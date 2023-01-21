Read full article on original website
Special election set after long-serving lawmaker resigns from Georgia House
ATLANTA (AP) — A Clayton County Democrat resigned from the Georgia House of Representatives, triggering a March special election, according to a proclamation issued Monday by Gov. Brian Kemp. Rep. Mike Glanton, of Jonesboro, served 14 years in the House in two separate stints. The Army veteran and minister...
The Citizen Online
Peachtree City Mayor’s State of the City Address, January 19, 2023
Peachtree City Mayor Kim Learnard delivered her annual State of the City address at the Jan. 19, 2023, City Council meeting. Following is her address in its entirety:. 2022 was certainly a unique and exciting year for Peachtree City. Together City Council worked to revitalize our city communication system. We successfully negotiated the Local Option Sales Tax agreement with our Countywide partners, unanimously passed a strong budget, and we remain vigilant on our goals related to traffic, recreation, redevelopment, and public safety. We have attracted new talent to our city government, and we continue to work to maintain Peachtree City’s unique and quality lifestyle.
Gwinnett commission approves $1M for sidewalks around Highway 29
The sidewalks will connect the highway to residential neighborhoods on James Road.
Feds see poverty rising in Atlanta’s suburban school districts
The school district in metro Atlanta's urban core, Atlanta Public Schools, was the only metro area system to escape a recent rise in youth poverty.
Proposed state law seeks to expand GBI’s scope in domestic terrorism investigations
ATLANTA — A proposed new law could expand the Georgia Bureau of Investigations’ role in investigating domestic terrorism cases. “We’re very concerned whether people are coming from the outside of Georgia,” said Senator John Albers. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln learned this could be made...
TIMELINE: Fulton County grand jury investigation into potential interference in Georgia elections
ATLANTA — A judge will decide this week whether or not to release the completed report into the grand jury investigation into potential criminal interference with the Georgia 2020 election. The Fulton County special purpose grand jury presented a final report earlier this month to Fulton County District Attorney’s...
Fulton DA says ‘decisions are imminent’ on indictments in Trump 2020 election interference
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Georgia’s Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said Tuesday that decisions are imminent in an investigation into potential illegal interference by former President Donald Trump and his allies in the 2020 presidential election. Willis’ comments regarding the timing of the case were made during a hearing where prosecutors asked Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert […] The post Fulton DA says ‘decisions are imminent’ on indictments in Trump 2020 election interference appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Atlanta Daily World
Mayor Andre Dickens and Councilmember Amir Farokhi Offer Housing Incentives for Public Safety Officials
Mayor Andre Dickens and Councilmember Amir Farokhi Partner on Funding for Innovative Community-based Housing Incentives for Public Safety Officials. Mayor Andre Dickens and Councilmember Amir Farokhi are partnering to work with City Council to allocate $500,000 of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds on an innovative community-based housing incentive for the City’s public safety officials. The funds—to be administered by the Atlanta Police Foundation with help from the Atlanta Apartment Association—would provide a housing subsidy to Atlanta’s sworn firefighters, police officers and corrections officials as an incentive to live near their stations, offices or in their zones.
Feds charge Georgia businessman with PPP fraud
(The Center Square) — An Atlanta businessman has been arraigned on federal charges that he provided fraudulent information on a Paycheck Protection Program loan application. On Jan. 3, a federal grand jury indicted Travis Lee Harris, 41, of Atlanta, Georgia, on a wire fraud charge. Federal prosecutors say Harris signed a PPP loan application with fraudulent information about the number of employees, payroll and revenue for his business, Atlanta Luxury...
Gwinnett County Airport will undergo $17M redevelopment
A new company will take over operations of the north side of the airport.
Albany Herald
Georgia attorney general plans domestic terrorism charges
ATLANTA — Leaders in Georgia are ready for action after protests over an Atlanta police public safety training facility erupted into violence and vandalism last week, including thrown Molotov cocktails, a patrol car set ablaze, a 26-year-old protester killed and a state trooper shot. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr...
Celebrating 75: A look back at ‘Snowmageddon’ and the changes it brought
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News is taking a look at the biggest events in Georgia history as WSB-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary. One of the biggest stories to impact Georgians in recent years was Snowmageddon, which happened nearly nine years ago this month. The snowstorm and its aftermath...
Schools are stocking up on Narcan | Which metro Atlanta districts have the medication
ATLANTA — As opioid overdoses increase across the country, 11Alive learned some metro Atlanta districts are stocking up on the life-saving drug Narcan. Fulton County Schools is the latest to announce it will soon be on hand in every school. "Looking at things that might be coming, or we...
eastcobbnews.com
PORCH-Marietta announces PORCH for Schools program
Last fall we posted about a food collection drive called PORCH-Marietta that was working to keep the food pantry stocked at Brumby Elementary School. The all-volunteer organization has announced that its launching a new program, called PORCH for Schools, to serve broader needs in the Marietta area, and is initially focusing efforts on getting healthy snacks to children attending Sedalia Park Elementary School.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Plane makes landing on I-985 in metro Atlanta
New photos released of possible arson suspects at Atlanta Target, Walmart. Multiple state agencies are asking for the public’s help to identify two persons of interest. Gov. Kemp declared Tuesday Addiction Recovery Awareness Day. Updated: 53 minutes ago. Gov. Kemp declared Tuesday Addiction Recovery Awareness Day. Event created to...
Former federal prosecutor outlines charges for protesters arrested in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — In response to the arrests of six protesters in Saturday’s chaos in downtown Atlanta, a former federal prosecutor says at the federal level, there is no parole. Saturday, about 200 people marched through downtown Atlanta, destroyed ATM’s and even set an Atlanta Police car on fire.
Gwinnett teacher turnover rate outpaces state, national average
Gwinnett County Public Schools is working on improving recruitment and retention of teachers.
APD: 6 protesters arrested in downtown Atlanta identified, only one from Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police have identified the six people arrested Saturday night after a protest turned violent. According to police records, only one of the people arrested lives in Georgia. Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told Channel 2 Action News a group of protesters dressed in all black...
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta
Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud
Travis Lee Harris has been arraigned on federal charges stemming from his fraudulent acquisition of a Paycheck Protection Program loan for small businesses. Harris was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 3, 2023. “Congress established the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses, not to be easy money for anyone willing to lie […] The post Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
