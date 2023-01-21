ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

brooklynsportsworld.com

Dwayne Pierce of Christ the King Commits to Iowa State Hoops Over 18 Colleges

Class of 2024 Christ the King High School (N.Y.) guard Dwayne Pierce has verbally committed to Division I Iowa State Mens’ basketball program, yesterday VerbalCommits.com Tweeted. Additionally, the 6-foot-6, 190-pound guard held offers from Rutgers, Fordham, Marist, Pittsburgh, Florida State, Illinois, Rhode Island, Bryant, Seton Hall, Creighton, LSU, George...
AMES, IA
The Comeback

Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day

Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel knows what it takes to win in Columbus. The legendary coach cemented his legacy by defeating a dominant Miami squad for the 2002 BCS National Championship. Tressel, who exited Ohio State under a cloud of an NCAA investigation into then-quarterback Terrelle Pryor and four other former players, currently works Read more... The post Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
kmaland.com

2024 4-star Pierce chooses Iowa State

(Ames) -- Iowa State men's basketball received a Class of 2024 commitment from 4-star Dwayne Pierce. Pierce, a prospect from Middle Village, New York, chose the Cyclones over offers from Memphis, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, LSU and Nebraska.
AMES, IA
The Comeback

Ohio State haters troll Buckeyes about classic photo

The Twitterverse can be absolutely brutal sometimes. Ohio State Buckeyes fans found that out Sunday after a classic photo from a 2021 game got trolled with maximum intensity. It all started innocently enough. The PFF College Twitter account posted a classic photo from a 2021 game showing an incredibly talented group of players on the Read more... The post Ohio State haters troll Buckeyes about classic photo appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Iowa State lands third top-100 commit of 2024 recruiting class

T.J. Otzelberger and his staff continued their hot streak on the recruiting trail on Sunday, earning a commitment from a third top-100 prospect to Iowa State’s 2024 class. The Cyclones added Dwayne Pierce, a four-star, 6-foot-5 small forward out of New York, to the class on Sunday, he announced on ESPNU.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad takes over new leadership role

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Iowa Governor and U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad is taking a new leadership role. The World Food Prize Foundation announced Tuesday that Branstad will be its President. The World Food Prize, which is based in Des Moines, is an award to recognize "individuals who have...
IOWA STATE
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
Western Iowa Today

Iowa DOT Changes Traffic Safety Message

(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation’s new traffic safety campaign is getting personal. A DOT representative says they found that the previous “Zero Fatalities” campaign was not resonating with drivers–that a “numbers game” didn’t mean as much as something closer to home. Their new “What Drives You” campaign will remind drivers who’s waiting for them at the end of their trip, and what happens if they don’t arrive safely.
IOWA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus gun restrictions now in effect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus’ gun restrictions are officially in effect, and now activists on both sides are sharing their thoughts about the latest push to stop violent crime. The laws went into effect at 12 a.m. Saturday after a Fairfield County judge denied Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s request for a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
southarkansassun.com

Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery

Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Chillicothe man indicted for murder

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ross County prosecutor said a Chillicothe man was indicted on two counts of murder stemming from a fatal shooting last week. A Ross County grand jury returned an indictment charging Marvan Woodfork Sr. with two counts of murder in connection with the death of Jennoro Elmore Jr. On Jan. 10, […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD name 25-year-old woman victim in Hilltop homicide

One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. CPD name 25-year-old woman victim in Hilltop homicide. One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. Overnight Weather Forecast 1-22-2023.
COLUMBUS, OH

