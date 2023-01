Buy Now The book "Year of the Storms," published in 1990, documents the dangerous weather in Kansas that year. Photo courtesy AJ Dome

A long time ago, a book changed everything for me.

In the late 1990s to early 2000s (sheesh I’m getting older), I went to elementary school in rural Protection, Kan., in USD 300. I remember the K-8 school building being about 100 years old, and the library being one of my favorite places. So many cool books, not enough time to explore them all.