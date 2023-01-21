ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossip

I’m Innocent: Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. Off The Hook In Airport Gun Case Due To Miscommunication

By Noah Williams
Bossip
Bossip
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rS0B4_0kMkWOFN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13bAaB_0kMkWOFN00

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. got his recent airport gun case thrown out after a slight miscommunication led to his arrest

50 Cent’s second season of BMF is finally underway and putting up Kobe-like numbers as everyone expected. In the first episodes of the second season, Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. is already showing tremendous growth as an actor. In real life, the actor has been caught up in legal issues but he’s luckily found a way to smooth things over just like his pops would.

Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. Off The Hook In Airport Gun Case

In December Lil Meech was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. TSA agents reportedly spotted a 9MM gun in a bag he put through screening. Now according to TMZ , it was all just a misunderstanding, and Lil Meech is off the hook after getting it all worked out. As BOSSIP exclusively reported the weapon belonged to his security who was with him at the time of his arrest.

Meech’s attorney Bradford Cohen presented the facts to Broward County prosecutors and proved the bodyguard owned the gun. Cohen explained that the bodyguard and the actor had the exact type of luggage and Meech picked up his security’s bag while rushing to the airport.

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Wants Pardon From Louisiana Governor Following Meek Mill News

Boosie Badazz has made it clear he wants a pardon from the state of Louisiana a day after congratulating Meek Mill for getting one himself. On Sunday (January 15), Boosie took to his Twitter to ask the state to pardon him for all his past legal issues. The Louisiana native kept his request fairly simple and asked for a pardon.
LOUISIANA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Gucci Mane Lied About Killing Jeezy's Friend Pookie Loc, Says Former Manager

Gucci Mane has been accused by his former manager of lying about killing Pookie Loc, an associate of his former rival Jeezy. Debra Antney, the mother of Waka Flocka Flame who helped steer Gucci to success in the mid-late 2000s under her Mizay Entertainment company, made the bombshell claim during an appearance on the Ugly Money Podcast.
GEORGIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

King Von Allegedly Killed Boss Trell With Help From T. Roy, Says FBG Duck’s Mom

The allegation comes just days after FBI witnesses claimed Von put a hit out on FBG Duck. FBG Duck’s mother claimed that King Von allegedly killed Boss Trell with help from his friend T. Roy. Moreover, this news comes soon after an FBI witness said that the late Chicago rapper put a hit out on Duck. Still, a lot of information on these incidents is unclear, something that Duck’s mother acknowledged.
TMZ.com

YFN Lucci Denies Report He's Testifying in Young Thug's YSL Case

YFN Lucci is not a witness to be used against Young Thug in his RICO case ... this according to the rapper's attorney. YFN Lucci’s attorneym Drew Findling, tells TMZ … Rayshawn Bennett, AKA Lucci, has not been named as a witness in the YSL case, whatsoever. He makes it clear that Lucci has never been interviewed or subpoenaed by law enforcement, the Fulton County District Attorney's office or any of the party's regarding the YSL case.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Rolling Stone

Man Accused of Murdering Migos’ Takeoff Released on $1 Million Bond

Patrick Clark, the man accused of murdering Migos rapper Takeoff, was released from jail Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond. During a Dec. 28 hearing, Clark’s legal team argued against the “excessive” bail, which was reduced to $1 million after an initial $2 million was first ordered; the judge in the case denied a further reduction to $300,000.  While Clark’s lawyers – who said their client couldn’t afford the bail – could have appealed the amount again, KHOU reports that Clark instead posted the $1 million bond, securing his release from Harris County Jail until his murder trial begins. TMZ adds...
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopDX.com

YFN Lucci Won't Testify In YSL RICO Case Despite Young Thug Allegedly Ordering Jail Stabbing

Atlanta, GA - YFN Lucci’s attorney has addressed the speculation that the rapper will take the witness stand in Young Thug’s upcoming RICO case. Prosecutors named Lucci — who is also behind bars on separate murder and racketeering charges — as a potential witness during a court hearing earlier this week. However, his attorney, Drew Findling, told TMZ that his client won’t be testifying at trial.
RadarOnline

Brandy Fighting Ex-Housekeeper’s Demand For Extra $87k Weeks After Singer Settled Discrimination Battle

Brandy has rushed back to court in her lawsuit brought by her ex-housekeeper — and the singer has objected to paying the woman an additional $87k weeks after settling their dispute, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Brandy has demanded her ex-employee Maria Elizabeth Castaneda’s demand for attorney fees be denied. As RadarOnline.com first reported, recently, Brandy and Maria reached a settlement where the singer agreed to pay $40k to settle a wrongful termination lawsuit.The 60-year-old housekeeper worked for Brandy from September 2002 to February 2022. Her work was done out of the entertainer’s Calabasas mansion....
HipHopDX.com

Juelz Santana’s Wife Kimbella Reveals Couple Have Called It Quits

Juelz Santana and his wife, model Kimbella Vanderhee, have decided to call it quits. The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star revealed the news in a series of social media posts on Wednesday (December 29). In a photo from Miami Beach, Kimbella captioned it: “Next chapter … S I N G L E.” She then took it to her Instagram Stories to elaborate further.
NEW YORK STATE
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Julie Chrisley's Harsh Prison Rules & Regulations Revealed As Reality Star Begins 7-Year Sentence

Julie Chrisley is following a strict set of rules behind bars. According to the Federal Medical Center Lexington's inmate handbook obtained by Radar, the Chrisley Knows Best star's daily routine now consists of making her bed, sweeping, mopping, removing trash and keeping her cell clean in order for inspection five times a day. Julie and her cellmates will likely follow the extensive guidelines meticulously since meal times depend on it. "Unit meal rotation is ordinarily based on weekly sanitation ratings of each unit," the regulations stated. "The unit with the highest sanitation is called first, and the unit with the...
LEXINGTON, KY
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy