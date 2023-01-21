ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

The Citizen Online

Peachtree City Mayor’s State of the City Address, January 19, 2023

Peachtree City Mayor Kim Learnard delivered her annual State of the City address at the Jan. 19, 2023, City Council meeting. Following is her address in its entirety:. 2022 was certainly a unique and exciting year for Peachtree City. Together City Council worked to revitalize our city communication system. We successfully negotiated the Local Option Sales Tax agreement with our Countywide partners, unanimously passed a strong budget, and we remain vigilant on our goals related to traffic, recreation, redevelopment, and public safety. We have attracted new talent to our city government, and we continue to work to maintain Peachtree City’s unique and quality lifestyle.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Florida Phoenix

Fulton DA says ‘decisions are imminent’ on indictments in Trump 2020 election interference

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Georgia’s Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said Tuesday that decisions are imminent in an investigation into potential illegal interference by former President Donald Trump and his allies in the 2020 presidential election. Willis’ comments regarding the timing of the case were made during a hearing where prosecutors asked Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert […] The post Fulton DA says ‘decisions are imminent’ on indictments in Trump 2020 election interference appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Mayor Andre Dickens and Councilmember Amir Farokhi Offer Housing Incentives for Public Safety Officials

Mayor Andre Dickens and Councilmember Amir Farokhi Partner on Funding for Innovative Community-based Housing Incentives for Public Safety Officials. Mayor Andre Dickens and Councilmember Amir Farokhi are partnering to work with City Council to allocate $500,000 of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds on an innovative community-based housing incentive for the City’s public safety officials. The funds—to be administered by the Atlanta Police Foundation with help from the Atlanta Apartment Association—would provide a housing subsidy to Atlanta’s sworn firefighters, police officers and corrections officials as an incentive to live near their stations, offices or in their zones.
ATLANTA, GA
The Center Square

Feds charge Georgia businessman with PPP fraud

(The Center Square) — An Atlanta businessman has been arraigned on federal charges that he provided fraudulent information on a Paycheck Protection Program loan application. On Jan. 3, a federal grand jury indicted Travis Lee Harris, 41, of Atlanta, Georgia, on a wire fraud charge. Federal prosecutors say Harris signed a PPP loan application with fraudulent information about the number of employees, payroll and revenue for his business, Atlanta Luxury...
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Georgia attorney general plans domestic terrorism charges

ATLANTA — Leaders in Georgia are ready for action after protests over an Atlanta police public safety training facility erupted into violence and vandalism last week, including thrown Molotov cocktails, a patrol car set ablaze, a 26-year-old protester killed and a state trooper shot. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr...
ATLANTA, GA
eastcobbnews.com

PORCH-Marietta announces PORCH for Schools program

Last fall we posted about a food collection drive called PORCH-Marietta that was working to keep the food pantry stocked at Brumby Elementary School. The all-volunteer organization has announced that its launching a new program, called PORCH for Schools, to serve broader needs in the Marietta area, and is initially focusing efforts on getting healthy snacks to children attending Sedalia Park Elementary School.
MARIETTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Plane makes landing on I-985 in metro Atlanta

New photos released of possible arson suspects at Atlanta Target, Walmart. Multiple state agencies are asking for the public’s help to identify two persons of interest. Gov. Kemp declared Tuesday Addiction Recovery Awareness Day. Updated: 53 minutes ago. Gov. Kemp declared Tuesday Addiction Recovery Awareness Day. Event created to...
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud

Travis Lee Harris has been arraigned on federal charges stemming from his fraudulent acquisition of a Paycheck Protection Program loan for small businesses. Harris was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 3, 2023. “Congress established the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses, not to be easy money for anyone willing to lie […] The post Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA

