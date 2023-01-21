Read full article on original website
Related
Party City’s founder blames bankruptcy on private equity firms that jacked up prices
The founder of Party City blamed the retailer’s collapse into bankruptcy on mismanagement by private equity firms — claiming that they jacked up prices despite the company’s roots as a discounter. Steve Mandell, who launched the chain in 1986 with a single store in East Hanover, NJ, pinned the retailer’s implosion on a lack of bargains and variety at its stores — a problem he claims was created when private equity executives locked it into an exclusive supply deal with a manufacturer they already owned. “They [new owners] took out the top two things that made this company very special,” Mandell...
Refund retreat: many taxpayers will see smaller refunds as pandemic-era breaks expire
Income tax refunds might be lower this year for many taxpayers. Expanded rebates, credits and other tax breaks that boosted refunds amid the COVID pandemic have expired.
Largest U.S. Retailer Makes Potential Billion-Dollar Bet to Solve America's Biggest Problem
The retailer with the most stores has a bold new idea that could disrupt major players.
Comments / 0