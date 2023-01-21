ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Party City’s founder blames bankruptcy on private equity firms that jacked up prices

The founder of Party City blamed the retailer’s collapse into bankruptcy on mismanagement by private equity firms — claiming that they jacked up prices despite the company’s roots as a discounter. Steve Mandell, who launched the chain in 1986 with a single store in East Hanover, NJ, pinned the retailer’s implosion on a lack of bargains and variety at its stores — a problem he claims was created when private equity executives locked it into an exclusive supply deal with a manufacturer they already owned. “They [new owners] took out the top two things that made this company very special,” Mandell...
