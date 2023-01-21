ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Broderick Jones lands with Jets in first Daniel Jeremiah mock draft

By Billy Riccette
 4 days ago
NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah is one of the most plugged-in draft analysts, so when his mock drafts come out, many take notice.

Jeremiah’s first mock draft dropped this week and Jets fans will likely be very happy with the selection at No. 13. The Jets need offensive line help badly and Jeremiah gives the Jets one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the class in Georgia’s Broderick Jones.

Here’s what Jeremiah had to say about the redshirt sophomore:

Jones is very athletic and powerful. He can create movement in the run game and his ability to recover in pass pro is impressive. The Jets need to keep throwing resources at the offensive line.

At No. 13, the Jets have a chance to land one of the top tackle prospects. In Jeremiah’s mock, the first tackle off the board is Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski at No. 7 to the Las Vegas Raiders, followed by Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. at No. 11 to the Tennessee Titans and then Jones.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

