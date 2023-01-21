Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Starting lineup for 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona
Defending race winner Meyer Shank Racing will be on the pole position in the starting lineup for the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona, seeking to begin a new era in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship the same way the team started the last. The No. 60 Acura bookended the 2022...
Autoweek.com
Surprise at Rolex 24 Qualifying as Three GTD Entries Outrun Entire GTD Pro Field
Philip Ellis' Winward Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 was the fastest car in GTD class in qualifying for the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Ellis beat all GTD Pro entries over the weekend. GTD Pro pole winner Moro Engel and WeatherTech Racing's Mercedes-AMG GT3 ended up fourth behind three GTD drivers on the Rolex 24 grid.
Column: Roger Penske moves closer to shot at winning Le Mans
There is only one major hole in Roger Penske's trophy case
Ford Will Pay Homage To Ken Block On Every Race Car
To pay homage to Ken Block, Ford Performance will put a sticker of his likeness on all of its vehicles across various racing series. "Ken, all of our race teams across all series are gonna bring you along for one final ride to start the season. We miss you," the company said on Twitter.
conceptcarz.com
2023 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction to Feature Highly Coveted Supercars and Performance Vehicles, Including 1989 Ferrari F40 Selling with No Reserve
Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, will offer several of the most exclusive and desirable supercars and performance vehicles with No Reserve during its 2023 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale, January 21-29. Among the most anticipated supercars on the docket is an early-production 1989 Ferrari F40 (Lot #1405.1) with a final output between 700hp and nearly 1,000hp based on the setup and extensive period racing history with David Hart and Michel Oprey in the Ferrari/Porsche Challenge series, as well as a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT (Lot #1405), one of just 644 examples sold new in the United States.
Driven: 2022 Audi S3 Is An Autobahn-Blaster That Blows Away The Competition
The Audi S3 is part of a niche segment for compact sport sedans in the USA, with only rivals like the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 and BMW M235i Gran Coupe left. The latter isn't even a four-door, showing how poorly represented the segment is due to the rise of crossovers and SUVs.
BMW Alpina B5 GT Sedan And Wagon Debut With 625 HP
Alpina has unleashed its seventh-generation BMW 5 Series-based B5 GT sedan and wagon, limited to just 250 combined examples globally. The B5 GT is the firm's most powerful road car engine ever with BMW's familiar twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8, tuned to produce 625 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. To put...
German Tuner Transforms Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon Into 870-HP Supercar Killer
German tuner Vath has worked its magic on the already potent Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon, creating a highly powerful sleeper with a supercar-slaying 867 horsepower. This surfeit of additional muscle comes courtesy of several engine refinements, including turbochargers, a reworked intake system, and an uprated intercooler. Aside from this, the tuner has also equipped the menacing wagon with a new exhaust system to provide a throatier V8 rumble.
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini Countach with 155 miles, original tires heads to auction
Imagine buying a factory-fresh Lamborghini, parking it, and then never driving it for decades. That's essentially what the owner, or in this case owners, of this 1990 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition did. (It also happened to a McLaren F1, which seems even crazier.) The car, which bears chassis number...
Nolan Siegel Joins Sean Creech Motorsport for the Rolex 24 At Daytona
Sean Creech Motorsport (SCM) officially completed its Rolex 24 at Daytona driver lineup today with the addition of Nolan Siegel – an open wheel and sports car veteran despite his young age. The 18-year-old Palo Alto, Calif. native joins João Barbosa, Lance Willsey and Nico Pino behind the wheel...
Watch A Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Get Its First Bath
You might think it’s only barn-find condition cars which need a good detailing, not something that’s literally fresh off the boat from Europe. But as Lawrence Paul Kosilla III of AMMO NYC points out, this brand-new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is in need not only of a thorough washing but also some light paint correction before receiving its first ceramic coat treatment.
racer.com
VIDEO: Rolex 24 qualifying recap with Goodwin, Bourdais and HPD's Salters
Sebastien Bourdais, Marshall Pruett, and Graham Goodwin report after qualifying for the Rolex 24 At Daytona where the Cadillac Racing driver was fastest of the brand’s three entries, Mercedes-AMG dominated the GT classes, and Acura took overall pole with Meyer Shank Racing. Mercurial Honda Performance Development boss David Salters also joins in to celebrate earning the first GTP pole of IMSA’s new-era class.
Autoweek.com
Tom Blomqvist Is 'Rock Star' That IMSA Needs to Shine at the Rolex 24 at Daytona
Tom Blomqvist won the first GTP pole with scintillating last-lap heroics in his Acura ARX-06 at the Roar Before the 24. Team co-owner Mike Shank calls Blomqvist "a rock star.”. Now paired with American Colin Braun, it might be the perfect duo for a sanctioning body that needs to have...
This Continental GT Azure Is An Elegant Homage To A 1953 R-Type Continental
Bentley Mulliner has created a one-off Continental GT Azure that's inspired by a car right out of Bentley's own collection: a 1953 R-Type Continental, JAS 949. The new Continental was created in celebration of JAS 949's 70th birthday as a celebration of one of the greatest icons in Bentley's history.
Why The Nissan GT-R Is Still An Icon After 15 Years
This month, the venerable Nissan GT-R was refreshed yet again, and after 15+ years on the market, some think the recipe is getting stale. But many of us forget that the GT-R was way ahead of its time when launched and is still capable of embarrassing cars twice the price today.
1 American Sports Car Is More Satisfying to Drive Than the Porsche 911
How could any car be more satisfying than the Porsche 911? Keep reading and find out for yourself. The post 1 American Sports Car Is More Satisfying to Drive Than the Porsche 911 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Bentley Continental Bathurst 12 Hour special editions celebrate Aussie race win
Bentley is celebrating its success at Australia's Bathurst 12 Hour race with two special editions, both offered only in Australia. Designed by the automaker's Mulliner personalization division and dealership Bentley Sydney, the two cars are based on the Continental GT S coupe, which just launched in Australia, but with styling elements inspired by the number 7 Continental GT3 race car that finished first at the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour.
conceptcarz.com
Legendary German Classics from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Porsche Announced for Gooding & Company's Two-Day Amelia Island Auctions
The 2023 Amelia Island Auctions will include select blue-chip German offerings, including a 1962 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing, a 1958 BMW 507 Series II, and a 1977 Porsche 934/5, among others. Gooding & Company has revealed a lineup of exemplary blue-chip classics from the...
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Convertible First Look Review: The Do-It-All Corvette
There is a lot for drop-top fans to like about the Chevrolet Corvette lineup. The standard Stingray and Z06 have already spawned roofless variants, and now it's the turn of the hybrid E-Ray to do the same - a model that's been touted as being perfectly track-capable but more approachable than the Z06.
Lamborghini's 60th-Anniversary "Unexpected Activities" Could Include Special Edition Countach
In a press release about redesigning its museum for its 60th anniversary, Lamborghini talks about "a year of unexpected activities and events," which may include the reveal of a Countach 60 Anniversario. In the summer of last year, we found a trademark application by Lamborghini with the European Union Intellectual Property Office for the name "60 Anniversario" and a logo to go along with it. That logo now appears at the museum.
CarBuzz.com
66K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0