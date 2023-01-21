Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
iheartoswego.com
February 2023 Food Sense Orders Due February 10th at Salvation Army Featured
The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps offers the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order February Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, February 10. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.
iheartoswego.com
Mark D. Taylor – January 17, 2023 Featured
Mark D. Taylor, 62, of Oswego, NY has passed away on January 17th, 2023. Mark was born in Bowling Green Ohio to Ms. Carol Francis Lenz and William Wallace Taylor on July 15, 1960. He attended Homer High School and UTI Technical College of Arizona from 1980 to 1982. During high school and into technical school, he discovered his enjoyment in building audio equipment and building environmental control systems for computer equipment systems.
WKTV
Utica man sentenced for robbing $6,700 from KeyBank branch in 2019
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison on Tuesday for robbing a KeyBank in 2019. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 56-year-old William Maybank admitted to robbing about $6,700 from a Utica branch of KeyBank in August of 2019.
WKTV
Aqua Vino holds ribbon cutting, officially opening for business
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- After much community anticipation, Aqua Vino held its grand opening Monday morning at its new location, on Clinton Street in New Hartford. The Utica Chamber of Commerce, Assemblywoman Buttenschon and the Town Supervisor, among others joined the Esche family for a special ribbon cutting. "I wish...
Delta Sonic with unusual look and 3 dozen fuel pumps proposed for busy Onondaga County corridor
Clay, N.Y. -- Delta Sonic has proposed building a large car wash, gas station and convenience store featuring a new “greenhouse” design in the fast-growing Route 31 retail corridor in Clay. The Buffalo-based company has asked the town to rezone 10.3 acres of land along Route 31 to...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: January 15 – January 21
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: January 15 – January 21. The Fulton Sunrise Rotary donated $200 to Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army during their monthly meeting, Tuesday, Jan. 17. See full story here. The Community and Family Resource...
Could Micron help Clay realize decades-old dream of a waterfront village?
Clay, N.Y. – Onondaga County’s most populous town has no town square, a focal point that would draw people for shopping, dining, and recreation – and give the town an identity. But Clay does have a vision, now more than 20 years old, of creating a waterfront...
iheartoswego.com
Port of Oswego Achieves Shipping Record in 2022 Featured
With a record year in 2022, the Port of Oswego Authority ( POA), staked its’ claim as a dominant force in maritime commerce for Central New York, the Great Lakes, and the world. Shipping alone was up over 300% compared to 2021 , said William, Scriber, POA executive director....
Oneida Indian Nation made record-breaking investments last year in CNY
ONEIDA INDIAN NATION, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida Indian Nation announced Monday, January 23 that they made record-breaking investments in Central New York during 2022 with historic vendor spending. In 2022, the Oneida Indian Nation increased its total investment in New York State vendors by more than $64 million, or a 34 percent increase in […]
Iconic Baker Who Created Best Donuts in Central New York Loses Cancer Battle
An iconic baker who's created the best donuts in Central New York has passed away after a short cancer battle. Tom Dunn kept the 80-year tradition of offering the best pastries at Dunn's Bakery alive in Canastota. The bakery closed in April 2020 due to COVID. The doors remained shut after Tom was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell lung cancer.
Oneida Indian Nation’s record-breaking year provides windfall to Onondaga, other counties
Business has been good for the Oneida Indian Nation lately, especially, it seems, at the thousands of slot machines it operates at its casinos and shops. And that’s good news for the state, Onondaga County and nine other county governments that receive annual payments from the Oneidas through a settlement reached with state and local officials in 2013.
Green Lakes holds Frosty Forest for parkgoers
TOWN OF MANLIUS – With some welcome snow cover to coincide with the festivities, Green Lakes State Park welcomed in people of all ages Jan. 21 for its annual Frosty Forest. […]
Second Largest Theater Chain Closing 6 New York Movie Houses
That's all folks! The second largest theater chain in the country is closing more movie houses, 6 of them in New York State. Regal Cinemas has been struggling to survive after the Coronavirus pandemic. The movie chain has announced another round of closures after filing chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year and closing 12 theaters.
City Of Oswego Council President Rob Corradino Announces His Candidacy For Mayor Of Oswego
OSWEGO, NY – Following is a statement from Oswego Common Councilor President Rob Corradino concerning his candidacy announcement:. “As I start my 8th year on the Oswego Common Council representing the 7th Ward, and my 6th year as Council President, I’m thrilled to announce that I am running for Mayor of Oswego. I’ve worked very hard these past seven years and believe I have both the knowledge and experience to help lead this city.
iheartoswego.com
Brookfield Helps Fulton FD Purchase Rapid Deployment Rescue Boat For Icy Water Featured
Brookfield Renewable, U.S., recently donated $8,000 to the Fulton Fire Department toward the purchase of a rapid deployment rescue boat and additional rescue equipment, said Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard. “Our city is grateful for Brookfield’s support, and this equipment is a critical addition to the tools our firefighters can...
Baldwinsville meeting gets heated as school board pays off one superintendent, then hires another outsider
Baldwinsville, N.Y. – Amid criticism from staff and residents for lack of transparency and wasting taxpayers’ dollars, the Baldwinsville Board of Education on Monday approved a separation agreement with Superintendent Jason D. Thomson that calls for him to resign as of June 30. The resolution passed 9-0 with...
How about DeWitt trying skybridge idea first (Your Letters)
Last week, Ed Michalenko (Ph.D), supervisor for the town of DeWitt, wrote a letter to the editor imploring the city of Syracuse to accept his idea of incorporating the skybridge into the potential I-81 community grid project (”I-81 bridge has distinct advantages but was ‘never fully explored’,” . Michalenko writes that to save some of the 40+ buildings in and around downtown that would be demolished for the skybridge, we could actually build a double-decker skybridge instead .. by STACKING the lanes on top of each other. In doing so, Syracuse can then “brand” the skybridge as architecturally iconic as it casts its massive shadow on those in the communities below.
This Incredible Restaurant Is Opening In Utica New York Finally
Back in March of 2022, we learned that one of Syracuse New York's classic restaurants was expanding into the Utica area. We finally know when it is opening. Syracuse is home to so many amazing restaurants that we don't have the luxury of having here in the Mohawk Valley. Brooklyn Pickle is one of those. However, Brooklyn Pickle is opening at a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State Street beginning March of 2023. The store will operate between 10AM and 7PM. According to CNY Central, the store will have access to over 150 parking spaces, meaning, we will have one heck of a party in downtown.
Daily Manlius diner to open Jan. 30
VILLAGE OF MANLIUS – Situated in the Limestone Commons plaza in the village of Manlius, The Daily Diner is set to officially open to the public first thing in the […]
