First Presbyterian Church , 3601 Taft Blvd.: At 10:30 worship on Sunday morning, January 22, Rev. Michael Hansen, Senior Pastor of the Church, will preach. His sermon continues the winter sermon series on Disciplines for the Christian Life. It is titled “Sabbath” and is based upon Exodus 20:8-11 and Mark 2:27.The Church is issuing its 2023 Devotional Challenge beginning this Sunday, January 22. Daily devotions for parents and kids alike as well as a weekly family discussion guide are available for purchase online or from Lindsey Lunn, Interim Director for Children and Family Ministry. The Devotional Challenge will continue for the next 100 days, or until May 21.The Church’s youth group is a place for 6th through 12th graders to belong, to strengthen a personal walk with Jesus and to defend their faith to the world. On Wednesday nights from 6:30 to 8:00 P.M., the group gathers in the Undercroft. On the third Wednesday of each month, the group gathers for Family Night Supper in Fellowship Hall and then gathers for a short game and hearing a guest’s testimony. On Sunday mornings, the group meets from 9:30 to 10:15 A.M. in the Undercroft. The group also gathers monthly for fun events.The Church is participating in AWAKEN Wichita Falls, a City-wide movement of prayer and fasting focused on unifying the body of Christ locally to pray strategically for and bless Wichita Falls, one person at a time. Several Wichita Falls churches have joined together for one month to pray for and bless our City and all the places we live, work and play. You can participate by picking up the AWAKEN folder and the daily devotional guide in the Atrium or the Narthex.Christian Education is available for all ages every Sunday morning at the Church between 9:30 and 10:15.All those in need of prayer or pastoral care are invited to contact the Church office.

First United Methodist Church of Iowa Park , 201 E. Bank: Come worship with us at 9 a.m. Sundays. Social distancing and safety precautions are observed. Currently we still are not having fellowship or Sunday school events.

First United Methodist Church of Wichita Falls , 909 10th Street: Worship Sundays at 10:30 a.m. at 909 10th Street or live on TV-KJBO and online at www.FUMCWF.org/LIVE .

Gilbert Memorial C.M.E Church , 713 Redwood Avenue, Phone: 940-500-4548, Rev. Tammy Black, Pastor, Rev. Vincent Black, minister: Come worship with us. Sunday School starts at 10 a.m. and Morning Worship at 11 a.m. Social distancing and safety precautions are observed. If you are unable to attend in person, services are available by phone: 346-248-7799. Meeting ID: 863-2539-6006# Zoom: 863-2539-6006. Bible Study first and third Wednesday at 7 p.m. via phone and Zoom( use listed numbers).

Mount Pleasant Baptist Church : All members are asked to use the Harding Street entrance and wear a face mask. If you can't make the service, the deacons will be available on the Bailey Street side of the church 30 minutes after service if you would like to contribute to the tithes, offering and receive the Lord's Supper. Sunday afternoon on Facebook, Pastor Castle will have Pulpit Echoes and a prayer. You may also use the Givelify app. If you have any questions, you may email mountpleasantbcwf@gmail.com.

New Jerusalem Baptist Church , 1420 Borton Lane: New Jerusalem offers meals for shut-ins, food distribution through the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry, clothing and health checks on the fourth Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to noon. Please contact the Rev. Angus Thompson, church pastor, at 940-766-4022 with questions. For more information about immunizations, contact Mary Ann Merriex at 940-322-5728.

Wichita Falls Metropolitan Community Church , 1401 Travis (at 14th Street): As always, all are welcome. Visit us Sundays: 10:15 a.m. for study, 11 a.m. for adoration services . . . just late enough to get to sleep in! Casual comfort to finer dress embraced; no-negative-judgment zone. WE MASK UP, CHECK TEMPS, SANITIZE IN/OUT, SOCIAL DISTANCE, AND CARE FOR OUR NEIGHBOR'S HEALTH. Ours is a safe and affirming environment. We are also LGBTQ+ affirming. Children and youth welcome and included in service. Nursery available. Networking and lunch connections following (dutch treat). 1401 Travis Street. 940-322-4100, wfmccav@gmail.com, Join online at https://bit.ly/WFMCCWorship .

