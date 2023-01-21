ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

iheartoswego.com

February 2023 Food Sense Orders Due February 10th at Salvation Army Featured

The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps offers the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order February Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, February 10. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Mark D. Taylor – January 17, 2023 Featured

Mark D. Taylor, 62, of Oswego, NY has passed away on January 17th, 2023. Mark was born in Bowling Green Ohio to Ms. Carol Francis Lenz and William Wallace Taylor on July 15, 1960. He attended Homer High School and UTI Technical College of Arizona from 1980 to 1982. During high school and into technical school, he discovered his enjoyment in building audio equipment and building environmental control systems for computer equipment systems.
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

Utica man sentenced for robbing $6,700 from KeyBank branch in 2019

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison on Tuesday for robbing a KeyBank in 2019. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 56-year-old William Maybank admitted to robbing about $6,700 from a Utica branch of KeyBank in August of 2019.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Aqua Vino holds ribbon cutting, officially opening for business

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- After much community anticipation, Aqua Vino held its grand opening Monday morning at its new location, on Clinton Street in New Hartford. The Utica Chamber of Commerce, Assemblywoman Buttenschon and the Town Supervisor, among others joined the Esche family for a special ribbon cutting. "I wish...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
iheartoswego.com

Port of Oswego Achieves Shipping Record in 2022 Featured

With a record year in 2022, the Port of Oswego Authority ( POA), staked its’ claim as a dominant force in maritime commerce for Central New York, the Great Lakes, and the world. Shipping alone was up over 300% compared to 2021 , said William, Scriber, POA executive director....
OSWEGO, NY
WIBX 950

Second Largest Theater Chain Closing 6 New York Movie Houses

That's all folks! The second largest theater chain in the country is closing more movie houses, 6 of them in New York State. Regal Cinemas has been struggling to survive after the Coronavirus pandemic. The movie chain has announced another round of closures after filing chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year and closing 12 theaters.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

City Of Oswego Council President Rob Corradino Announces His Candidacy For Mayor Of Oswego

OSWEGO, NY – Following is a statement from Oswego Common Councilor President Rob Corradino concerning his candidacy announcement:. “As I start my 8th year on the Oswego Common Council representing the 7th Ward, and my 6th year as Council President, I’m thrilled to announce that I am running for Mayor of Oswego. I’ve worked very hard these past seven years and believe I have both the knowledge and experience to help lead this city.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

How about DeWitt trying skybridge idea first (Your Letters)

Last week, Ed Michalenko (Ph.D), supervisor for the town of DeWitt, wrote a letter to the editor imploring the city of Syracuse to accept his idea of incorporating the skybridge into the potential I-81 community grid project (”I-81 bridge has distinct advantages but was ‘never fully explored’,” . Michalenko writes that to save some of the 40+ buildings in and around downtown that would be demolished for the skybridge, we could actually build a double-decker skybridge instead .. by STACKING the lanes on top of each other. In doing so, Syracuse can then “brand” the skybridge as architecturally iconic as it casts its massive shadow on those in the communities below.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

This Incredible Restaurant Is Opening In Utica New York Finally

Back in March of 2022, we learned that one of Syracuse New York's classic restaurants was expanding into the Utica area. We finally know when it is opening. Syracuse is home to so many amazing restaurants that we don't have the luxury of having here in the Mohawk Valley. Brooklyn Pickle is one of those. However, Brooklyn Pickle is opening at a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State Street beginning March of 2023. The store will operate between 10AM and 7PM. According to CNY Central, the store will have access to over 150 parking spaces, meaning, we will have one heck of a party in downtown.
UTICA, NY
Jeremy Brower

Beware: Scammers Targeting National Grid Customers in Syracuse - Don't Fall for Their Tricks!

Residents of Syracuse are being targeted by scam calls claiming to be from National Grid. M. Strong, a resident of the Heritage Park area, reported receiving a call on January 24th, 2023, from someone claiming to be a National Grid customer service representative. The caller stated that Strong had not paid her past two bills, that a truck would be dispatched, and that service would be disconnected if payment was not made immediately.
SYRACUSE, NY

