CLEVELAND — A 21-year-old man was fatally shot at a gas station in Cleveland on Tuesday night. According to Cleveland Police, officers responded to the Quincy Gas Station located at 3939 Community College Avenue at approximately 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department (CMHAPD) was on scene rendering aid to the 21-year-old male victim, who was then conveyed to the MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO