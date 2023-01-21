ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

21-year-old fatally shot at gas station in Cleveland; suspects at large

CLEVELAND — A 21-year-old man was fatally shot at a gas station in Cleveland on Tuesday night. According to Cleveland Police, officers responded to the Quincy Gas Station located at 3939 Community College Avenue at approximately 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department (CMHAPD) was on scene rendering aid to the 21-year-old male victim, who was then conveyed to the MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

1 man dead after shooting in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — One man is dead after a shooting in Akron Tuesday evening. At approximately 6 p.m., Akron officers responded to a call of gunshots heard in the 800 block of Haynes Street. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 32-year-old man in a vehicle, unresponsive.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

61-year-old man fatally shot in Cleveland home

CLEVELAND — A 61-year-old man was fatally shot at a house in Cleveland on Monday night. According to Cleveland Police, officers responded to 2350 E. 61st Street at approximately 11:30 p.m. for reports of a man shot. Upon arriving, officers located the male victim on the floor of the living room with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A young woman was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday evening after a shooting on the city’s West side. Cleveland police responded to the Park Denison Apartments in the area of W. 46th Street and Denison Avenue around 11:30 p.m. According to officers, the victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

6-8 suspects break into Cleveland car dealership, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The search is on for the 6-8 suspects who broke into a car dealership, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The break-in happened at Auto House at 4771 Pearl Rd. at 1:05 a.m. on Jan. 21, said police. Police said the suspects shattered...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Uber driver carjacked in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — An Uber driver was carjacked in Cleveland on Wednesday morning. According to Shaker Heights Police, officers were dispatched to Shaker Boulevard and Lee Road at approximately 9:36 a.m. A 38-year-old female Uber driver reported that she had retrieved a male passenger from the area of Eddy Road in Cleveland, who displayed a firearm, directed her to leave the vehicle and drove away.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Ma shot inside SUV on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot inside a SUV Monday afternoon. Cleveland police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. in the area of W. 51st Street and Clark Avenue. This is in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood. Cleveland EMS transported the...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy