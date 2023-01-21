Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
buttesports.com
What’s on deck
Butte High Bulldogs (3-2/4-4) VS Helena Capital (2-4/ 5-4) The Bute High Boys will head to Helena Capital Thursday to take on a tough Helena team currently ranked 6th in standings. Butte is coming off a home victory over Missoula Sentinel this past week, freshman Hudson Leudtke led the way...
buttesports.com
Bulldogs sweep Hawks, Raptors in wrestling duals
BOZEMAN – Butte High’s wrestlers rode an emotional high on the bus to Bozeman Tuesday night and the energy sparked them to dual meet wins over Bozeman High and Bozeman Gallatin in non-conference competitions. The Bulldogs beat Bozeman High 54-21, then whipped Gallatin High of Bozeman 46-18. A...
buttesports.com
Wednesday, what’s on deck
Butte Central (7-0/10-1) VS East Helena (4-4/7-5) Butte Central Maroons will head to East Helena tomorrow and look to extend their win streak to 11 games. The Maroons have been playing out of their mind this season, almost with a chip on their shoulder. The Maroons defeated East Helena back...
buttesports.com
Saints Run by Orediggers 72-46
HELENA, Mont. – No. 18 Carroll College (15-5, 6-1) won their fourth straight game running past Montana Tech 72-46 in the P.E. Center. The Orediggers (6-11, 2-5) dropped their third straight road game. Tech had the first points on the board and held the lead halfway through the first...
montanasports.com
Assistant coaches Kent Baer, Barry Sacks step down from Montana Grizzlies football program
MISSOULA — Some shakeups within the Griz football coaching staff are beginning to take place. UM announced on Monday afternoon that defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Kent Baer and defensive line coach Barry Sacks have stepped down from the program. According to a media release sent out by the...
406mtsports.com
Lucas Semb: Three candidates the Montana Griz could consider for defensive coordinator
MISSOULA – On Monday afternoon, the University of Montana announced the departure of two longtime Grizzly football coaches. One was defensive line coach Barry Sacks, who decided to call it quits after a 42-year coaching career. Perhaps more notably, the other was defensive coordinator and linebacker coach Kent Baer, stepping down for personal reasons unrelated to football.
montanarightnow.com
Celebration of Native American connection to Montana Lady Griz to be held this week
MISSOULA — In celebration of Montana's long and layered history with Native American peoples, the Lady Griz women's basketball program will hold special events this weekend. It's all part of an important two-game homestand that tips off Thursday at 7 p.m. when Montana hosts Big Sky Conference leader Sacramento State. The Hornets boast an impressive 6-1 mark in league play while UM is at 4-4 and hungry to end a two-game skid.
NBCMontana
Helena man's birdhouses built from pieces of Montana history
HELENA, Mont. — When birds are building nests for their new families, it's nice to find homes that look and feel like their natural environment. Helena's Kirk Johnson builds birdhouses from pieces of Montana history. NBC Montana met Kirk at his shop, where he keeps a steady supply of...
Montana DOT Wants Your Comments on HUGE Bridge Rehab Plan
One thing about Western Montana. We have a huge percentage of the state's bridges because of all of the river crossings and wetlands. Now the Montana Department of Transportation is embarking on a huge effort to repair and preserve all of the state bridges south of Missoula, 41 along most of the Bitterroot Valley.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Montana?
Dennis Washington is a businessman and philanthropist from Montana, known for his success in the mining and construction industries. He is the founder and chairman of Washington Companies, a privately-held conglomerate based in Missoula, Montana.
NBCMontana
Highway 93 open again south of Missoula, after accident
MISSOULA, Mont. — Dispatchers at the Missoula County 911 Center confirm that all lanes of Highway 93, South of Missoula are open again. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office had closed the southbound lanes at mile marker 87, after 10:00 p.m. Sunday. Officials said an accident happened in the S-curves...
NBCMontana
Community supports Sentinel High teacher after accident
MISSOULA, Mont. — Community members set up a GoFundMe to help a Sentinel High School teacher who was hit by a vehicle the night of Jan. 15. Lori Messenger suffered broken ribs, ankle and spinal injuries in the accident. She was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The...
Can This Be Possible? Here’s The Top 5 Poorest Cities In Montana.
Over the last few years, Montana has become one of those states of the has and has not. As the wealthy continue to flock here, it's caused home prices to skyrocket, which in turn has caused a whole lot of hard-working Montanans to struggle to make ends meet. I was...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
CHEF’STORE to open 3rd store in Montana on Saturday
The wholesale grocery industry landscape is widening. CHEF’STORE, the fast-growing warehouse retail concept from US Foods, will open its third location in Montana on Saturday. The 20,000-square-foot Helena store will be located at 2885 North Sanders Street. Joining the existing Montana locations in Kalispell and Missoula, the new location...
NBCMontana
Northbound lanes open after accident on Eastside Highway
MISSOULA, Mont. — Ravalli County Sheriff's Office announced the northbound lanes of Eastside Highway north of Stevensville are now open and traffic has resumed. Officials reported a two vehicle accident had blocked the northbound lanes Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred near Wilderness Lane. The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office posted...
Missoula Woman Drives Into Oncoming Traffic Multiple Times
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 22nd, 2023, at around 5:05 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer observed a gold sedan traveling westbound on 39th Street without a front license plate. The officer also noticed that the female driver was not wearing her seat belt. At this time, it began lightly snowing and the roads were getting slick. The officer pulled out into traffic to initiate a traffic stop on the driver.
After Almost 6 Years, Has The $4,000,000 Been Proven A Positive?
It has been almost six years since the South Reserve Bitterroot Trail Bridge opened to help connect our trails and to make it easier for people to get east and west on the south side of Missoula. This April will be the six-year anniversary of the opening of the bridge. At a cost of over $4 million. Has it been worth it?
NBCMontana
Montana Freedom Caucus launches with Rosendale as its north star
HELENA, Mont. — The mission of a freedom caucus, Montana congressman Matt Rosendale told state lawmakers in Helena Thursday evening, can be defined by what it fights against. “The radical left is trying to destroy our families, they’re trying to keep us from practicing our faith, and they’re trying...
MEPA for Missoula man Bruce Bardo canceled
Bruce Bardo lives a transient lifestyle and is recovering from a motor vehicle accident. Bardo is a 71-year-old white male, he is 5'11", and weighs 150 lbs.
One Less Missoula Grocer Without Self Check Out Looming
It is now official, there is at least one fewer grocery store in Missoula that won't be without "self" check out stations very soon. My neighborhood grocery store is currently installing "self" check out stations. I knew it was only a matter of time, but I always admired and appreciated that they didn't have them.
Comments / 0