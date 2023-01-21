ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 73

John C Querin Sr.
4d ago

Hey this sounds great 👍. Make all the drugs legal and all means of self defense illegal. Sounds terrific 💯💯. Drugs legal, no bail, zero police pursuits, and with all the weapons illegal except for politicians I can't see where anything can go wrong.

Reply(11)
46
smarty
4d ago

Give it up on trying to coddle these addicts and asking them nicely if they want to go to treatment or try to force them to go! Only the addict can decide when they are ready or it’s a lost cause. Break the law, go do your time and maybe after being locked up you will make the right choice, if not, back to jail

Reply
33
mistyczs
4d ago

law enforcement has to offer treatment options at least twice? they are so short handed and deal with major crimes only and they are supposed remember what people they've told twice...give me a break..

Reply(4)
24
Related
q13fox.com

One Washington lawmaker has the key to block discussions on police pursuits

Since the new police pursuit bills were signed into law, the law enforcement community and some mayors across Washington State have been on a full campaign to reverse it. They say the changes have emboldened criminals, especially when it comes to those stealing cars. Democratic Senator Manka Dhingra holds the power on whether it can even come up as a discussion. She told FOX 13 that she has no plans to bring it up for debate.
WASHINGTON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Washington faith leaders would become mandatory reporters under proposed law ... with exceptions

OLYMPIA — Washington clergymembers would join the ranks of mandatory reporters of child abuse under a bill making its way through the state Legislature. Senate Bill 5280 would make it illegal for pastors and ministers not to report sexual and physical abuse allegations to authorities, unless those allegations came in the form of a sacred confession or a request for spiritual advice. Washington is currently among a handful of states that do not require abuse reporting by clergy.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

State Rep. Jim Walsh Announces the Release of Impeachment-Related Documents

State Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, released a statement last week announcing he would be releasing records related to the drafting of gubernatorial impeachment documents after questions were raised about the use of legislative privilege. The draft documents were never finalized or filed. According to Walsh, while he believed an argument...
WASHINGTON STATE
publicnewsservice.org

Undocumented Workers Could Get Access to Unemployment Under WA Bill

Undocumented workers in Washington state do not have access to unemployment insurance, but some state lawmakers aim to change it this session. The bill proposed in the House and Senate would create a wage replacement program for undocumented Washingtonians who lose their jobs. Sasha Wasserstrom, policy director for the Washington...
WASHINGTON STATE
knkx.org

Washington bill would restrict nighttime lights on wind turbines

Residents of Washington's Tri-Cities area have called the blinking red lights on top of wind turbines hypnotic, distracting and a nuisance. While the lights are necessary to keep aircraft safe, Washington state Rep. April Connors, R-Kennewick, said it’s not necessary for them to flash from sundown to sun up.
WASHINGTON STATE
koze.com

Washington Bill Would Remove Statewide Firearm Preemption

OLYMPIA, WA – For 30 years, local towns, cities, and counties have been blocked from taking their own action to prevent gun violence. This is because of a statewide preemption of local gun regulations. A bill introduced by a King County senator, SB 5446, would remove that preemption so local municipalities may have the flexibility to make decisions that are best for their communities.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Idaho legislator drafts bill that would eliminate official marriage licenses

BOISE, Idaho – An Idaho lawmaker has drafted a bill that would eliminate official marriage licenses in the state, in an apparent effort to get around federal marriage equality laws. Republican Senator Scott Herndon drafted RS 30003C1, which, according to the legislature’s website, would “eliminate the marriage license” in...
IDAHO STATE
nbcrightnow.com

WA ranks 8th worst state to retire in

WASHINGTON STATE — In a recent study by WalletHub that analyzed all 50 states across 47 retirement-friendly metrics, Washington state ranked the eighth worst state to retire in for 2023. These include affordability and health factors along with an overall quality of life. Virginia topped the ranking as the...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy