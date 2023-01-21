Hey this sounds great 👍. Make all the drugs legal and all means of self defense illegal. Sounds terrific 💯💯. Drugs legal, no bail, zero police pursuits, and with all the weapons illegal except for politicians I can't see where anything can go wrong.
Give it up on trying to coddle these addicts and asking them nicely if they want to go to treatment or try to force them to go! Only the addict can decide when they are ready or it’s a lost cause. Break the law, go do your time and maybe after being locked up you will make the right choice, if not, back to jail
law enforcement has to offer treatment options at least twice? they are so short handed and deal with major crimes only and they are supposed remember what people they've told twice...give me a break..
