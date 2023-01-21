Read full article on original website
Scott Watkins
4d ago
Obviously Stupid knows no international boundaries. At 16 I was like other 16 year old kids: naive and mostly clueless about life.
BBC
Spirit of Thatcherism will help North of England, Gove says
Michael Gove has told the North of England's political leaders he will harness the "spirit" of Thatcherism to raise living standards in the region. The levelling up secretary told a conference the former prime minister was an inspiration for the policy. His speech followed Northern leaders' call to enshrine levelling...
BBC
Gender law impasse can be broken - Sarwar
The standoff between the UK and Scottish governments over gender recognition reform can be resolved, according to Scottish Labour. Anas Sarwar said there were "challenges" over the impact on single-sex spaces but said the UK government's blocking of the law was wrong. Instead, he called on the Equalities and Human...
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon on future: I've got 'plenty left in the tank'
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says there's "plenty left in the tank" and that she is "nowhere near" stepping back from frontline politics. It comes after New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced she would stand down, saying she no longer had "enough in the tank to do [the job] justice".
BBC
Ambulance staff on strike in England and Wales
Ambulance staff belonging to three unions - GMB, Unison and Unite - are on strike in a dispute over pay. Life-threatening 999 calls will be attended to but other emergencies, such as slips on icy pavements, may not be, as freezing temperatures affect parts of the UK. The UK Health...
Young girl wins $48.3 million settlement after having all her limbs amputated following missed meningitis and sepsis diagnosis
Her family argued that if doctors had immediately given her antibiotics, she would not have been so ill and her limbs might have been saved.
BBC
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
BBC
Fears missing couple and baby are sleeping in tent in icy temperatures
A couple who disappeared with their newborn baby may be sleeping in a tent in sub-zero temperatures, police have told the BBC. Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were last seen with the infant in east London on 7 January. "No child, especially a tiny, newborn baby, should be...
BBC
'Racism makes it harder for me to find a place to rent'
Zara was due to move in three days' time when she received a message from her new landlord. "Your picture was fake," he said in an email. He said her photo showed "blonde hair and white skin". "Actually you are Indian, with black hair and brown skin," he wrote. Zara...
BBC
Warning that thousands of firms face collapse
There are growing fears that 2023 could see a wave of company collapses as the cost of living crisis continues. The number of firms on the brink of going bust jumped by more than a third at the end of last year, said insolvency firm Begbies Traynor. It expects this...
BBC
Ruesha Littlejohn: Irish midfielder on switching from Scotland & World Cup hopes
Ruesha Littlejohn says she has no regrets switching from Scotland to Republic of Ireland after being excluded from the national setup. The Glasgow-born midfielder played for Scotland at youth level until she claims she was not selected due to her behaviour. Now 32, she has amassed 68 caps for the...
BBC
NHS strikes: Nurses reject Welsh government one-off payment
A nurses' union has rejected a Welsh government proposal to head-off strike action with a one-off payment to workers. Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said it is not "prepared to discuss any further" the proposal made this month. Last week the RCN announced a new round of strikes, due to...
BBC
Jared O'Mara: Fraud-accused MP non-existent in office, jury told
A former MP accused of fraud was "non-existent" in his constituency office and attended a staff meeting "on some sort of substance", a court has heard. Jared O'Mara, 41, who represented Sheffield Hallam from 2017-2019, is accused of making fraudulent expenses claims totalling nearly £30,000. A former case worker...
Former Tory minister calls for Nadhim Zahawi to step down
Caroline Nokes says party chair should let investigation take place as story has become a distraction
BBC
Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing
A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
Thousands march across Dartmoor to demand right to wild camp
More than 3,000 people protest on estate of Alexander Darwall after his court victory ends right to wild camp in England
BBC
Children punched and hit over the head in care homes rated ‘good’
Children in care were punched, locked out naked and had vinegar poured on cuts, according to reports that were filed over three years before the homes were finally shut. A BBC investigation has learned more than 100 concerns were logged at the Doncaster children's homes, which retained a "good" Ofsted rating.
BBC
Sutton Coldfield mum 'let down' by battle for disabled son's savings
A mum whose son has been locked out of his savings account because of his disability says the system lets down families. Ramandeep Kaur, from Sutton Coldfield, set up a trust fund for her 15-year-old son, Harry, who has Down's syndrome. She said the account had £7,000 which he was...
BBC
Bradford: Police hunt for wanted man with half an ear
Police hunting a wanted man are hoping his "distinctive" appearance will help them catch him. Fugitive Dale Poppleton should stand out from the crowd because half his right ear is missing, say West Yorkshire Police. The 41-year-old, who is wanted for a serious offence, is "deliberately evading" officers, the force...
BBC
Moscow Helsinki Group: Russia's oldest human rights organisation told to close
A court in Russia has ordered the country's oldest human rights organisation to be closed down. The Moscow Helsinki Group (MHG) was founded in 1976 and reports annually on the human rights situation in Russia. However, the authorities have now said it does not have the correct registration. It is...
BBC
Steel industry needs money soon, union boss warns
Talks involving the UK government and the biggest steelworks about financial support could conclude shortly, according to the Welsh secretary. David TC Davies said the talks to provide subsidies to cut emissions had reached "an interesting stage". It has been reported the UK's biggest steelworks, employing 4,000 in Port Talbot,...
