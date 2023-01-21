A 3-year-old girl who was recovered as a baby after being injured in a military raid in Afghanistan is now at the center of court battles in the United States as two families say they want to care for her. An Afghan couple, now in the U.S., says they are the child's rightful family and accuse an American Marine and his wife, who adopted the girl in Virginia, of unlawfully taking custody of her.In an interview with CBS News, the Marine and his wife, Joshua and Stephanie Mast, deny that. Multiple federal agencies have weighed in on the case. ...

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO