NBC Sports

Starting lineup for 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona

Defending race winner Meyer Shank Racing will be on the pole position in the starting lineup for the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona, seeking to begin a new era in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship the same way the team started the last. The No. 60 Acura bookended the 2022...
Autoweek.com

Surprise at Rolex 24 Qualifying as Three GTD Entries Outrun Entire GTD Pro Field

Philip Ellis' Winward Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 was the fastest car in GTD class in qualifying for the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Ellis beat all GTD Pro entries over the weekend. GTD Pro pole winner Moro Engel and WeatherTech Racing's Mercedes-AMG GT3 ended up fourth behind three GTD drivers on the Rolex 24 grid.
CarBuzz.com

Ford Will Pay Homage To Ken Block On Every Race Car

To pay homage to Ken Block, Ford Performance will put a sticker of his likeness on all of its vehicles across various racing series. "Ken, all of our race teams across all series are gonna bring you along for one final ride to start the season. We miss you," the company said on Twitter.
conceptcarz.com

2023 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction to Feature Highly Coveted Supercars and Performance Vehicles, Including 1989 Ferrari F40 Selling with No Reserve

Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, will offer several of the most exclusive and desirable supercars and performance vehicles with No Reserve during its 2023 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale, January 21-29. Among the most anticipated supercars on the docket is an early-production 1989 Ferrari F40 (Lot #1405.1) with a final output between 700hp and nearly 1,000hp based on the setup and extensive period racing history with David Hart and Michel Oprey in the Ferrari/Porsche Challenge series, as well as a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT (Lot #1405), one of just 644 examples sold new in the United States.
CarBuzz.com

BMW Alpina B5 GT Sedan And Wagon Debut With 625 HP

Alpina has unleashed its seventh-generation BMW 5 Series-based B5 GT sedan and wagon, limited to just 250 combined examples globally. The B5 GT is the firm's most powerful road car engine ever with BMW's familiar twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8, tuned to produce 625 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. To put...
CarBuzz.com

German Tuner Transforms Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon Into 870-HP Supercar Killer

German tuner Vath has worked its magic on the already potent Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon, creating a highly powerful sleeper with a supercar-slaying 867 horsepower. This surfeit of additional muscle comes courtesy of several engine refinements, including turbochargers, a reworked intake system, and an uprated intercooler. Aside from this, the tuner has also equipped the menacing wagon with a new exhaust system to provide a throatier V8 rumble.
MotorAuthority

Lamborghini Countach with 155 miles, original tires heads to auction

Imagine buying a factory-fresh Lamborghini, parking it, and then never driving it for decades. That's essentially what the owner, or in this case owners, of this 1990 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition did. (It also happened to a McLaren F1, which seems even crazier.) The car, which bears chassis number...
Motorious

Watch A Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Get Its First Bath

You might think it’s only barn-find condition cars which need a good detailing, not something that’s literally fresh off the boat from Europe. But as Lawrence Paul Kosilla III of AMMO NYC points out, this brand-new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is in need not only of a thorough washing but also some light paint correction before receiving its first ceramic coat treatment.
racer.com

VIDEO: Rolex 24 qualifying recap with Goodwin, Bourdais and HPD's Salters

Sebastien Bourdais, Marshall Pruett, and Graham Goodwin report after qualifying for the Rolex 24 At Daytona where the Cadillac Racing driver was fastest of the brand’s three entries, Mercedes-AMG dominated the GT classes, and Acura took overall pole with Meyer Shank Racing. Mercurial Honda Performance Development boss David Salters also joins in to celebrate earning the first GTP pole of IMSA’s new-era class.
Autoweek.com

Tom Blomqvist Is 'Rock Star' That IMSA Needs to Shine at the Rolex 24 at Daytona

Tom Blomqvist won the first GTP pole with scintillating last-lap heroics in his Acura ARX-06 at the Roar Before the 24. Team co-owner Mike Shank calls Blomqvist "a rock star.”. Now paired with American Colin Braun, it might be the perfect duo for a sanctioning body that needs to have...
CarBuzz.com

Why The Nissan GT-R Is Still An Icon After 15 Years

This month, the venerable Nissan GT-R was refreshed yet again, and after 15+ years on the market, some think the recipe is getting stale. But many of us forget that the GT-R was way ahead of its time when launched and is still capable of embarrassing cars twice the price today.
MotorAuthority

Bentley Continental Bathurst 12 Hour special editions celebrate Aussie race win

Bentley is celebrating its success at Australia's Bathurst 12 Hour race with two special editions, both offered only in Australia. Designed by the automaker's Mulliner personalization division and dealership Bentley Sydney, the two cars are based on the Continental GT S coupe, which just launched in Australia, but with styling elements inspired by the number 7 Continental GT3 race car that finished first at the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour.
CarBuzz.com

Lamborghini's 60th-Anniversary "Unexpected Activities" Could Include Special Edition Countach

In a press release about redesigning its museum for its 60th anniversary, Lamborghini talks about "a year of unexpected activities and events," which may include the reveal of a Countach 60 Anniversario. In the summer of last year, we found a trademark application by Lamborghini with the European Union Intellectual Property Office for the name "60 Anniversario" and a logo to go along with it. That logo now appears at the museum.
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

