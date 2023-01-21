Read full article on original website
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy to be charged with 2 children's death
DUXBURY – Prosecutors said the mother of two children who were found dead inside a Duxbury home Tuesday night will be charged with their homicides. A third child was seriously hurt and remains hospitalized.Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz said on Wednesday that an arrest warrant has been sought for 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy.Police were called to the house on Summer Street just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. The children's father came home and discovered the his wife first, reporting she had attempted suicide. She had reportedly jumped out of a window and was taken to a hospital.Inside the home, police found a 5-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy suffering from "obvious signs of severe trauma" after they were allegedly strangled. They were rushed to an area hospital but did not survive.A 7-month-old boy was also found unconscious. He was taken to a Boston hospital by MedFlight and remains hospitalized.Sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team that investigators are looking at the possibility that Lindsay Clancy was suffering from postpartum psychosis. She is still being treated at the hospital and will be arraigned as soon as she is physically able.
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
The man who wrestled a gun from California shooting suspect at Alhambra dance hall thought he was going to die: 'This was it,' he said
It was late in the evening Saturday when Brandon Tsay heard the "distinct sound of metal" in the lobby of Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio, a dance hall in Alhambra, California, he told CNN Monday.
Spain: 1 dead in attack with bladed weapon at church
MADRID — (AP) — One person was killed and another severely injured in an attack carried out by a person with a bladed weapon at a church in the southern city of Algeciras on Wednesday, Spain's interior ministry said. The attacker was arrested and is in the custody...
Prosecutors, defense argue guns, bad acts in Murdaugh trial
WADESBORO, S.C. — As prosecutors and defense lawyers prepare to choose a jury for South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial, a judge decided to wait until the issues come up at trial to decide whether jurors hear evidence about blood spatter or other crimes Murdaugh is charged with.
Hobbs creates independent oversight commission to report on troubled Arizona prison system
Governor Katie Hobbs announced the creation of an independent prisons oversight commission to review Arizona's troubled state prison system and produce a report to the public this fall. According to an executive order issued by Hobbs on Wednesday, the commission members will be appointed by the governor and will include members of the...
