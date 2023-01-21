Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
What’s Up: Best way to dine on a budget during 614’s Restaurant WeekThe LanternColumbus, OH
Hale Hall to host exhibit on Columbus’ redlining historyThe LanternColumbus, OH
OUAB in the Kitchen offers variety of cooking skills to studentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Clark triple-double leads No. 10 Iowa over No. 2 Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Caitlin Clark added another accomplishment to her decorated resume at Iowa. She notched 28 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds and No. 10 Iowa defeated No. 2 Ohio State 83-72 on Monday night. Although Clark is known as a prolific scorer, leading NCAA Division I...
brooklynsportsworld.com
Dwayne Pierce of Christ the King Commits to Iowa State Hoops Over 18 Colleges
Class of 2024 Christ the King High School (N.Y.) guard Dwayne Pierce has verbally committed to Division I Iowa State Mens’ basketball program, yesterday VerbalCommits.com Tweeted. Additionally, the 6-foot-6, 190-pound guard held offers from Rutgers, Fordham, Marist, Pittsburgh, Florida State, Illinois, Rhode Island, Bryant, Seton Hall, Creighton, LSU, George...
Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day
Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel knows what it takes to win in Columbus. The legendary coach cemented his legacy by defeating a dominant Miami squad for the 2002 BCS National Championship. Tressel, who exited Ohio State under a cloud of an NCAA investigation into then-quarterback Terrelle Pryor and four other former players, currently works Read more... The post Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Football World Reacts To What Joe Burrow Said About Ohio State
Which college program gets to claim Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State or LSU? With Burrow continuing to exceed expectations by leading Cincinnati to a second straight AFC title game this week, the above question is once again trending on social media. Burrow was asked to share ...
kmaland.com
2024 4-star Pierce chooses Iowa State
(Ames) -- Iowa State men's basketball received a Class of 2024 commitment from 4-star Dwayne Pierce. Pierce, a prospect from Middle Village, New York, chose the Cyclones over offers from Memphis, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, LSU and Nebraska.
Ohio State haters troll Buckeyes about classic photo
The Twitterverse can be absolutely brutal sometimes. Ohio State Buckeyes fans found that out Sunday after a classic photo from a 2021 game got trolled with maximum intensity. It all started innocently enough. The PFF College Twitter account posted a classic photo from a 2021 game showing an incredibly talented group of players on the Read more... The post Ohio State haters troll Buckeyes about classic photo appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Iowa State lands third top-100 commit of 2024 recruiting class
T.J. Otzelberger and his staff continued their hot streak on the recruiting trail on Sunday, earning a commitment from a third top-100 prospect to Iowa State’s 2024 class. The Cyclones added Dwayne Pierce, a four-star, 6-foot-5 small forward out of New York, to the class on Sunday, he announced on ESPNU.
Iowa’s Biggest Restaurant Has 850 Seats and an Extraordinary Menu
Iowa's biggest restaurant just opened in 2022 and is already creating a buzz around the Hawkeye State from all those who have visited. Not only is it the biggest in the state, but it also has some of the best Iowa comfort food around. And of course, some absolutely amazing adult beverages.
KCCI.com
Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad takes over new leadership role
DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Iowa Governor and U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad is taking a new leadership role. The World Food Prize Foundation announced Tuesday that Branstad will be its President. The World Food Prize, which is based in Des Moines, is an award to recognize "individuals who have...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
Iowa DOT Changes Traffic Safety Message
(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation’s new traffic safety campaign is getting personal. A DOT representative says they found that the previous “Zero Fatalities” campaign was not resonating with drivers–that a “numbers game” didn’t mean as much as something closer to home. Their new “What Drives You” campaign will remind drivers who’s waiting for them at the end of their trip, and what happens if they don’t arrive safely.
Here's how one Iowa company is taking wind turbine blades out of the landfill
STUART, Iowa — Unfortunately, wind turbine blades do not last forever. Their lifespan generally ranges between 20 and 25 years. After that, the fate of blades and the turbine body itself can vary pretty significantly. Most of the materials in the turbine itself are easily recyclable, but the blades,...
Columbus gun restrictions now in effect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus’ gun restrictions are officially in effect, and now activists on both sides are sharing their thoughts about the latest push to stop violent crime. The laws went into effect at 12 a.m. Saturday after a Fairfield County judge denied Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s request for a […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four great restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
KGLO News
Forecaster says El Nino warmth could impact Iowa by end of growing season
AMES — Wide sections of Iowa were hit with a whopper winter storm last week that dumped up to ten inches of snow, thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern that’s impacting the climate across the continent. Meteorologist Dennis Todey, director of the USDA’s Midwest Climate...
Winter Blast: Reaction after snow rolls through the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People all across the Miami Valley woke up Sunday morning to snow quickly falling. Winter Weather Alerts As several inches of snow the snow fell throughout the Miami Valley, a Winter Weather Advisory was issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington for the entire Miami Valley. A short time […]
southarkansassun.com
Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery
Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
Chillicothe man indicted for murder
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ross County prosecutor said a Chillicothe man was indicted on two counts of murder stemming from a fatal shooting last week. A Ross County grand jury returned an indictment charging Marvan Woodfork Sr. with two counts of murder in connection with the death of Jennoro Elmore Jr. On Jan. 10, […]
NBC4 Columbus
CPD name 25-year-old woman victim in Hilltop homicide
One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. CPD name 25-year-old woman victim in Hilltop homicide. One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. Overnight Weather Forecast 1-22-2023.
Comments / 0