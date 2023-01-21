JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The above video of Doug Pederson was originally published Saturday following the Jaguars game against the K.C. Chiefs. Jacksonville Jaguars Coach Doug Pederson is Coach of the Year. The first-year head coach led the team to an AFC South title and an appearance in an AFC Divisional Playoff. On Tuesday it was announced that Pederson is the AFC Coach of the Year for 2022 by the 101 Awards.

