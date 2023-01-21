ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Hobbs creates independent oversight commission to report on troubled Arizona prison system

Governor Katie Hobbs announced the creation of an independent prisons oversight commission to review Arizona's troubled state prison system and produce a report to the public this fall. According to an executive order issued by Hobbs on Wednesday, the commission members will be appointed by the governor and will include members of the...
Pope warns German church reform process elitist, ideological

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has warned there’s a risk that a reform process in the German Catholic Church over calls for married priests and other possible liberalizing reforms might become harmfully “ideological.”. In an interview with The Associated Press at the Vatican on Tuesday, Francis...
US, Germany sending battle tanks to aid Ukraine war effort

BERLIN (AP) — Germany and the United States announced Wednesday that they will send battle tanks to Ukraine, the first stage of a coordinated effort by the West to provide dozens of the heavy weapons to help Kyiv break combat stalemates as Russia’s invasion enters its 12th month.
