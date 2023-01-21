ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
claytoncrescent.org

Glanton resigns from Ga. House 75

Rep. Mike Glanton has resigned from the Georgia House. Gov. Brian Kemp issued a call to add the District 75 seat to the March 21 special election ballot:. A source told The Clayton Crescent last week that Glanton was going to resign due to health issues. Rep. Yasmin Neal was unable to confirm Glanton’s status this morning but Glanton had missed a number of votes last session.
GEORGIA STATE
Rough Draft Atlanta

New blood at the Georgia Capitol and veteran lawmakers in new roles could get Legislature out of ‘rut’

As new leadership and a slew of freshman lawmakers set out to make their mark under the Gold Dome this session, changes from last year’s “brain drain’” are unfolding at the Capitol. Much of the changeover at the Capitol is due to lawmakers either retiring or resigning to pursue higher political office. While others were reapportioned to […] The post New blood at the Georgia Capitol and veteran lawmakers in new roles could get Legislature out of ‘rut’ appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Georgia attorney general plans domestic terrorism charges

ATLANTA — Leaders in Georgia are ready for action after protests over an Atlanta police public safety training facility erupted into violence and vandalism last week, including thrown Molotov cocktails, a patrol car set ablaze, a 26-year-old protester killed and a state trooper shot. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta News First requests public release of special grand jury report

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is joining media organizations from Georgia, and across the country, to request the public release of the final Fulton County Special Grand Jury report on possible election interference in the state’s 2020 presidential election. The report, which was finalized on...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Smokers in Georgia, Nation, Pay a High Price for Smoking

More than 34 million Americans smoke and that includes over 15% of adults in Georgia. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, over 10,000 Georgians die from smoking-related diseases each year. The DPH states smoking costs $3.2 billion in lost productivity in Georgia and nearly 2 billion dollars in...
GEORGIA STATE
beckerspayer.com

Georgia won't take up full Medicaid expansion anytime soon, lawmakers say

Georgia will not consider a full expansion of Medicaid in the near future, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Jan. 19. Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns said the state instead needs to focus on Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's proposal to expand the program, which would require adults to work at least 80 hours a month to qualify for Medicaid coverage.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

A vote next week could launch Georgia’s long-delayed medical marijuana program

Georgia’s long-delayed medical marijuana program is about to take off, despite a spate of unresolved lawsuits from companies that lost out in the bidding for licenses. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission is expected to vote Jan. 25 on rules governing all aspects of the program from growing the leaf crop in greenhouses under close supervision to manufacturing low-THC cannabis oil to treat patients suffering from a variety of diseases to selling the product at a network of dispensaries across the state.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud

Travis Lee Harris has been arraigned on federal charges stemming from his fraudulent acquisition of a Paycheck Protection Program loan for small businesses. Harris was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 3, 2023. “Congress established the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses, not to be easy money for anyone willing to lie […] The post Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia taking applications for game wardens

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

New developments in Alzheimer’s disease medications

SAVANNAH, Ga. — New Alzheimer’s research and new medications are giving the community new hope. “It’s so just overwhelming that this is something that we are experiencing,” Catherine Colcombe, Alzheimer’s Association program manager in coastal Georgia, said. “My grandmother actually passed from Alzheimer’s so to know that this medication is potentially going to help so many families that were or are in the same shoes that mine were in. It just gives you such a feeling of joy.”
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy