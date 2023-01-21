Read full article on original website
Elite Daily
Let’s Investigate Those Joey King & Aaron Taylor-Johnson Cheating Rumors
The latest celebrity scandal that the internet can’t get enough of all revolves around Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Joey King. After a rumor that the two hooked up exploded on TikTok, their names have been trending nonstop. Surprisingly, it seems that most fans are actually supportive of the idea of the two actors cheating on their respective partners, but that doesn’t make the rumor any more true. Let’s investigate how an unsubstantiated claim about Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Joey King blew up into the alleged cheating scandal that fans can’t stop talking about.
Elite Daily
Wait, Did Mike White Just Confirm The White Lotus' Season 3 Location?
Since The White Lotus became a hit, the locations of the fictional titular resort chain have been a central point of speculation. Season 1’s White Lotus resort was in Hawaii, Season 2’s was in Sicily, and, with more episodes on the way, viewers were quick to start speculating where the next resort the show would visit. However, series creator Mike White may have hinted The White Lotus Season 3 is heading to Thailand, upending current theories about it being elsewhere.
Elite Daily
Travis Barker’s Enormous Thigh Tattoo Looks A Lot Like Kourtney’s Eyes
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship can be summed up in three ways: Matching black ‘fits, a lot of PDA, and tribute tattoos. Since the duo became official in February 2021, Travis has honored his wife with some serious ink, and it seems he’s not stopping anytime soon. In a recent Instagram post, the Blink-182 drummer flaunted some new ink, including one that appears to be of Kourtney’s eyes. Oh, they’re in love love.
Elite Daily
HIMYF's Iconic HIMYM Cameo Means Big Things For Season 2
Warning: Spoilers for How I Met Your Father Season 2, Episode 1 follow. The How I Met Your Father Season 2 premiere ended with a mother of a reveal. With Barney Stinson’s sudden return to the How I Met Your Mother universe, the Hulu sequel series has now brought in two-fifths of the original sitcom’s main cast. Even better: Barney’s stay will be a bit longer than Robin’s Season 1 appearance ,as the How I Met Your Father creators confirmed Neil Patrick Harris will return later in Season 2.
Okay, I Can't Stop Laughing At These People On The Internet Who Totally, Completely, 100% Nailed Their Response So Far In 2023
Such a beautiful way with words.
Elite Daily
The Last Of Us' Episode 3 Promo Finally Introduces Bill & Frank
HBO’s The Last of Us is the cable channel’s first-ever series based on a video game, and like the network’s other significant productions like Game of Thrones, it has not disappointed fans right out of the gate. The series stars only two main characters, Joel (Pedro Pascal), the protagonist from the video game, and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), his charge. But there are other major names on the way, as The Last Of Us’ Season 1, Episode 3 promo introduces two fan-favorites: Bill and Frank.
Elite Daily
The Last Of Us Is Bringing The Bops
When The Last of Us, the video game, arrived in 2013, it took gamers by storm. The post-apocalyptic tale of Joel (the main player) trying to get Ellie west to see if her DNA can be used to create a vaccine against a deadly fungal infection turning humans into zombies was beautifully designed and well written. It also had an iconic soundtrack by Gustavo Santaolalla. For The Last of Us’ Season 1 soundtrack, HBO hired Santaolalla back to recreate the aural world of the video game for TV.
