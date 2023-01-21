ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Rejoice Denhere

The Girl Who Was So Wealthy, an Oklahoma Legislature Wanted to Reclassify Her Ethnicity

Sarah Rector, a black American, was so wealthy an Oklahoma legislature decided that her ethnicity should be reclassified as white to match her social status. In the early 1900’s it was rare for black people to be that wealthy. With racial segregation in place it was felt that reclassifying her as white would enable her to associate and travel with people of similar social standing.
OKLAHOMA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Hobbs creates independent oversight commission to report on troubled Arizona prison system

Governor Katie Hobbs announced the creation of an independent prisons oversight commission to review Arizona's troubled state prison system and produce a report to the public this fall. According to an executive order issued by Hobbs on Wednesday, the commission members will be appointed by the governor and will include members of the...
ARIZONA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Spain: 1 dead in attack with bladed weapon at church

MADRID — (AP) — One person was killed and another severely injured in an attack carried out by a person with a bladed weapon at a church in the southern city of Algeciras on Wednesday, Spain's interior ministry said. The attacker was arrested and is in the custody...
CBS News

Marine couple at center of battle over Afghanistan war orphan tells their story

A 3-year-old girl who was recovered as a baby after being injured in a military raid in Afghanistan is now at the center of court battles in the United States as two families say they want to care for her. An Afghan couple, now in the U.S., says they are the child's rightful family and accuse an American Marine and his wife, who adopted the girl in Virginia, of unlawfully taking custody of her.In an interview with CBS News, the Marine and his wife, Joshua and Stephanie Mast, deny that. Multiple federal agencies have weighed in on the case. ...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy