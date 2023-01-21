Last week, Ed Michalenko (Ph.D), supervisor for the town of DeWitt, wrote a letter to the editor imploring the city of Syracuse to accept his idea of incorporating the skybridge into the potential I-81 community grid project (”I-81 bridge has distinct advantages but was ‘never fully explored’,” . Michalenko writes that to save some of the 40+ buildings in and around downtown that would be demolished for the skybridge, we could actually build a double-decker skybridge instead .. by STACKING the lanes on top of each other. In doing so, Syracuse can then “brand” the skybridge as architecturally iconic as it casts its massive shadow on those in the communities below.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO