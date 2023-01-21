I’m Innocent: Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. Off The Hook In Airport Gun Case Due To Miscommunication

Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. got his recent airport gun case thrown out after a slight miscommunication led to his arrest

50 Cent’s second season of BMF is finally underway and putting up Kobe-like numbers as everyone expected. In the first episodes of the second season, Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. is already showing tremendous growth as an actor. In real life, the actor has been caught up in legal issues but he’s luckily found a way to smooth things over just like his pops would.

Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. Off The Hook In Airport Gun Case

In December Lil Meech was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. TSA agents reportedly spotted a 9MM gun in a bag he put through screening. Now according to TMZ , it was all just a misunderstanding, and Lil Meech is off the hook after getting it all worked out. As BOSSIP exclusively reported the weapon belonged to his security who was with him at the time of his arrest.

Meech’s attorney Bradford Cohen presented the facts to Broward County prosecutors and proved the bodyguard owned the gun. Cohen explained that the bodyguard and the actor had the exact type of luggage and Meech picked up his security’s bag while rushing to the airport.