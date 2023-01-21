Read full article on original website
21-year-old fatally shot at gas station in Cleveland; suspects at large
CLEVELAND — A 21-year-old man was fatally shot at a gas station in Cleveland on Tuesday night. According to Cleveland Police, officers responded to the Quincy Gas Station located at 3939 Community College Avenue at approximately 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department (CMHAPD) was on scene rendering aid to the 21-year-old male victim, who was then conveyed to the MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
Driver found dead in Akron driveway after shooting: police
Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Akron Tuesday evening.
Suspect in Sandusky standoff set house on fire before shooting himself, police say
People living along Pierce Street in Sandusky were evacuated for a short time Tuesday afternoon, after a man shot a woman inside a house, then set the home on fire, before shooting himself, Sandusky police told the FOX 8 I-Team.
Akron Police investigating deadly shooting on Haynes Street
A man sitting in car in the driveway of an Akron home was fatally shot Tuesday evening, according to a news release from the Akron Police Department.
Man shot dead as he pulls into driveway of Akron home, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A 32-year-old man died Tuesday evening after he was shot in his vehicle as he pulled into the driveway of a home in the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood, police say. According to police, it’s unclear how many suspects might be involved in the shooting, which was reported...
Officers assaulted during fight outside of Cleveland Heights High School
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Two Cleveland Heights police officers were assaulted and two teens were injured during a fight outside of Cleveland Heights High School on Tuesday evening. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According...
Man found dead in Cleveland shooting: Police
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Cleveland Monday night. Around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of E. 61st Street after a 61-year-old victim was found shot in his home.
1 man dead after shooting in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — One man is dead after a shooting in Akron Tuesday evening. At approximately 6 p.m., Akron officers responded to a call of gunshots heard in the 800 block of Haynes Street. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 32-year-old man in a vehicle, unresponsive.
61-year-old man fatally shot in Cleveland home
CLEVELAND — A 61-year-old man was fatally shot at a house in Cleveland on Monday night. According to Cleveland Police, officers responded to 2350 E. 61st Street at approximately 11:30 p.m. for reports of a man shot. Upon arriving, officers located the male victim on the floor of the living room with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
cleveland19.com
Woman shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A young woman was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday evening after a shooting on the city’s West side. Cleveland police responded to the Park Denison Apartments in the area of W. 46th Street and Denison Avenue around 11:30 p.m. According to officers, the victim...
Man attempts to steal car as owner clings to door, launching her into air and sending her to hospital, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A suspected carjacker sent a Cleveland woman to the hospital after he jumped into her SUV at a Brooklyn Centre gas station and sped off while she hung from the door, prosecutors allege. The car quickly crashed, sending the 27-year-old woman to the ground, according to...
FBI Cleveland addresses ‘situation’ downtown: Police report suspicious vehicle
CLEVELAND — A police presence downtown -- including a Cleveland Police Bomb Squad vehicle -- was spotted at the scene of a "situation" along Superior Avenue on Tuesday morning. Cleveland police tell 3News they responded to the scene after being notified of a suspicious vehicle and blocked off the...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police investigate fatal shooting in city’s Central neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s East side. The murder happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of E. 61st Street. This is in the city’s Central neighborhood. Cleveland EMS said the 61-year-old man was found on the...
Trial date set for man charged with killing Cleveland firefighter
A bond hearing is set to be held Tuesday morning for the man charged with killing Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick.
cleveland19.com
6-8 suspects break into Cleveland car dealership, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The search is on for the 6-8 suspects who broke into a car dealership, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The break-in happened at Auto House at 4771 Pearl Rd. at 1:05 a.m. on Jan. 21, said police. Police said the suspects shattered...
61-year-old man shot, killed on Cleveland's East Side
A 61-year-old man was fatally shot at a home in Cleveland's Central neighborhood Monday night. No arrests have been made.
Uber driver carjacked in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — An Uber driver was carjacked in Cleveland on Wednesday morning. According to Shaker Heights Police, officers were dispatched to Shaker Boulevard and Lee Road at approximately 9:36 a.m. A 38-year-old female Uber driver reported that she had retrieved a male passenger from the area of Eddy Road in Cleveland, who displayed a firearm, directed her to leave the vehicle and drove away.
cleveland19.com
Ma shot inside SUV on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot inside a SUV Monday afternoon. Cleveland police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. in the area of W. 51st Street and Clark Avenue. This is in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood. Cleveland EMS transported the...
Willoughby woman charged for Eastlake hit-skip crash that left man dead
A 69-year-old Willoughby resident has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide for the death of bicyclist in a crash that happened last week.
‘Very brazen’: Armed robbers steal keys, phones and victim’s shoes in Euclid
Police are searching for two armed suspects who robbed a couple at gun point, demanding their car keys, cell phones and the one victim’s shoes.
